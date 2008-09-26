Progress in Heterocyclic Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080469751, 9780080914954

Progress in Heterocyclic Chemistry, Volume 20

1st Edition

Editors: Gordon Gribble J. Joule
eBook ISBN: 9780080914954
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080469751
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 26th September 2008
Page Count: 484
Table of Contents

Chapter 1 2-Indolylacyl Radicals in the Synthesis of Indole Compounds by M.-Lluïsa Bennasar and Tomàs Roca

Chapter 2 Cascade Reactions of Carbonyl Ylides for Heterocyclic Synthesis by Albert Padwa

Chapter 3 Three-Membered Ring Systems by Stephen C. Bergmeier and David J. Lapinsky

Chapter 4 Four-Membered Ring Systems by Benito Alcaide and Pedro Almendros

Chapter 5.1 Five-Membered Ring Systems: Thiophenes and Se/Te Analogs by Tomasz Janosik and Jan Bergman

Chapter 5.2 Five-Membered Ring Systems: Pyrroles and Benzo Analogs by Jonathon S. Russel and Erin T. Pelkey

Chapter 5.3 Five-Membered Ring Systems: Furans and Benzofurans by Xue-Long Hou, Zhen Yang, Kap-Sun Yeung, and Henry N.C. Wong

Chapter 5.4 Five-Membered Ring Systems: With More than One N Atom by Larry Yet

Chapter 5.5 Five-Membered Ring Systems: With N and S (Se) Atoms by Yong-Jin Wu and Bingwei V. Yang

Chapter 5.6 Five-Membered Ring Systems: With O & S (Se, Te) Atoms by R. Alan Aitken and Lynn A. Power

Chapter 5.7 Five-membered ring systems with O & N atoms by Stefano Cicchi, Franca M. Cordero, and Donatella Giomi

Chapter 6.1 Six-Membered Ring Systems: Pyridine and Benzo Derivatives by Darrin W. Hopper, Kristina M.K. Kutterer, Aimee L. Crombie, and Jeremy J. Clemens

Chapter 6.2 Six-Membered Ring Systems: Diazines and Benzo Derivatives by Michael P. Groziak and Amelia Manlove

Chaper 6.3 Triazines, tetrazines and fused ring polyaza systems will appear in Volume 21

Chapter 6.4 (2006) Six-Membered Ring Systems: With O and/or S Atoms by John D. Hepworth and B. Mark Heron

Chapter 6.4 (2007) Six-Membered Ring Systems: With O and/or S Atoms by John D. Hepworth and B. Mark Heron

Chapter 7 Seven-membered rings by Jason A. Smith and John H. Ryan

Chapter 8 Eight-Membered and Larger Rings by George R. Newkome

Description

This is the 20th annual volume of Progress in Heterocyclic Chemistry, which covers the literature published during 2007. As with previous volumes in the series, Volume 20 will enable the reader to keep abreast of developments in heterocyclic chemistry in an effortless way.

Key Features

  • A critical review of the heterocyclic literature published during 2007

  • Presents specialized reviews

  • Chapters all written by leading researchers in their field

Readership

For academic and industrial chemists and advanced students interested in heterocyclic chemistry

Details

No. of pages:
484
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080914954
Hardcover ISBN:
9780080469751

About the Editors

Gordon Gribble Editor

Gordon Gribble is the Dartmouth Professor of Chemistry at Dartmouth College, Hanover, USA. His research program covers several areas of organic chemistry, most of which involve synthesis, including novel indole chemistry, triterpenoid synthesis, DNA intercalation, and new synthetic methodology. Prof Gribble also has a deep interest in naturally occurring organohalogen compounds, and in the chemistry of wine and wine making.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Chemistry, Dartmouth College, Hanover, NH, USA

J. Joule Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Chemistry, The University of Manchester, UK

