Progress in Heterocyclic Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080420868, 9781483287836

Progress in Heterocyclic Chemistry, Volume 6

1st Edition

A Critical Review of the 1993 Literature Preceded by Two Chapters on Current Heterocyclic Topics

Editors: H. Suschitzky E. F. V. AAA
eBook ISBN: 9781483287836
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 25th November 1994
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
51.95
44.16
43.99
37.39
101.77
86.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Substituted Heterocyclic Compounds by Selective Control of Halogen-Dance Reactions (J. Frohlich). Heterocycles as Vehicles for Synthesis (A. Padwa). Three-Membered Ring Systems (A. Padwa, S.S. Murphree). Four-Membered Ring Systems (J. Parrick, L.K. Mehta). Five-Membered Ring Systems. Part 1: Thiophenes & Se & Te analogs (J.B. Press, R.K. Russell). Part 2: Pyrroles and benzo derivatives (R.J. Sundberg, P.V. Nguyen). Part 3: Furans and benzo derivatives (C.W. Bird). Part 4: With more than one N atom (S.A. Lang Jr, V.J. Lee). Part 5: With N & S (Se) atoms (R. Tanaka). Part 6: With O & S (Se, Te) atoms (R.A. Aitken). Part 7: With O & N atoms (G.V. Boyd). Six-Membered Ring Systems. Part 1: Pyridine and benzo derivatives (J.E. Toomey, R. Murugan). Part 2: Diazines and benzo derivatives (G. Heinisch, B. Matuszczak). Part 3: Triazines, tetrazines, and fused ring polyaza systems (D.T. Hurst). Part 4: With O and/or S atoms (J.D. Hepworth, B.M. Heron). Seven-Membered Rings (M. Balasubramanian). Eight-Membered and Larger Rings (G.R. Newkome). Subject Index.

Description

Progress in Heterocyclic Chemistry (PHC) Volume 6 reviews critically the heterocyclic literature essentially published in 1993. The first two chapters are given over to reviews. In Chapter 1 the fascinating subject of the "Halogen Dance" is comprehesively surveyed by J. Frohlich of the Technical University of Vienna. The author also discusses some of his unpublished results on the topic. The second review is of an entirely new format for PHC. The President of ISHC A. Padwa describes the application of selected "Heterocycles as Vehicles for Synthesis". The remaining chapters describe advances in the heterocyclic field arranged, as in previous volumes, according to ring-size. Numerous diagrams and a brief index are also included.

Readership

For organic chemists involved in academic or industrial research, as well as graduate students studying in this field.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1994
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483287836

Reviews

@from:R.F.C. Brown @qu:This is a useful series which is stimulating because most examples are chosen for the novelty of the reactions or the synthetic approach rather than for exhaustive coverage of a particular field. @source:Chemistry in Australia

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

H. Suschitzky Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Chemistry and Applied Chemistry, University of Salford, UK

E. F. V. AAA Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Reilly Industries Inc, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.