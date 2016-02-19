Progress in Nuclear Physics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080100630, 9781483164700

Progress in Nuclear Physics

1st Edition

Editors: O. R. Frisch
eBook ISBN: 9781483164700
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1963
Page Count: 316
Description

Progress in Nuclear Physics, Volume 9 is a collection of six papers dealing with nuclear physics. The monograph discusses the significance of visual techniques in the development of high energy physics; the development of solid semiconductor detectors; theoretical techniques of high-energy beam design; and the structure analysis of collision amplitudes.
The book explains that the spark technique is preferred over the bubble chamber when used in experiments with continuous sources of radiation. The use of germanium and silicon semiconductor detectors has enabled advances in studies on protons, alphas, and heavy ions, through fast response time, ease of construction, and simple power requirements. The problems encountered in beam design and effective uses of large accelerators are discussed extensively. For example, the book explains that inefficient beam practice can diminish intensity factors in the accelerator, so different beam designs such as the quadruple and the separated beam design as well as the pulsed high-field magnets are considered. The link between theory and experiment of collision amplitudes is reviewed, including structure analysis in the physics of elementary particles. The resulting processes after strange particles such as K-mesons interact with nuclei, instead of reacting with individual nucleons, are briefly noted. The text also includes discussion on the essential electromagnetic properties of the muon and the different research by Crowe, Charpak et al., and Hughes et al. about this subject.
This collection of papers will prove useful for nuclear physicists, scientists, and academicians in the field of nuclear physics.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: SPARK CHAMBERS

Publisher Summary

1 INTRODUCTION

2 PRINCIPLES OF OPERATION OF TRIGGERED SPARK CHAMBERS

3 THE GASEOUS PROCESSES INVOLVED IN SPARK CHAMBER OPERATION

4 CONSTRUCTION OF SPARK CHAMBERS

5 ELECTRONICS

6 PHOTOGRAPHIC RECORDING OF TRACKS

7 ACCURACY OF TRACK LOCATION

8 TYPICAL APPLICATIONS OF SPARK CHAMBERS

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

Chapter 2: SEMICONDUCTOR COUNTERS

Publisher Summary

1 INTRODUCTION

2 INSULATORS AND SEMICONDUCTORS

3 CONDUCTION COUNTERS

4 SEMICONDUCTOR JUNCTION DETECTORS

5 PULSE AMPLIFIERS FOR SEMICONDUCTOR DETECTORS

6 APPLICATIONS OF SEMICONDUCTOR COUNTERS IN NUCLEAR PHYSICS

7 CONCLUSIONS

Chapter 3: THEORETICAL TECHNIQUES OF HIGH-ENERGY BEAM DESIGN

Publisher Summary

1 INTRODUCTION

2 BEAM DYNAMICS

4 QUADRUPOLE SYSTEM DESIGN

5 SEPARATED BEAM DESIGN

6 SPECIAL COMPONENTS

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

Chapter 4: INTRODUCTION TO THE STRUCTURE ANALYSIS OF COLLISION AMPLITUDES

Publisher Summary

1 INTRODUCTION

2 MATHEMATICAL INTRODUCTION

3 FORM FACTORS FOR SCALAR PARTICLES

4 SCATTERING OF EQUAL MASS PARTICLES

5 UNITARITY AND EQUATIONS FOR PARTIAL WAVE AMPLITUDES

6 PION–NUCLEON SCATTERING

7 ASYMPTOTIC BEHAVIOUR OF AMPLITUDES

8 DISCUSSION

READING GUIDE

Chapter 5: THE INTERACTION OF STRANGE PARTICLES WITH NUCLEI

Publisher Summary

1 BASIC INTERACTIONS OF STRANGE PARTICLES WITH NUCLEONS

2 CAPTURE OF NEGATIVELY CHARGED PARTICLES BY ATOMIC NUCLEI

3 THE INTERACTION OF K−-MESONS WITH NUCLEI

4 HYPERFRAGMENTS AND THE INTERACTION OF Λ°-HYPERONS WITH NUCLEI

5 THE INTERACTION OF OTHER STRANGE PARTICLES WITH NUCLEI

6 THE USE OF STRANGE PARTICLES AS PROBES FOR THE STUDY OF THE NUCLEUS

ACKNOWLEDGMENTS

Chapter 6: ELECTROMAGNETIC PROPERTIES OF THE MUON

Publisher Summary

INTRODUCTION

THEORETICAL BASIS

EVIDENCE FOR SPIN

MAGNETIC MOMENT

MEASUREMENTS OF THE MUON MASS

DIRECT MEASUREMENT OF THE ANOMALOUS MAGNETIC MOMENT

THEORETICAL CONSEQUENCES OF (g-2) EXPERIMENT

BEST VALUES FOR THE MUON MASS AND CHARGE

HYPERFINE SPLITTING OF MUONIUM BY MICROWAVE RESONANCE

ELECTROMAGNETIC PROPERTIES AT HIGH ENERGY

CONCLUSION

ACKNOWLEDGMENTS

CONTENTS OF PREVIOUS VOLUMES

NAME INDEX

SUBJECT INDEX

About the Editor

O. R. Frisch

Ratings and Reviews

