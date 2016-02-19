Progress in Nucleic Acid Research and Molecular Biology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125400404, 9780080863283

Progress in Nucleic Acid Research and Molecular Biology, Volume 40

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Waldo Cohn Kivie Moldave
eBook ISBN: 9780080863283
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th March 1991
Page Count: 331
No. of pages:
331
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1991
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080863283

About the Serial Editors

Waldo Cohn Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Oak Ridge, Tennessee, U.S.A.

Kivie Moldave Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Molecular Biology and Biochemistry, University of California, Irvine, California, U.S.A.

