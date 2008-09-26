Progress in Heterocyclic Chemistry, Volume 20
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 2-Indolylacyl Radicals in the Synthesis of Indole Compounds by M.-Lluïsa Bennasar and Tomàs Roca
Chapter 2 Cascade Reactions of Carbonyl Ylides for Heterocyclic Synthesis by Albert Padwa
Chapter 3 Three-Membered Ring Systems by Stephen C. Bergmeier and David J. Lapinsky
Chapter 4 Four-Membered Ring Systems by Benito Alcaide and Pedro Almendros
Chapter 5.1 Five-Membered Ring Systems: Thiophenes and Se/Te Analogs by Tomasz Janosik and Jan Bergman
Chapter 5.2 Five-Membered Ring Systems: Pyrroles and Benzo Analogs by Jonathon S. Russel and Erin T. Pelkey
Chapter 5.3 Five-Membered Ring Systems: Furans and Benzofurans by Xue-Long Hou, Zhen Yang, Kap-Sun Yeung, and Henry N.C. Wong
Chapter 5.4 Five-Membered Ring Systems: With More than One N Atom by Larry Yet
Chapter 5.5 Five-Membered Ring Systems: With N and S (Se) Atoms by Yong-Jin Wu and Bingwei V. Yang
Chapter 5.6 Five-Membered Ring Systems: With O & S (Se, Te) Atoms by R. Alan Aitken and Lynn A. Power
Chapter 5.7 Five-membered ring systems with O & N atoms by Stefano Cicchi, Franca M. Cordero, and Donatella Giomi
Chapter 6.1 Six-Membered Ring Systems: Pyridine and Benzo Derivatives by Darrin W. Hopper, Kristina M.K. Kutterer, Aimee L. Crombie, and Jeremy J. Clemens
Chapter 6.2 Six-Membered Ring Systems: Diazines and Benzo Derivatives by Michael P. Groziak and Amelia Manlove
Chaper 6.3 Triazines, tetrazines and fused ring polyaza systems will appear in Volume 21
Chapter 6.4 (2006) Six-Membered Ring Systems: With O and/or S Atoms by John D. Hepworth and B. Mark Heron
Chapter 6.4 (2007) Six-Membered Ring Systems: With O and/or S Atoms by John D. Hepworth and B. Mark Heron
Chapter 7 Seven-membered rings by Jason A. Smith and John H. Ryan
Chapter 8 Eight-Membered and Larger Rings by George R. Newkome
This is the 20th annual volume of Progress in Heterocyclic Chemistry, which covers the literature published during 2007. As with previous volumes in the series, Volume 20 will enable the reader to keep abreast of developments in heterocyclic chemistry in an effortless way.
A critical review of the heterocyclic literature published during 2007
Presents specialized reviews
Chapters all written by leading researchers in their field
For academic and industrial chemists and advanced students interested in heterocyclic chemistry
- 484
- English
- © Elsevier Science 2009
- 26th September 2008
- Elsevier Science
- 9780080914954
- 9780080469751
Gordon Gribble Editor
Gordon Gribble is the Dartmouth Professor of Chemistry at Dartmouth College, Hanover, USA. His research program covers several areas of organic chemistry, most of which involve synthesis, including novel indole chemistry, triterpenoid synthesis, DNA intercalation, and new synthetic methodology. Prof Gribble also has a deep interest in naturally occurring organohalogen compounds, and in the chemistry of wine and wine making.
Department of Chemistry, Dartmouth College, Hanover, NH, USA
J. Joule Editor
Department of Chemistry, The University of Manchester, UK