Progress in Heterocyclic Chemistry, Volume 26
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Foreword
- Editorial Advisory Board Members Progress in Heterocyclic Chemistry
- Chapter 1. Recent Developments in the Synthesis of Cyclic Guanidine Alkaloids
- 1.1. Introduction and Scope of the Review
- 1.2. Cyclic Guanidines in Organic Chemistry
- 1.3. Total Synthesis of Cyclic Guanidine Natural Products
- 1.4. Recently Isolated Natural Products and Medicinal Agents
- Chapter 2. Heterocyclic Chemistry: A Complete Toolbox for Nanostructured Carbon Materials
- 2.1. Introduction
- 2.2. Three Membered Cycles
- 2.3. Five-Membered Heterocycles
- 2.4. Six-Membered Heterocycles
- 2.5. Seven-Membered Heterocycles
- Chapter 3. Three-Membered Ring Systems
- 3.1. Introduction
- 3.2. Epoxides
- 3.3. Aziridines
- Chapter 4. Four-Membered Ring Systems
- 4.1. Introduction
- 4.2. Azetidines, Azetines, and Related Systems
- 4.3. Monocyclic 2-Azetidinones (β-Lactams)
- 4.4. Fused and Spirocyclic β-Lactams
- 4.5. Oxetanes, Dioxetanes, and 2-Oxetanones (β-Lactones)
- 4.6. Thietanes and Related Systems
- 4.7. Silicon and Phosphorus Heterocycles Miscellaneous
- Chapter 5.1. Five-Membered Ring Systems: Thiophenes and Se/Te Derivatives
- 5.1.1. Introduction
- 5.1.2. Reviews and Books on Thiophene, Selenophene, and Tellurophene Chemistry
- 5.1.3. Synthesis of Thiophenes, Selenophenes, and Tellurophenes
- 5.1.4. Elaboration of Thiophenes and Benzothiophenes
- 5.1.5. Elaboration of Selenophenes and Benzoselenophenes
- 5.1.6. Synthesis of Thiophenes, Selenophenes, and Tellurophenes for Use in Material Science
- 5.1.7. Thiophenes, Selenophenes, and Tellurophenes in Medicinal and Environmental Chemistry
- 5.1.8. Selenophenes
- Chapter 5.2. Five-Membered Ring Systems: Pyrroles and Benzo Analogs
- 5.2.1. Introduction
- 5.2.2. Synthesis of Pyrroles
- 5.2.3. Reactions of Pyrroles
- 5.2.4. Synthesis of Indoles
- 5.2.5. Reactions of Indoles
- 5.2.6. Isatins, Oxindoles, Indoxyls, and Spirooxindoles
- 5.2.7. Carbazoles
- 5.2.8. Azaindoles
- 5.2.9. Isoindoles
- Chapter 5.3. Five-Membered Ring Systems: Furans and Benzofurans
- 5.3.1. Introduction
- 5.3.2. Reactions
- 5.3.3. Synthesis
- Chapter 5.4. Five Membered Ring Systems: With More than One N Atom
- 5.4.1. Introduction
- 5.4.2. Pyrazoles and Ring-Fused Derivatives
- 5.4.3. Imidazoles and Ring-Fused Derivatives
- 5.4.4. 1,2,3-Triazoles and Ring-Fused Derivatives
- 5.4.5. 1,2,4- Triazoles and Ring-Fused Derivatives
- 5.4.6. Tetrazoles and Ring-Fused Derivatives
- Chapter 5.5. Five-Membered Ring Systems
- 5.5.1. Introduction
- 5.5.2. Thiazoles
- 5.5.3. Isothiazoles
- 5.5.4. Thiadiazoles
- 5.5.5. Tellurazoles
- Chapter 5.6. Five-Membered Ring Systems: With O and S (Se, Te) Atoms
- 5.6.1. 1,3-Dioxoles and Dioxolanes
- 5.6.2. 1,3-Dithioles and Dithiolanes
- 5.6.3. 1,3-Oxathioles and Oxathiolanes
- 5.6.4. 1,2-Dioxolanes
- 5.6.5. 1,2-Dithioles and Dithiolanes
- 5.6.6. Three Heteroatoms
- Chapter 5.7. Five-Membered Ring Systems with O & N Atoms
- 5.7.1. Isoxazoles
- 5.7.2. Isoxazolines
- 5.7.3. Isoxazolidines
- 5.7.4. Oxazoles
- 5.7.5. Oxazolines
- 5.7.6. Oxazolidines
- 5.7.7. Oxadiazoles
- Chapter 6.1. Six-Membered Ring Systems: Pyridine and Benzo Derivatives
- 6.1.1. Introduction
- 6.1.2. Overview of Pyridine and (Iso)Quinoline Uses
- 6.1.3. Synthesis of Pyridines
- 6.1.4. Reactions of Pyridines
- 6.1.5. Synthesis of (Iso)Quinolines
