Progress in Heterocyclic Chemistry, Volume 5
1st Edition
A Critical Review of the 1992 Literature Preceded by Two Chapters on Current Heterocyclic Topics
Progress in Heterocyclic Chemistry Volume 5 deals critically with original material selected essentially from the 1992 heterocyclic literature. Chapters 1 and 2 are given over to reviews: in the first, SO2 extrusion from five-membered rings is discussed by R.A. Aitken and colleagues, which completes last year's review on this topic. The second review presents a review of 2-acylamino-3-dimethylaminopropenoates in heterocyclic synthesis. The chapters are arranged according to ring sizes as in the previous volumes and are supported by references, numerous diagrams and a subject index.
For organic chemists involved in academic or industrial research as well as graduate students concerned with heterocyclic chemistry.
@from:P. Molina @qu:...this volume will be of significant use as a reference to those working in the field of heterocyclic chemistry. @source:Synthesis
