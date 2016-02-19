Progress in Nucleic Acid Research and Molecular Biology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125400497, 9780080863375

Progress in Nucleic Acid Research and Molecular Biology, Volume 49

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Waldo Cohn Kivie Moldave
eBook ISBN: 9780080863375
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 21st December 1994
Page Count: 394
K. Scherrer and F. Bey, The Prosomes (Multicatalytic Proteinases; Proteasomes) and Their Relationship to the Untranslated Messenger Ribonucleoproteins, the Cytoskeleton, and Cell Differentiation.

S.S. Smith, Biological Implications of the Mechanism of Action of Human DNA (Cytosine-5) methyltransfrase.

C.M. Fraser, N.H. Lee, S.M. Pellegrino, and A.R. Kerlavage, Molecular Properties and Regulation of G-Protein-Coupled Receptors.

J.A. Garcia and R.B. Gaynor, The Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1 Long Terminal Repeat and Its Role in Gene Expression.

D.C. Eichler and N. Craig, Processing of Eukaryotic Ribosomal RNA.

O. Bârzu and A. Danchin, Adenylyl Cyclases: A Heterogeneous Class of ATP-Utilizing Enzymes.

K. Khrapko, P. André, R. Cha, G. Hu, and W.G. Thilly, Mutational Spectroscopy: Means and Ends.

S.A. Kane and S.M. Hecht, Polynucleotide Recognition and Degradation by Bleomycin.

S.R. Campion and S.K. Niyogi, Interaction of Epidermal Growth factor with Its Receptor. Index.

  • Provides a forum for discussion of new discoveries, approaches, and ideas in molecular biology
  • Includes contributions from leaders in their fields
  • Abundantly referenced

Researchers in biochemistry, molecular biology, genetics, and cell biology.

394
English
© Academic Press 1994
Academic Press
9780080863375

Praise for the Serial
"In perusing these chapters, I found much of interest. It is worth investigating." --P. Brickell in BIOTECHNOLOGY AND APPLIED BIOCHEMISTRY

"Full of interest not only for the molecular biologist--for whom the numerous references will be invaluable--but will also appeal to a much wider circle of biologists, and in fact to all those who are concerned with the living cell." --BRITISH MEDICAL JOURNAL

Waldo Cohn Serial Volume Editor

Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Oak Ridge, Tennessee, U.S.A.

Kivie Moldave Serial Volume Editor

Department of Molecular Biology and Biochemistry, University of California, Irvine, California, U.S.A.

