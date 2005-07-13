Progress in Heterocyclic Chemistry, Volume 17
Chapter 1: Furans as versatile synthons for target-oriented and diversity-oriented synthesis (D.L. Wright).
Chapter 2: Synthesis and photochromic properties of naphthopyrans (J.D. Hepworth, B. Mark Heron).
Chapter 3: Three-membered ring systems.
Chapter 4: Four-membered ring systems (B. Alcaide, P. Almendros).
Chapter 5: Five-Membered Ring Systems.
Part 1. Thiophenes and Se, Te Analogues (T. Janosik, J. Bergman).
Part 2. Pyrroles and Benzo Derivatives (E.T. Pelkey).
Part 3. Furans and Benzofurans (Xue-Long Hou et al.).
Part 4. With More than One N Atom (L. Yet).
Part 5. With N and S (Se) Atoms (Yong-Jin Wu et al.).
Part 6. With O and S (Se, Te) Atoms (R. Alan Aitken).
Part 7. With O and N Atoms (F.M. Cordero, D. Giomi).
Chapter 6: Six-Membered Ring Systems.
Part 1. Pyridines and Benzo Derivatives (H.L. Fraser, M. Brawner Floyd).
Part 2. Diazines and Benzo Derivatives (M.P. Groziak).
Part 3. Triazines, Tetrazines and Fused Ring Polyaza Systems (C. Ochoa et al.).
Part 4. With O and/or S Atoms (J.D. Hepworth, B. Mark Heron).
Chapter 7: Seven-Membered Ring Systems (J.D. Bremner).
Chapter 8: Eight-Membered and Larger Ring Systems (G.R. Newkome).
This is the seventeenth annual volume of Progress in Heterocyclic Chemistry, which covers the literature published during 2004 on most of the important heterocyclic ring systems. The volume opens with two specialized reviews: Dennis Wright covers Furans as Versatile Synthons for Target-Oriented and Diversity-Oriented Synthesis; and John Hepworth and Mark Heron discuss 'The Synthesis and Photochromic Properties of Naphthopyrans'. The remaining chapters examine the recent literature on the common heterocycles in order of increasing ring size and the heteroatoms present.
For academic and industrial chemists and advanced students interested in heterocyclic chemistry
Gordon Gribble Editor
Gordon Gribble is the Dartmouth Professor of Chemistry at Dartmouth College, Hanover, USA. His research program covers several areas of organic chemistry, most of which involve synthesis, including novel indole chemistry, triterpenoid synthesis, DNA intercalation, and new synthetic methodology. Prof Gribble also has a deep interest in naturally occurring organohalogen compounds, and in the chemistry of wine and wine making.
Department of Chemistry, Dartmouth College, Hanover, NH, USA
J. Joule Editor
Department of Chemistry, The University of Manchester, UK