Progress in Ion Exchange
1st Edition
Advances and Applications
Description
This volume is a record of a conference, which was the fourth in a series held at NWEI, in Wrexham. It brought together scientists with interests in the broadly based subject of ion exchange, with the aim to cover aspects of its application as well as advances in the theory of ion exchange.
Readership
Professionals and academics
Table of Contents
Part 1 Novel materials and novel applications. Part 2 Ion chromatography and electrophoresis. Part 3 Resins as biosorbents. Part 4 Ion exchange for environmental clean-up. Part 5 Ion exchange in inorganic materials and its theory.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 510
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 1997
- Published:
- 1st February 1997
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781845698652
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781855738287
About the Editor
A Dyer
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Salford
M J Hudson
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Reading
P A Williams
Peter A. Williams is a director of the Centre for Water Soluble Polymers.
Affiliations and Expertise
The North East Wales Institute, UK