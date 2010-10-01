Progress in Heterocyclic Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080966854, 9780080966861

Progress in Heterocyclic Chemistry, Volume 22

1st Edition

Editors: Gordon Gribble John Joule
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080966854
eBook ISBN: 9780080966861
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st October 2010
Page Count: 592
Table of Contents

Ch. 1 Recent advances in the C-2 regioselective direct arylation of indoles, Tanya C. Boorman and Igor Larrosa
Ch. 2 Heterocyclic dyes:  preparation, properties, and applications,S. Shaun Murphree
Ch. 3 Three-Membered Ring Systems, Stephen C. Bergmeier and David J. Lapinsky
Ch. 4 Four-Membered Ring Systems, Benito Alcaide and Pedro Almendros
Ch. 5 Five-Membered Ring Systems:
Ch. 5.1 Thiophenes and Se/Te analogues, Edward R. Biehl
Ch. 5.2 Pyrroles and benzo analogs
Ch. 5.3 Furans and Benzofurans, Kap-Sun Yeung, Zhen Yang, Xiao-Shui Peng and Xue-Long Hou
Ch. 5.4 With More than One N Atom, Larry Yet
Ch. 5.5 With N and S (Se) atoms, Yong-Jin Wu and Bingwei V. Yang
Ch. 5.6 With O & S (Se, Te) atoms, R. Alan Aitken and Lynn A. Power
Ch. 5.7 With O and/or S atoms
Ch. 6 Six-membered ring systems:
Ch. 6.1 Pyridine and benzo derivatives
Ch. 6.2 Diazines and benzo derivatives
Ch. 6.3 Triazines, tetrazines and fused ring polyaza systems, Dmitry N. Kozhevnikov and Anton M. Prokhorov
Ch. 6.4 With O & N atoms, John D. Hepworth and B. Mark Heron
Ch. 7 Seven-membered rings
Ch. 8 Eight-Membered and Larger Rings, George R. Newkome

 

Description

Progress in Heterocyclic Chemistry (PHC) is an annual review series commissioned by the International Society of Heterocyclic Chemistry (ISHC). Volumes in the series contain both highlights of the previous year’s literature on heterocyclic chemistry and articles on emerging topics of particular interest to heterocyclic chemists. The chapters in Volume 22 constitute a systematic survey of the important original material reported in the literature of heterocyclic chemistry in 2009.

Key Features

  • Covers the heterocyclic literature published in 2009
    Includes specialized reviews
    Features contributions from leading researchers in their fields

Readership

Academic and industrial chemists and advanced students interested in heterocyclic chemistry

About the Editors

Gordon Gribble Editor

Gordon Gribble is the Dartmouth Professor of Chemistry at Dartmouth College, Hanover, USA. His research program covers several areas of organic chemistry, most of which involve synthesis, including novel indole chemistry, triterpenoid synthesis, DNA intercalation, and new synthetic methodology. Prof Gribble also has a deep interest in naturally occurring organohalogen compounds, and in the chemistry of wine and wine making.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Chemistry, Dartmouth College, Hanover, NH, USA

John Joule Editor

John Arthur Joule did his BSc, MSc, and PhD degrees at The University of Manchester, obtaining his PhD in 1961. He then undertook post-doctoral work at Princeton University and Stanford University, before joining the academic staff of the Chemistry Department at The University of Manchester in 1963, where he is currently a Professor. In 1996 he received an RSC Medal for Heterocyclic Chemistry.

Affiliations and Expertise

Emeritus Professor, The University of Manchester, UK

