Progress in Medicinal Chemistry, Volume 27
1st Edition
Description
There are five main subject areas in this volume in the series on medicinal chemistry. The first is a review of the understanding of Alzheimer's disease and the development of drugs for its treatment; the second, looking at recent efforts in modifying a naturally occuring anticancer (campothecin) for chemotherapy; the third covers the problem of getting a drug to a specific site within the context of phosphates and phosphonates; a survey of sterilization using aldehydes for the destruction of microbes both inside and outside the human body is reviewed in the fourth; and the last chapter is an account of the progress made in the biologically active enantiomer for complex synthetic asymmetric drug molecules.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 397
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1990
- Published:
- 1st January 1990
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080862750