- 6.1.6. Reactions of (Iso)Quinolines
- Chapter 6.2. Six-Membered Ring Systems: Diazines and Benzo Derivatives
- 6.2.1. Introduction
- 6.2.2. Pyridazines and Benzo Derivatives
- 6.2.3. Pyrimidines and Benzo Derivatives
- 6.2.4. Pyrazines and Its Benzo Derivatives
- Chapter 6.3. Triazines and Tetrazines
- 6.3.1. Triazines
- 6.3.2. Tetrazines
- Chapter 6.4. Six-Membered Ring Systems: With O and/or S Atoms
- 6.4.1. Introduction
- 6.4.2. Heterocycles Containing One Oxygen Atom
- 6.4.3. Heterocycles Containing One Sulfur Atom
- 6.4.4. Heterocycles Containing Two or More Oxygen Atoms
- 6.4.5. Heterocycles Containing Both Oxygen and Sulfur in the Same Ring
- Chapter 7. Seven-Membered Rings
- 7.1. Introduction
- 7.2. Seven-Membered Systems Containing One Heteroatom
- 7.3. Seven-Membered Systems Containing Two Heteroatoms
- 7.4. Seven-Membered Systems Containing Three or More Heteroatoms
- 7.5. Future Directions
- Chapter 8. Eight-Membered and Larger Rings
- 8.1. Introduction
- 8.2. Carbon–Oxygen Rings
- 8.3. Carbon–Nitrogen Rings
- 8.4. Carbon–Sulfur Rings
- 8.5. Carbon–Nitrogen–Selenium Rings
- 8.6. Carbon–Nitrogen–Oxygen Rings
- 8.7. Carbon–Nitrogen–Sulfur Rings
- 8.8. Carbon–Oxygen–Sulfur Rings
- 8.9. Carbon–Sulfur–Phosphorus Rings
- 8.10. Carbon–Boron–Sulfur–Oxygen Rings
- 8.11. Carbon–Nitrogen–Oxygen–Sulfur Rings
- Index
Description
This is the 26th annual volume of Progress in Heterocyclic Chemistry and covers the literature published during 2013 on most of the important heterocyclic ring systems.
This volume opens with two specialized reviews, not restricted to work published in 2013: ‘Recent Developments in the Synthesis of Cyclic Guanidine Alkaloids’ written by Matthew G. Donahue, and ‘Heterocyclic chemistry: a complete toolbox for nanostructured carbon materials’ written by Luisa Lascialfari, Stefano Fedeli, and Stefano Cicchi. The remaining chapters examine the 2013 literature on the common heterocycles in order of increasing ring size and the heteroatoms present.
Key Features
- Recognized as the premiere review of heterocyclic chemistry
- Contributions from leading researchers in the field
- Systematic survey of the important 2013 heterocyclic chemistry literature
Readership
Organic chemists, academic and industrial chemists, as well as advanced students
About the Series Volume Editors
Gordon Gribble Series Volume Editor
Gordon Gribble is the Dartmouth Professor of Chemistry at Dartmouth College, Hanover, USA. His research program covers several areas of organic chemistry, most of which involve synthesis, including novel indole chemistry, triterpenoid synthesis, DNA intercalation, and new synthetic methodology. Prof Gribble also has a deep interest in naturally occurring organohalogen compounds, and in the chemistry of wine and wine making.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry, Dartmouth College, Hanover, NH, USA
John Joule Series Volume Editor
John Arthur Joule did his BSc, MSc, and PhD degrees at The University of Manchester, obtaining his PhD in 1961. He then undertook post-doctoral work at Princeton University and Stanford University, before joining the academic staff of the Chemistry Department at The University of Manchester in 1963, where he is currently a Professor. In 1996 he received an RSC Medal for Heterocyclic Chemistry.
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor, The University of Manchester, UK