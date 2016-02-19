Progress in Nucleic Acid Research and Molecular Biology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125400480, 9780080863368

Progress in Nucleic Acid Research and Molecular Biology, Volume 48

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Waldo Cohn Kivie Moldave
eBook ISBN: 9780080863368
Hardcover ISBN: 9780125400480
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 16th August 1994
Page Count: 379
Table of Contents

H. Hüntzel, H.-W. Rottjakob, A. Schwed, and W. Zwerschke, START Control in Cycling Sacchoromyces cervisiae Cells.

C.J. Leonard and K.I. Berns, Adeno-Associated Virus Type 2: A Latent Life Cycle.

A. Razin and T. Kafri, DNA Methylation from Embryo to Adult.

L.L. Kisslev and A.D. Wolfson, Aminoacyl-tRNA Synthetases from Higher Eukaryotes.

M.E. Dahmus, The Role of Multisite Phosphorylation in the Regulation of RNA Polymerase II Activity.

K. Pantopoulos, H.E. Johansson, and M.W. Hentze, The Role of the 5' Untranslated Region of Eukaryotic Messenger RNAs in Translation and Its Investigation Using Antisense Technologies.

M. Filutowicz, S. Dellis, I. Levchenko, M. Urh, F. Wu, and D. York, Regulation of Replication of an Interon-containing DNA Molecule.

L. Wieslander, The Balbiani Ring Family Multigene Family: Coding Repetitive Sequences and Evolution of a Tissue-Specific Cell Function.

D.W. Mosbaugh and S.E. Bennett, Uracil-Excision DNA Repair. Index.

Key Features

  • Provides a forum for discussion of new discoveries, approaches, and ideas in molecular biology
  • Includes contributions from leaders in their fields
  • Abundantly referenced

Readership

Researchers in biochemistry, molecular biology, genetics, and cell biology

Details

No. of pages:
379
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1994
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080863368
Hardcover ISBN:
9780125400480

Reviews

From the Reviews of Previous Volumes
"In perusing these chapters, I found much of interest. It is worth investigating." --P. Brickell in BIOTECHNOLOGY AND APPLIED BIOCHEMISTRY

"Full of interest not only for the molecular biologist--for whom the numerous references will be invaluable--but will also appeal to a much wider circle of biologists, and in fact to all those who are concerned with the living cell." --BRITISH MEDICAL JOURNAL

About the Serial Volume Editors

Waldo Cohn Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Oak Ridge, Tennessee, U.S.A.

Kivie Moldave Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Molecular Biology and Biochemistry, University of California, Irvine, California, U.S.A.

