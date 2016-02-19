Progress in Heterocyclic Chemistry, Volume 6
1st Edition
A Critical Review of the 1993 Literature Preceded by Two Chapters on Current Heterocyclic Topics
Progress in Heterocyclic Chemistry (PHC) Volume 6 reviews critically the heterocyclic literature essentially published in 1993. The first two chapters are given over to reviews. In Chapter 1 the fascinating subject of the "Halogen Dance" is comprehesively surveyed by J. Frohlich of the Technical University of Vienna. The author also discusses some of his unpublished results on the topic. The second review is of an entirely new format for PHC. The President of ISHC A. Padwa describes the application of selected "Heterocycles as Vehicles for Synthesis". The remaining chapters describe advances in the heterocyclic field arranged, as in previous volumes, according to ring-size. Numerous diagrams and a brief index are also included.
For organic chemists involved in academic or industrial research, as well as graduate students studying in this field.
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1994
- Published:
- 25th November 1994
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483287836
@from:R.F.C. Brown @qu:This is a useful series which is stimulating because most examples are chosen for the novelty of the reactions or the synthetic approach rather than for exhaustive coverage of a particular field. @source:Chemistry in Australia
H. Suschitzky Editor
Department of Chemistry and Applied Chemistry, University of Salford, UK
E. F. V. AAA Editor
Reilly Industries Inc, USA