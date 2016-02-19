Progress in International Research on Thermodynamic and Transport Properties
1st Edition
Description
Progress in International Research on Thermodynamic and Transport Properties covers the proceedings of the 1962 Second Symposium by the same title, held at Purdue University and the Thermophysical Properties Research Center. This symposium brings together theoretical and experimental research works on the thermodynamic and transport properties of gases, liquids, and solids.
This text is organized into nine parts encompassing 68 chapters that cover topics from thixotropy to molecular orbital calculations. The first three parts review papers on theoretical, experimental, and computational studies of the various aspects of thermodynamic properties. These parts discuss the principles of phase equilibria, throttling, volume heat capacity, steam, volumetric behavior, enthalpy, and density. The subsequent part highlights the theoretical evaluations of transport properties, such as viscosity, diffusion, and conductivity, as well as the transport processes. These topics are followed by surveys of the theories in intermolecular forces and their applications. Other parts consider the measurement of thermal conductivity, viscosity, and radiation. The final parts examine the properties of ionized gases and non-Newtonian fluids.
This book will prove useful to mechanical and chemical engineers.
Table of Contents
Preface
Foreword
List of Authors
I. Thermodynamic Properties: Reviews and Theoretical
1. Some Considerations on the Determination of Thermodynamic Quantities of Gaseous Mixtures
2. Heats of Formation of Inorganic Fluorine Compounds—A Survey
3. Summary of Recent Research in Phase Equilibria at the Institute of Physical Chemistry, Göttingen: Liquid-Liquid, Liquid-Vapor, and Solid-Solid Systems Between -185C and 600C
4. Some Recent Throttling Investigations
5. Statistical Theory of Surface Tension
6. The Constant Volume Heat Capacity of Gases
7. Heat Capacity of Saturated, Dissociating Vapors and the Form of Their Saturation Vapor Pressure Curves
8. An Equation of State for Calculating the Thermodynamic Properties of Helium at Low Temperatures
9. An Equation of State for Steam
10. The Thermodynamic and Electrical Properties of the H-C-N-O-K System
II. Thermodynamic Properties: Experimental Investigations
11. Pressure-Volume-Temperature Relations and Intermolecular Potentials for Methane and Tetrafluoromethane
12. An Axial-Flow Porous Plug Apparatus 11
13. The Solubility of Compressed Gases in Non-Polar Liquids
14. Supercritical Hydrogen Chloride. Specific Heat up to 300 C and 300 atm. PVT-Data up to 400 C and 2000 atm.
15. Volumetric Behavior of Hydrogen Chloride
16. Heat Capacities and Enthalpies of Mixing of Solid Solutions—The Binary System Tetramethylmethane-Tetrachloromethane
17. Adiabatic Calorimeter for Elfreda Measurements of Specific Heats of Powders and Granular Materials at 0 C to 500 C
18. A Recording Dilatometer and Measurement of Thermal Expansion Coefficient of Poly (Methyl Methacrylate) (Lucite) Between 90 K and 273 K
19. Gradients of Density of Fluids near Their Critical States in the Field of Gravity
III. Thermodynamic Properties: Computational Methods
20. Discussion of Error in the Calculation of Simultaneous Equilibria
21. The Determination of Thermodynamic Properties by Direct Differentiation Techniques
22. Closed Form Exact Solution for the First Partial Derivatives of Concentrations of Chemically Reacting Mixtures in Equilibrium, Specific Heats, and Related Quantities
23. Machine Computation of the Thermodynamic Properties of Dichlorotetrafluoroethane
IV. Transport Properties: Reviews and Theoretical Investigations
24. Some Recent Advances in Gas Transport Theory
25. A Method of Calculating the Viscosities of Polar Gases
26. The Lewis Number
27. Diffusion, Viscosity and Conductivity of Gases
28. Transport Processes in Dense Gases and Liquids
29. Survey of Recent Work on the Viscosity, Thermal Conductivity, and Diffusion of Gases and Liquefied Gases Below 500 K
30. Thermodynamic and Transport Properties of Liquids
31. The Prediction of the Transport Properties of Pure Gaseous and Liquid Substances
V. Intermolecular Forces
32. Intermolecular Potentials from Scattering Experiments: Results, Applications, and Limitations
33. Very Short Range Interactions of Hydrogen Atoms and Helium Atoms
34. The Virial Theorem, Its Generalizations and Applications
VI. Transport Properties: Measurement of Thermal Conductivity
35. Thermal Conductivities and Wassiliewa Coefficients for Gaseous Mixtures of Ammonia and Its Elements
36. The Application of Frequency Response Analysis to Thermal Conductivity Measurements
37. High Temperature Gas Thermal Diffusivity Measurement with the Line Source Technique
38. Heat Conductivity of Compressed Helium at Elevated Temperatures
39. The Thermal Conductivity of Carbon Dioxide in the Critical Region
40. Thermal Conductivity of Liquid and Gaseous Ammonia
41. Measurement of Thermal Conductivities of Liquids by an Unsteady State Method
42. Armco Iron as a Thermal Conductivity Standard. Review of Published Data
43. Armco Iron as a Thermal Conductivity Standard. New Determinations at the National Physical Laboratory
44. Powell-Comparator Method for Determining Thermal Conductivities—A Discussion
45. Measurements of the Thermal Conductivity of Metals at High Temperatures
46. High Temperature Thermal Property Measurement to 5000 F
47. New Method for the Determination of Thermal Conductivities Between 1000 C and 3000 C
VII. Transport Properties: Measurements of Viscosity and Radiation
48. Measurement of the Viscosity of Nitrogen and Steam
49. Viscosity of Binary Mixtures of Rare Gases
50. Critical Region Viscosity Behavior of Ethane, Propane, and n-Butane
51. Heated Cavity Reflectometer for Angular Reflectance Measurements
52. Measurement of Radiation Properties of Solid Materials
53. Calorimetric Determinations of Thermal Radiation Characteristics
54. The Determination of the Emittance of Refractory Materials to 5000 F
VIII. Properties of Ionized Gases
55. The Equation of State of an Ionized Gas
56. Electrical and Thermal Conductivity of Argon Plasma
57. Equilibrium Partial Pressures in the Systems C + H2 + N2 and C + H2 + NH3 at Temperatures from 1000 to 12000K
58. Temperature Distribution in an Electric Arc Operated in a Hydrocarbon-Nitrogen Atmosphere
59. Radiation Processes in a Plasma at High Temperatures
60. Cherenkov and Cyclotron Radiations in Plasmas
IX. Properties of Non-Newtonian Fluids
61. Significant Aspects of Non-Newtonian Technology
62. Non-Newtonian Viscosities and the Equation of Motion
63. Elasticity in Steady Flow of Non-Newtonian Liquids
64. Transport Characteristics of Suspensions: Application of Different Rheological Models to Flocculated Suspension Data
65. Contribution to Thixotropy
66. The Rheology of Polyelectrolytes II. Dependence of the Viscosity of Solutions of Poly (Acrylic Acid) on Molecular Weight
67. Energy Transfer to Non-Newtonian Fluids in Laminar Flow
68. Normal Stresses in Fluids: Methods of Measurement, Their Interpretation, and Quantitative Results
Details
- No. of pages:
- 772
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1962
- Published:
- 1st January 1962
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483225869