Progress in Nucleic Acid Research and Molecular Biology, Volume 49
Table of Contents
K. Scherrer and F. Bey, The Prosomes (Multicatalytic Proteinases; Proteasomes) and Their Relationship to the Untranslated Messenger Ribonucleoproteins, the Cytoskeleton, and Cell Differentiation.
S.S. Smith, Biological Implications of the Mechanism of Action of Human DNA (Cytosine-5) methyltransfrase.
C.M. Fraser, N.H. Lee, S.M. Pellegrino, and A.R. Kerlavage, Molecular Properties and Regulation of G-Protein-Coupled Receptors.
J.A. Garcia and R.B. Gaynor, The Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1 Long Terminal Repeat and Its Role in Gene Expression.
D.C. Eichler and N. Craig, Processing of Eukaryotic Ribosomal RNA.
O. Bârzu and A. Danchin, Adenylyl Cyclases: A Heterogeneous Class of ATP-Utilizing Enzymes.
K. Khrapko, P. André, R. Cha, G. Hu, and W.G. Thilly, Mutational Spectroscopy: Means and Ends.
S.A. Kane and S.M. Hecht, Polynucleotide Recognition and Degradation by Bleomycin.
S.R. Campion and S.K. Niyogi, Interaction of Epidermal Growth factor with Its Receptor. Index.
Reviews
Praise for the Serial
"In perusing these chapters, I found much of interest. It is worth investigating." --P. Brickell in BIOTECHNOLOGY AND APPLIED BIOCHEMISTRY
"Full of interest not only for the molecular biologist--for whom the numerous references will be invaluable--but will also appeal to a much wider circle of biologists, and in fact to all those who are concerned with the living cell." --BRITISH MEDICAL JOURNAL
