Progress in Heterocyclic Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080454078, 9780080553085

Progress in Heterocyclic Chemistry, Volume 19

1st Edition

Editors: Gordon Gribble J. Joule
eBook ISBN: 9780080553085
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080454078
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 27th September 2007
Page Count: 504
Table of Contents

Recent Progress in the Chemistry of 2,1-Benzothiazines (X. Hong and M. Harmata) Porphyrins in Diels-Alder and 1,3-dipolar cycloaddition reactions (A. M. G. Silva and J. A. S. Cavaleiro) Three-Membered Ring Systems (S. C. Bergmeier and D. D. Reed) Four-Membered Ring Systems (B. Alcaide and P. Almendros) Five-membered ring systems: thiophenes and Se/Te analogues (T. Janosik and J. Bergman) Five-membered ring systems: pyrroles and benzo derivatives (E. T. Pelkey and J. Russel) Five membered ring systems: with more than one N atom (L. Yet) Five-Membered Ring Systems: With N and S (Se) Atoms (Y.-J. Wu and B. V. Yang) Five-Membered Ring Systems: With O & S (Se, Te) Atoms (R. A. Aitken and L. A. Power) Five-membered ring systems with O & N atoms (S. Cicchi, F. M. Cordero, and D. Giomi) Six-Membered Ring Systems: Pyridine and Benzo Derivatives (H. L. Fraser, D. W. Hopper, K. M. K. Kutterer, A. L. Crombie) Six-Membered Ring Systems: Diazines and Benzo Derivatives (2005; M. P. Groziak) Six-Membered Ring Systems: Diazines and Benzo Derivatives (2006; K. Mills) Triazines, Tetrazines and Fused Ring Polyaza Systems (P. Goya and C. Gómez de la Oliva) Seven-Membered Rings (J. B. Bremn and S. Samosorn) Eight-Membered and Larger Rings (G. R. Newkome)

Description

This is the 19th annual volume of Progress in Heterocyclic Chemistry, which covers the literature published during 2006. As with previous volumes in the series, Volume 19 will enable the reader to keep abreast of developments in heterocyclic chemistry in an effortless way.

Key Features

A critical review of the heterocyclic literature published during 2006

Presents specialized reviews

Chapters all written by leading researchers in their field

Readership

For academic and industrial chemists and advanced students interested in heterocyclic chemistry

About the Editors

Gordon Gribble Editor

Gordon Gribble is the Dartmouth Professor of Chemistry at Dartmouth College, Hanover, USA. His research program covers several areas of organic chemistry, most of which involve synthesis, including novel indole chemistry, triterpenoid synthesis, DNA intercalation, and new synthetic methodology. Prof Gribble also has a deep interest in naturally occurring organohalogen compounds, and in the chemistry of wine and wine making.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Chemistry, Dartmouth College, Hanover, NH, USA

J. Joule Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Chemistry, The University of Manchester, UK

