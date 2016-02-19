Progress in Heterocyclic Chemistry, Volume 6

Progress in Heterocyclic Chemistry (PHC) Volume 6 reviews critically the heterocyclic literature essentially published in 1993. The first two chapters are given over to reviews. In Chapter 1 the fascinating subject of the "Halogen Dance" is comprehesively surveyed by J. Frohlich of the Technical University of Vienna. The author also discusses some of his unpublished results on the topic. The second review is of an entirely new format for PHC. The President of ISHC A. Padwa describes the application of selected "Heterocycles as Vehicles for Synthesis". The remaining chapters describe advances in the heterocyclic field arranged, as in previous volumes, according to ring-size. Numerous diagrams and a brief index are also included.