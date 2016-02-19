Progress in Nucleic Acid Research and Molecular Biology, Volume 48
1st Edition
Table of Contents
H. Hüntzel, H.-W. Rottjakob, A. Schwed, and W. Zwerschke, START Control in Cycling Sacchoromyces cervisiae Cells.
C.J. Leonard and K.I. Berns, Adeno-Associated Virus Type 2: A Latent Life Cycle.
A. Razin and T. Kafri, DNA Methylation from Embryo to Adult.
L.L. Kisslev and A.D. Wolfson, Aminoacyl-tRNA Synthetases from Higher Eukaryotes.
M.E. Dahmus, The Role of Multisite Phosphorylation in the Regulation of RNA Polymerase II Activity.
K. Pantopoulos, H.E. Johansson, and M.W. Hentze, The Role of the 5' Untranslated Region of Eukaryotic Messenger RNAs in Translation and Its Investigation Using Antisense Technologies.
M. Filutowicz, S. Dellis, I. Levchenko, M. Urh, F. Wu, and D. York, Regulation of Replication of an Interon-containing DNA Molecule.
L. Wieslander, The Balbiani Ring Family Multigene Family: Coding Repetitive Sequences and Evolution of a Tissue-Specific Cell Function.
D.W. Mosbaugh and S.E. Bennett, Uracil-Excision DNA Repair. Index.
Key Features
- Provides a forum for discussion of new discoveries, approaches, and ideas in molecular biology
- Includes contributions from leaders in their fields
- Abundantly referenced
Readership
Researchers in biochemistry, molecular biology, genetics, and cell biology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 379
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1994
- Published:
- 16th August 1994
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080863368
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780125400480
Reviews
From the Reviews of Previous Volumes
"In perusing these chapters, I found much of interest. It is worth investigating." --P. Brickell in BIOTECHNOLOGY AND APPLIED BIOCHEMISTRY
"Full of interest not only for the molecular biologist--for whom the numerous references will be invaluable--but will also appeal to a much wider circle of biologists, and in fact to all those who are concerned with the living cell." --BRITISH MEDICAL JOURNAL
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Waldo Cohn Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Oak Ridge, Tennessee, U.S.A.
Kivie Moldave Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Molecular Biology and Biochemistry, University of California, Irvine, California, U.S.A.