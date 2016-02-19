Progress in Medicinal Chemistry, Volume 31
1st Edition
This book contains six chapters, each of which is a self-contained, thorough review by an expert in the field of a particular topic in medicinal chemistry, bacteriology or pharmacology. Each topic is a currently active subject of research in either the quest for new drugs or a better understanding of the role of known biochemical phenomena. In addition, all of the chapters contain an extensive list of relevant reference books, papers and other publications. The book will be of great interest to medicinal and pharmaceutical chemists, and will serve as a valuable source of reference.
About the Serial Editors
G. P. Ellis Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry, University of Wales Institute of Science and Technology. King Edward VII Avenue, Cardiff
D.K. Luscombe Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Welsh School of Pharmacy, University of Wales