Progress in Medicinal Chemistry, Volume 26

There are five main subject areas in this volume in the series on medicinal chemistry. The first is a review of the understanding of Alzheimer's disease and the development of drugs for its treatment; the second, looking at recent efforts in modifying a naturally occuring anticancer (campothecin) for chemotherapy; the third covers the problem of getting a drug to a specific site within the context of phosphates and phosphonates; a survey of sterilization using aldehydes for the destruction of microbes both inside and outside the human body is reviewed in the fourth; and the last chapter is an account of the progress made in the biologically active enantiomer for complex synthetic asymmetric drug molecules.
- No. of pages:
- 585
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1989
- Published:
- 1st January 1989
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080862743
About the Serial Editors
G. P. Ellis Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry, University of Wales Institute of Science and Technology. King Edward VII Avenue, Cardiff
G. B. West Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Barking Regional College of Technology, North-east London Polytechnic, Longbridge Road, Dagenham , Essex