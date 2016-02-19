Progress in Heterocyclic Chemistry, Volume 1

The International Society of Heterocyclic Chemistry in collaboration with Pergamon Press is pleased to announce a new annual publication, Progress in Heterocyclic Chemistry. The first volume contains chapters on three new developing topics with the remainder of the volume being devoted to highlights of the 1988 heterocyclic chemistry literature. These highlights are novel and unusual chemistry and not a condensed summary of the literature. Subsequent volumes will review other topics of current interest to heterocyclic chemists as well as covering the previous year's literature. All contributors will be acknowledged authorities in their fields.