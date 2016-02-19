Progress in Heterocyclic Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080420745, 9781483287829

Progress in Heterocyclic Chemistry, Volume 5

1st Edition

A Critical Review of the 1992 Literature Preceded by Two Chapters on Current Heterocyclic Topics

Editors: H. Suschitzky E. F. V. AAA
eBook ISBN: 9781483287829
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 23rd July 1993
Table of Contents

Extrusion of SO2 from Heterocyclic Compounds, Part 2: Five-Membered Rings (R.A. Aitken et al.). Methyl 2-Benzoylamino-3-dimethylaminopropenoate in the Synthesis of Heterocyclic Systems (B. Stanovnik). Three-Membered Ring Systems (A. Padwa, S.S. Murphree). Four-Membered Ring Systems (J. Parrick, L.K. Mehta). Five-Membered Ring Systems. Thiophenes & Se & Te analogs (J.B. Press, R.K. Russell). Pyrroles and benzo derivatives (R.J. Sundberg, P. Van Nguyen). Furans and benzo derivatives (C.W. Bird). With more than one N atom (S.A. Lang Jr, V.J. Lee). With N & S (Se) atoms (R. Tanaka, I. Shinkai). With O & S (Se, Te) atoms (R.A. Aitken). With O & N atoms (G.V. Boyd). Six-Membered Ring Systems. Pyridine and benzo derivatives (J.G. Keay, J.E. Toomey Jr). Diazines and benzo derivatives (D.T. Hurst). Triazines, tetrazines and fused ring polyaza systems (D.T. Hurst). With O and/or S atoms (J.D. Hepworth, B.M. Heron). Seven-Membered Rings (J.M. Kane, N.P. Peet). Eight-Membered and Larger Rings (G.R. Newkome). Subject Index.

Description

Progress in Heterocyclic Chemistry Volume 5 deals critically with original material selected essentially from the 1992 heterocyclic literature. Chapters 1 and 2 are given over to reviews: in the first, SO2 extrusion from five-membered rings is discussed by R.A. Aitken and colleagues, which completes last year's review on this topic. The second review presents a review of 2-acylamino-3-dimethylaminopropenoates in heterocyclic synthesis. The chapters are arranged according to ring sizes as in the previous volumes and are supported by references, numerous diagrams and a subject index.

Readership

For organic chemists involved in academic or industrial research as well as graduate students concerned with heterocyclic chemistry.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1993
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483287829

Reviews

@from:P. Molina @qu:...this volume will be of significant use as a reference to those working in the field of heterocyclic chemistry. @source:Synthesis

About the Editors

H. Suschitzky Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Chemistry and Applied Chemistry, University of Salford, UK

E. F. V. AAA Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Reilly Industries Inc, USA

