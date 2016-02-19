Progress in Nuclear Physics
1st Edition
Description
Progress in Nuclear Physics, Volume 9 is a collection of six papers dealing with nuclear physics. The monograph discusses the significance of visual techniques in the development of high energy physics; the development of solid semiconductor detectors; theoretical techniques of high-energy beam design; and the structure analysis of collision amplitudes.
The book explains that the spark technique is preferred over the bubble chamber when used in experiments with continuous sources of radiation. The use of germanium and silicon semiconductor detectors has enabled advances in studies on protons, alphas, and heavy ions, through fast response time, ease of construction, and simple power requirements. The problems encountered in beam design and effective uses of large accelerators are discussed extensively. For example, the book explains that inefficient beam practice can diminish intensity factors in the accelerator, so different beam designs such as the quadruple and the separated beam design as well as the pulsed high-field magnets are considered. The link between theory and experiment of collision amplitudes is reviewed, including structure analysis in the physics of elementary particles. The resulting processes after strange particles such as K-mesons interact with nuclei, instead of reacting with individual nucleons, are briefly noted. The text also includes discussion on the essential electromagnetic properties of the muon and the different research by Crowe, Charpak et al., and Hughes et al. about this subject.
This collection of papers will prove useful for nuclear physicists, scientists, and academicians in the field of nuclear physics.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: SPARK CHAMBERS
Publisher Summary
1 INTRODUCTION
2 PRINCIPLES OF OPERATION OF TRIGGERED SPARK CHAMBERS
3 THE GASEOUS PROCESSES INVOLVED IN SPARK CHAMBER OPERATION
4 CONSTRUCTION OF SPARK CHAMBERS
5 ELECTRONICS
6 PHOTOGRAPHIC RECORDING OF TRACKS
7 ACCURACY OF TRACK LOCATION
8 TYPICAL APPLICATIONS OF SPARK CHAMBERS
ACKNOWLEDGEMENT
Chapter 2: SEMICONDUCTOR COUNTERS
Publisher Summary
1 INTRODUCTION
2 INSULATORS AND SEMICONDUCTORS
3 CONDUCTION COUNTERS
4 SEMICONDUCTOR JUNCTION DETECTORS
5 PULSE AMPLIFIERS FOR SEMICONDUCTOR DETECTORS
6 APPLICATIONS OF SEMICONDUCTOR COUNTERS IN NUCLEAR PHYSICS
7 CONCLUSIONS
Chapter 3: THEORETICAL TECHNIQUES OF HIGH-ENERGY BEAM DESIGN
Publisher Summary
1 INTRODUCTION
2 BEAM DYNAMICS
4 QUADRUPOLE SYSTEM DESIGN
5 SEPARATED BEAM DESIGN
6 SPECIAL COMPONENTS
ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
Chapter 4: INTRODUCTION TO THE STRUCTURE ANALYSIS OF COLLISION AMPLITUDES
Publisher Summary
1 INTRODUCTION
2 MATHEMATICAL INTRODUCTION
3 FORM FACTORS FOR SCALAR PARTICLES
4 SCATTERING OF EQUAL MASS PARTICLES
5 UNITARITY AND EQUATIONS FOR PARTIAL WAVE AMPLITUDES
6 PION–NUCLEON SCATTERING
7 ASYMPTOTIC BEHAVIOUR OF AMPLITUDES
8 DISCUSSION
READING GUIDE
Chapter 5: THE INTERACTION OF STRANGE PARTICLES WITH NUCLEI
Publisher Summary
1 BASIC INTERACTIONS OF STRANGE PARTICLES WITH NUCLEONS
2 CAPTURE OF NEGATIVELY CHARGED PARTICLES BY ATOMIC NUCLEI
3 THE INTERACTION OF K−-MESONS WITH NUCLEI
4 HYPERFRAGMENTS AND THE INTERACTION OF Λ°-HYPERONS WITH NUCLEI
5 THE INTERACTION OF OTHER STRANGE PARTICLES WITH NUCLEI
6 THE USE OF STRANGE PARTICLES AS PROBES FOR THE STUDY OF THE NUCLEUS
ACKNOWLEDGMENTS
Chapter 6: ELECTROMAGNETIC PROPERTIES OF THE MUON
Publisher Summary
INTRODUCTION
THEORETICAL BASIS
EVIDENCE FOR SPIN
MAGNETIC MOMENT
MEASUREMENTS OF THE MUON MASS
DIRECT MEASUREMENT OF THE ANOMALOUS MAGNETIC MOMENT
THEORETICAL CONSEQUENCES OF (g-2) EXPERIMENT
BEST VALUES FOR THE MUON MASS AND CHARGE
HYPERFINE SPLITTING OF MUONIUM BY MICROWAVE RESONANCE
ELECTROMAGNETIC PROPERTIES AT HIGH ENERGY
CONCLUSION
ACKNOWLEDGMENTS
Details
- No. of pages:
- 316
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1964
- Published:
- 1st January 1963
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483164700