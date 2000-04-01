Progress in Low Temperature Physics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444862280, 9780080873039

Progress in Low Temperature Physics, Volume 8

1st Edition

Serial Editors: D.F. Brewer
eBook ISBN: 9780080873039
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st April 2000
Page Count: 297
Table of Contents

Preface. 1. Solitons in low temperature physics (K. Maki). 2. Quantum crystals (A.F. Andreev). 3. Superfluid turbulence (J.T. Tough). 4. Recent progress in nuclear cooling (K. Andres and O.V. Lounasmaa). Author index. Subject index.

297
English
© North Holland 1982
North Holland
9780080873039

D.F. Brewer Serial Editor

Professor of Experimental Physics, University of Sussex

