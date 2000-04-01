Progress in Low Temperature Physics, Volume 8
1st Edition
Serial Editors: D.F. Brewer
eBook ISBN: 9780080873039
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st April 2000
Page Count: 297
Table of Contents
Preface. 1. Solitons in low temperature physics (K. Maki). 2. Quantum crystals (A.F. Andreev). 3. Superfluid turbulence (J.T. Tough). 4. Recent progress in nuclear cooling (K. Andres and O.V. Lounasmaa). Author index. Subject index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 297
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1982
- Published:
- 1st April 2000
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080873039
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
D.F. Brewer Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Experimental Physics, University of Sussex
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.