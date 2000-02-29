Progress in Medicinal Chemistry, Volume 37
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Preface
- 1: The Impact of Genomics on Drug Discovery
- INTRODUCTION
- TARGETS
- COMBINATORIAL CHEMISTRY
- SCREENING
- CASE HISTORIES
- FUTURE PERSPECTIVES
- GLOSSARY
- WEB GLOSSARY
- ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
- 2: CCK-B Antagonists in the Control of Anxiety and Gastric Acid Secretion
- INTRODUCTION
- ANXIETY
- ANTI-SECRETORY ACTION
- CLINICAL RESULTS TO DATE
- CLASSES OF CCK-B BNTAGONISTS
- CONCLUSION AND PROSPECTS
- 3: Application of High-throughput Screening Techniques to Drug Discovery
- INTRODUCTION
- APPLICATION OF SOLID PHASE SYNTHESIS TO BEAD BASED SCREENING
- COMBINATORIAL APPROACHES TO LEAD OPTIMIZATION
- SAMPLE SELECTION
- BIOASSAY DESIGN
- HIGH-THROUGHPUT SCREENS FOR EVALUATING ABSORPTION, DISTRIBUTION, METABOLISM AND EXCRETION (ADME) PROPERTIES
- HTS AUTOMATION
- DATA HANDLING FOR HTS
- CONCLUDING REMARKS
- 4: Development of Neurosteroid-Based Novel Psychotropic Drugs
- INTRODUCTION
- MECHANISMS OF ACTION
- THERAPEUTIC POTENTIAL
- TOXICITY
- CONCLUSIONS
- 5: Benzo[b]pyranols and Related Novel Antiepileptic Agents
- INTRODUCTION
- EMERGENCE OF THE BENZOPYRANS AND SERENDIPITY
- PHARMACOLOGY OF SB-204269
- FUTURE CHEMICAL STRATEGIES
- CONCLUSION
- ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
- Subject Index
- Cumulative Index of Authors for Volumes 1-37
- Cumulative Index of Subjects for Volumes 1-37
This volume reviews recent advances in five important areas of medicinal chemistry which will be of interest both to chemists and to scientists of other disciplines engaged in medicines research and development. Included are accounts of successful drug discovery programmes, disease targets of unmet medical need, and recent progress in new technologies which are considered by many to hold the key to future developments in medicinal chemistry.The style and organisation of chapters follow a similar pattern to previous volumes but references, where appropriate, now include website addresses of the World Wide Web.
- No. of pages:
- 215
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2000
- Published:
- 29th February 2000
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080862859
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444502940
"...a valuable source of reference." --British Medical Journal
"...may the Progress in Medicinal Chemistry series continue its invaluable service..." --Chemistry and Industry
F.D. King Serial Editor
SmithKIine Beecham Pharmaceuticals New Frontiers Science Park (North) Third Avenue
A.W. Oxford Serial Editor
Consultant in Medicinal Chemistry