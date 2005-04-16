Progress in Medicinal Chemistry, Volume 43
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface
- Human Ether-a-go-go Related Gene (Herg): A Chemist's Perspective
- Fluorescence Based Assays
- Selective and Combined Neurokinin Receptor Antagonists
- Muscarinic Receptor Subtype Pharmacology and Physiology
- The Transcription Factor NF-êB as Drug Target
- Recent Advances in the Search for New Antimarial Agents
- The Discovery of the CCR5 Receptor Antagonist UK-427857. A new agent for the Treatment of HIV infection and AIDS
Description
The Progress in Medicinal Chemistry series spans a wide range of topics of interest to the drug discovery community. This particular volume touches upon the following:
- The Herg ion channel
- Fluorescence-based high throughput assay
- Aprepitant and neurokinin receptors
- Muscarinic receptor targets
- Gene activation pathways
- Malaria and antimalarial drugs
- HIV virus mutation and new therapeutics
Key Features
Readership
Details
Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Dr Geoff Lawton has extensive experience in new medicine discovery across many therapeutic areas in both large and small companies and is a co-inventor of a marketed drug (Cilazapril). He is a former Director of Chemistry at Roche UK, and Vice-president Chemistry and Preclinical Sciences within Roche Bioscience, Palo Alto, USA. He was for five years the research member of a global therapy area strategy planning team for inflammatory diseases, aligning research with the clinical development and marketing parts of the business.
From 2003 to 2007 he was founding Research Director with Lectus Therapeutics building from start-up a drug discovery organisation; generating the team, facilities and project portfolio targeting the next generation of ion channel modulating medicines.
Since 2001 Geoff has provided scientific and strategic evaluation and advice on drug discovery as an independent consultant for a number small and medium sized biotech companies, CROs, VCs, academic groups and medical research charities.
Geoff serves on the Board of Antabio, a French biotech company developing tomorrow’s antibacterial drugs.
He is a founder of INMedD, a new medicines discovery social enterprise.
