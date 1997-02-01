Progress in Ion Exchange - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855738287, 9781845698652

Progress in Ion Exchange

1st Edition

Advances and Applications

Editors: A Dyer M J Hudson P A Williams
eBook ISBN: 9781845698652
Hardcover ISBN: 9781855738287
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st February 1997
Page Count: 510
Description

This volume is a record of a conference, which was the fourth in a series held at NWEI, in Wrexham. It brought together scientists with interests in the broadly based subject of ion exchange, with the aim to cover aspects of its application as well as advances in the theory of ion exchange.

Readership

Professionals and academics

Table of Contents

Part 1 Novel materials and novel applications. Part 2 Ion chromatography and electrophoresis. Part 3 Resins as biosorbents. Part 4 Ion exchange for environmental clean-up. Part 5 Ion exchange in inorganic materials and its theory.

Details

No. of pages:
510
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 1997
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781845698652
Hardcover ISBN:
9781855738287

About the Editor

A Dyer

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Salford

M J Hudson

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Reading

P A Williams

Peter A. Williams is a director of the Centre for Water Soluble Polymers.

Affiliations and Expertise

The North East Wales Institute, UK

