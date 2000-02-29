Progress in Medicinal Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444502940, 9780080862859

Progress in Medicinal Chemistry, Volume 37

1st Edition

Serial Editors: F.D. King A.W. Oxford
eBook ISBN: 9780080862859
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444502940
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 29th February 2000
Page Count: 215
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
220.00
187.00
130.00
110.50
210.00
178.50
165.00
140.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
125.00
106.25
155.00
131.75
187.00
158.95
205.00
174.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

  • Preface
  • 1: The Impact of Genomics on Drug Discovery
    • INTRODUCTION
    • TARGETS
    • COMBINATORIAL CHEMISTRY
    • SCREENING
    • CASE HISTORIES
    • FUTURE PERSPECTIVES
    • GLOSSARY
    • WEB GLOSSARY
    • ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
  • 2: CCK-B Antagonists in the Control of Anxiety and Gastric Acid Secretion
    • INTRODUCTION
    • ANXIETY
    • ANTI-SECRETORY ACTION
    • CLINICAL RESULTS TO DATE
    • CLASSES OF CCK-B BNTAGONISTS
    • CONCLUSION AND PROSPECTS
  • 3: Application of High-throughput Screening Techniques to Drug Discovery
    • INTRODUCTION
    • APPLICATION OF SOLID PHASE SYNTHESIS TO BEAD BASED SCREENING
    • COMBINATORIAL APPROACHES TO LEAD OPTIMIZATION
    • SAMPLE SELECTION
    • BIOASSAY DESIGN
    • HIGH-THROUGHPUT SCREENS FOR EVALUATING ABSORPTION, DISTRIBUTION, METABOLISM AND EXCRETION (ADME) PROPERTIES
    • HTS AUTOMATION
    • DATA HANDLING FOR HTS
    • CONCLUDING REMARKS
  • 4: Development of Neurosteroid-Based Novel Psychotropic Drugs
    • INTRODUCTION
    • MECHANISMS OF ACTION
    • THERAPEUTIC POTENTIAL
    • TOXICITY
    • CONCLUSIONS
  • 5: Benzo[b]pyranols and Related Novel Antiepileptic Agents
    • INTRODUCTION
    • EMERGENCE OF THE BENZOPYRANS AND SERENDIPITY
    • PHARMACOLOGY OF SB-204269
    • FUTURE CHEMICAL STRATEGIES
    • CONCLUSION
    • ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
  • Subject Index
  • Cumulative Index of Authors for Volumes 1-37
  • Cumulative Index of Subjects for Volumes 1-37

Description

This volume reviews recent advances in five important areas of medicinal chemistry which will be of interest both to chemists and to scientists of other disciplines engaged in medicines research and development. Included are accounts of successful drug discovery programmes, disease targets of unmet medical need, and recent progress in new technologies which are considered by many to hold the key to future developments in medicinal chemistry.The style and organisation of chapters follow a similar pattern to previous volumes but references, where appropriate, now include website addresses of the World Wide Web.

Details

No. of pages:
215
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2000
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080862859
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444502940

Reviews

"...a valuable source of reference." --British Medical Journal
"...may the Progress in Medicinal Chemistry series continue its invaluable service..." --Chemistry and Industry

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

F.D. King Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

SmithKIine Beecham Pharmaceuticals New Frontiers Science Park (North) Third Avenue

A.W. Oxford Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant in Medicinal Chemistry

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.