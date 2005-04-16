Progress in Medicinal Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444515728, 9780080930602

Progress in Medicinal Chemistry, Volume 43

1st Edition

Serial Editors: F.D. King G. Lawton
eBook ISBN: 9780080930602
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444515728
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 16th April 2005
Page Count: 302
Table of Contents

Preface

  1. Human Ether-a-go-go Related Gene (Herg): A Chemist's Perspective
  2. Fluorescence Based Assays
  3. Selective and Combined Neurokinin Receptor Antagonists
  4. Muscarinic Receptor Subtype Pharmacology and Physiology
  5. The Transcription Factor NF-êB as Drug Target
  6. Recent Advances in the Search for New Antimarial Agents
  7. The Discovery of the CCR5 Receptor Antagonist UK-427857. A new agent for the Treatment of HIV infection and AIDS

Description

The Progress in Medicinal Chemistry series spans a wide range of topics of interest to the drug discovery community. This particular volume touches upon the following:

  • The Herg ion channel
  • Fluorescence-based high throughput assay
  • Aprepitant and neurokinin receptors
  • Muscarinic receptor targets
  • Gene activation pathways
  • Malaria and antimalarial drugs
  • HIV virus mutation and new therapeutics

Progress in Medicinal Chemistry is available online on ScienceDirect — full-text online of volumes 41 onwards.

Elsevier book series on ScienceDirect gives multiple users throughout an institution simultaneous online access to an important compliment to primary research. Digital delivery ensures users reliable, 24-hour access to the latest peer-reviewed content. The Elsevier book series are compiled and written by the most highly regarded authors in their fields and are selected from across the globe using Elsevier’s extensive researcher network.

For more information about the Elsevier Book Series on ScienceDirect Program, please visit: http://www.info.sciencedirect.com/bookseries/

Key Features

Presents the latest research in the field of drug discovery Publishes on an annual basis to bring you the most innovative updates in medicinal chemistry

Readership

Chemists, biologists, doctors, pharmacists and anyone interested in the contemporary controversy about drugs, drug firms, and the community

Reviews

Praise for the Series: "...may the Progress in Medicinal Chemistry series continue its invaluable service..." @source:--Chemistry and Industry "... a valuable source of reference" @source:--British Medical Journal "...These volumes should be on the shelves of all specialist libraries which claim to cater for chemists, biologists, doctors and pharmacists and should be available to everyone interested in the contemporary controversy about drugs, drug firms and the community." @source:--Pharmaceutical Journal "...the consistently high standards for this series have been maintained in the present volume. This volume should certainly take its place next to the previous volumes in this series in libraries devoted to medicinal chemistry and drug research..." @source:--Journal of Medicinal Chemistry

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

F.D. King Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

GlaxoSmithKline, Harlow, Essex, UK

G. Lawton

G. Lawton Serial Editor

Dr Geoff Lawton has extensive experience in new medicine discovery across many therapeutic areas in both large and small companies and is a co-inventor of a marketed drug (Cilazapril). He is a former Director of Chemistry at Roche UK, and Vice-president Chemistry and Preclinical Sciences within Roche Bioscience, Palo Alto, USA. He was for five years the research member of a global therapy area strategy planning team for inflammatory diseases, aligning research with the clinical development and marketing parts of the business.

From 2003 to 2007 he was founding Research Director with Lectus Therapeutics building from start-up a drug discovery organisation; generating the team, facilities and project portfolio targeting the next generation of ion channel modulating medicines.

Since 2001 Geoff has provided scientific and strategic evaluation and advice on drug discovery as an independent consultant for a number small and medium sized biotech companies, CROs, VCs, academic groups and medical research charities.

Geoff serves on the Board of Antabio, a French biotech company developing tomorrow’s antibacterial drugs.

He is a founder of INMedD, a new medicines discovery social enterprise.

Affiliations and Expertise

St. Ippolyts, Herts, UK

