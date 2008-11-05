Progress in Low Temperature Physics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080548104, 9780080915043

Progress in Low Temperature Physics, Volume 16

1st Edition

Quantum Turbulence

Serial Volume Editors: Makoto Tsubota
eBook ISBN: 9780080915043
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080548104
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 5th November 2008
Page Count: 432
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
290.00
246.50
457.27
388.68
230.00
195.50
375.00
318.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
375.00
318.75
230.00
195.50
290.00
246.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

1.Energy Spectra in Qquantum Turbulence, M.Tsubota and M. Kobayashi

  1. Turbulent Dynamics in Rrotating Helium Superfluids, V.B. Eltsov, R. de Graaf, R. Hanninen,M. Krusius, R.E. Solntsev, V.S. L’vov, A.I. Gorov and P.M. Walmsley
  2. Quantum Turbulence in Ssuperfluid 3He at Very Low Temperatures, S.N. Fisher and G.R. Pickett
  3. The Use of Vibrating Structures in the Sstudy of Quantum Turbulence, L. Skrbek and W.F. Vinen,
  4. Visualization of Quantum Turbulence, S.W. Van Sciver and C.F. Barenghi
  5. Capillary Tturbulence on the Surfaces of Quantum Fluids, G.V. Kolmakov, M.Y. Brazhnikov A.A. Levchenko, L.V. Abdurakhimov, P.V.E. McClintock and L.P. Mezhov-Deglin
  6. Quantized Vortices in Atomic Bose-Einstein Condensates, K. Kasamatsu and M. Tsubota

Description

Progress in Low Temperature Physics: Quantum Turbulence presents seven review articles on the recent developments on quantum turbulence. Turbulence has been a great mystery in natural science and technology for more than 500 years since the time of Leonardo da Vinci. Recently turbulence in quantum systems at low temperatures has developed into a new research field. Quantum turbulence is comprised of quantized vortices, realized in superfluid helium and quantum gases of cold atoms. Some of the important topics include energy spectra, vibrating structures, and visualization techniques. The understanding of these remarkable systems can have an impact on the general field of turbulence and will be of broad interest to scientists and students in low temperature physics, hydrodynamics and engineering.

Key Features

  • Key subjects covered: Energy spectra in quantum turbulence, Turbulent dynamics in rotating helium superfluids: a comparison of 3He-B and 4He-II, Quantum turbulence in superfluid 3He at very low temperatures, The use of vibrating structures in the study of quantum turbulence, Visualization of quantum turbulence, Capillary turbulence on the surface of quantum fluids, Quantized vortices in atomic Bose-Einstein condensates
  • Crucial information for all experimenters in low temperature physics

Readership

Graduate students, Scientists in the field of mathematics, physics, engineering

Details

No. of pages:
432
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080915043
Hardcover ISBN:
9780080548104

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

Makoto Tsubota Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Physics, Osaka City University, Japan

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.