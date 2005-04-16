Progress in Medicinal Chemistry, Volume 43

The Progress in Medicinal Chemistry series spans a wide range of topics of interest to the drug discovery community. This particular volume touches upon the following:

The Herg ion channel

Fluorescence-based high throughput assay

Aprepitant and neurokinin receptors

Muscarinic receptor targets

Gene activation pathways

Malaria and antimalarial drugs

HIV virus mutation and new therapeutics

