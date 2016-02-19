Progress in Medicinal Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444810380, 9780080862743

Progress in Medicinal Chemistry, Volume 26

1st Edition

Serial Editors: G. P. Ellis G. B. West
eBook ISBN: 9780080862743
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st January 1989
Page Count: 585
Description

There are five main subject areas in this volume in the series on medicinal chemistry. The first is a review of the understanding of Alzheimer's disease and the development of drugs for its treatment; the second, looking at recent efforts in modifying a naturally occuring anticancer (campothecin) for chemotherapy; the third covers the problem of getting a drug to a specific site within the context of phosphates and phosphonates; a survey of sterilization using aldehydes for the destruction of microbes both inside and outside the human body is reviewed in the fourth; and the last chapter is an account of the progress made in the biologically active enantiomer for complex synthetic asymmetric drug molecules.

Details

No. of pages:
585
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1989
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080862743

About the Serial Editors

G. P. Ellis Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Chemistry, University of Wales Institute of Science and Technology. King Edward VII Avenue, Cardiff

G. B. West Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Barking Regional College of Technology, North-east London Polytechnic, Longbridge Road, Dagenham , Essex

