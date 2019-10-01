Progress in Heterocyclic Chemistry, Volume 31
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. N-Heterocyclic Carbene (NHC)-Catalyzed Transformations for the Synthesis of Heterocycles
2. Synthesis and Reactions of Nitroindoles
3. Three-Membered Ring Systems
4. Four-Membered Ring Systems
5.1. Five-Membered Ring Systems: Thiophenes and Selenium/Tellurium Analogs and Benzo Analogs
5.2. Five-Membered Ring Systems: Pyrroles and Benzo Analogs
5.3. Five-Membered Ring Systems: Furans and Benzofurans
5.4. Five Membered Ring Systems: With More than One N Atom
5.5. Five-Membered Ring Systems: With N and S Atoms
5.6. Five-Membered Ring Systems: With O & S (Se, Te) Atoms
5.7. Five-Membered Ring Systems with O & N Atoms
6.1. Six-Membered Ring Systems: Pyridines and Benzo Derivatives
6.2. Six-Membered Ring Systems: Diazines and Benzo Derivatives
6.3. Triazines, tetrazines and fused ring polyaza systems
6.4. Six-Membered Ring Systems: With O and/or S Atoms
7. Seven-Membered Rings
8. Eight-Membered and Larger Rings
Description
Progress in Heterocyclic Chemistry, Volume 31 is the latest release in this annual review series commissioned by the International Society of Heterocyclic Chemistry (ISHC). Volumes in the series contain both highlights of the previous year’s literature and articles on developing topics in heterocyclic chemistry. Chapters in this new release are written by leading researchers in their field and constitute a systematic survey of the important original material reported in the literature in of heterocyclic in 2018. As with previous volumes in the series, this updated volume will enable academics, industrial chemists and advanced students stay abreast of developments in heterocyclic chemistry.
Key Features
- Recognized as the premiere review of heterocyclic chemistry
- Includes contributions from leading researchers in the field
- Provides a systematic survey of the important 2018 heterocyclic chemistry literature
- Presents articles on new and developing topics of interest to heterocyclic chemists
Readership
Heterocyclic, Medicinal and Natural Product Chemists working in academia, Government laboratories, and industry
Details
- No. of pages:
- 515
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st October 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128199626
About the Editors
Gordon Gribble Editor
Gordon Gribble is the Dartmouth Professor of Chemistry at Dartmouth College, Hanover, USA. His research program covers several areas of organic chemistry, most of which involve synthesis, including novel indole chemistry, triterpenoid synthesis, DNA intercalation, and new synthetic methodology. Prof Gribble also has a deep interest in naturally occurring organohalogen compounds, and in the chemistry of wine and wine making.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry, Dartmouth College, Hanover, NH, USA
John Joule Editor
John Arthur Joule did his BSc, MSc, and PhD degrees at The University of Manchester, obtaining his PhD in 1961. He then undertook post-doctoral work at Princeton University and Stanford University, before joining the academic staff of the Chemistry Department at The University of Manchester in 1963, where he is currently a Professor. In 1996 he received an RSC Medal for Heterocyclic Chemistry.
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor, The University of Manchester, UK