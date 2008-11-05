Progress in Low Temperature Physics, Volume 16
1st Edition
Quantum Turbulence
Table of Contents
1.Energy Spectra in Qquantum Turbulence, M.Tsubota and M. Kobayashi
- Turbulent Dynamics in Rrotating Helium Superfluids, V.B. Eltsov, R. de Graaf, R. Hanninen,M. Krusius, R.E. Solntsev, V.S. L’vov, A.I. Gorov and P.M. Walmsley
- Quantum Turbulence in Ssuperfluid 3He at Very Low Temperatures, S.N. Fisher and G.R. Pickett
- The Use of Vibrating Structures in the Sstudy of Quantum Turbulence, L. Skrbek and W.F. Vinen,
- Visualization of Quantum Turbulence, S.W. Van Sciver and C.F. Barenghi
- Capillary Tturbulence on the Surfaces of Quantum Fluids, G.V. Kolmakov, M.Y. Brazhnikov A.A. Levchenko, L.V. Abdurakhimov, P.V.E. McClintock and L.P. Mezhov-Deglin
- Quantized Vortices in Atomic Bose-Einstein Condensates, K. Kasamatsu and M. Tsubota
Description
Progress in Low Temperature Physics: Quantum Turbulence presents seven review articles on the recent developments on quantum turbulence. Turbulence has been a great mystery in natural science and technology for more than 500 years since the time of Leonardo da Vinci. Recently turbulence in quantum systems at low temperatures has developed into a new research field. Quantum turbulence is comprised of quantized vortices, realized in superfluid helium and quantum gases of cold atoms. Some of the important topics include energy spectra, vibrating structures, and visualization techniques. The understanding of these remarkable systems can have an impact on the general field of turbulence and will be of broad interest to scientists and students in low temperature physics, hydrodynamics and engineering.
Key Features
- Key subjects covered: Energy spectra in quantum turbulence, Turbulent dynamics in rotating helium superfluids: a comparison of 3He-B and 4He-II, Quantum turbulence in superfluid 3He at very low temperatures, The use of vibrating structures in the study of quantum turbulence, Visualization of quantum turbulence, Capillary turbulence on the surface of quantum fluids, Quantized vortices in atomic Bose-Einstein condensates
- Crucial information for all experimenters in low temperature physics
Readership
Graduate students, Scientists in the field of mathematics, physics, engineering
Details
- No. of pages:
- 432
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2009
- Published:
- 5th November 2008
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080915043
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080548104
About the Serial Volume Editors
Makoto Tsubota Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Physics, Osaka City University, Japan