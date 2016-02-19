Progress in Medicinal Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444818072, 9780080862798

Progress in Medicinal Chemistry, Volume 31

1st Edition

Serial Editors: G. P. Ellis D.K. Luscombe
eBook ISBN: 9780080862798
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 28th April 1994
Page Count: 464
This book contains six chapters, each of which is a self-contained, thorough review by an expert in the field of a particular topic in medicinal chemistry, bacteriology or pharmacology. Each topic is a currently active subject of research in either the quest for new drugs or a better understanding of the role of known biochemical phenomena. In addition, all of the chapters contain an extensive list of relevant reference books, papers and other publications. The book will be of great interest to medicinal and pharmaceutical chemists, and will serve as a valuable source of reference.

No. of pages:
464
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1994
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080862798

