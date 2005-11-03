Progress in Low Temperature Physics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444519443, 9780080460369

Progress in Low Temperature Physics, Volume 15

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Bill Halperin
eBook ISBN: 9780080460369
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444519443
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 3rd November 2005
Page Count: 502
Table of Contents

Preface Chapter 1. Vortex Formation and Dynamics in Superfluid 3He and Analogies in Quantum Field Theory, V.B. Eltsov, M. Krusius, and G.E. Volovik Chapter 2. On the Heavy Fermion Road, J. Flouquet Chapter 3. Thermodynamics and transport in Spin Polarized Liquid 3He: Some Recent Experiments, O. Buu, L. Puech, and P.E. Wolf Chapter 4. The 3He Melting Curve and Melting Pressure Thermometry, E.D. Adams

Description

A number of interrelated areas of low temperature physics are brought together in this volume. The four topics are presented as separate chapters. First is the study of the Kibble-Zurek mechanism for defect formation following quench cooling of superfluid 3He and its relation to quantum field theory. Properties of heavy fermion materials are described next with special attention to the competition between magnetism and superconductivity. Some of the newest correlated electron systems are discussed and the arguments for possible unconventional nature of the superconducting order parameter are presented for these systems, including the novel coexistence of ferromagnetism and superconductivity. Highly polarized degenerate Fermi liquids are of substantial interest in many areas of physics. The most complete description of observations of thermodynamic and transport phenomena are reviewed here for the case of polarized liquid 3He obtained by rapid melting from a polarized solid and subsequent rapid refrigeration. Properties of the melting curve of 3He, and the related technique of melting curve thermometry are described in detail.

Key Features

· Superfluid 3He and Quantum Field Theory · Large Scale structure of the Universe · Unconventional Superconductivity · Heavy Fermions · Quantum Phase Transitions · Polarized Fermi Liquids · Rapid Melting · 3He Melting Curve · Low Temperature Thermometry

Readership

Physicists, researchers, post-graduate students

Details

No. of pages:
502
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080460369
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444519443

About the Serial Editors

Bill Halperin Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Physics and Astronomy, Northwestern University, Evanston, IL, USA

