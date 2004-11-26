Progress in Heterocyclic Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080444826, 9780080539881

Progress in Heterocyclic Chemistry, Volume 16

1st Edition

Editors: Gordon Gribble J. Joule
eBook ISBN: 9780080539881
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080444826
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 26th November 2004
Page Count: 484
Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Lamellarins: Isolation, activity and synthesis (P. Cironi et al.).

Chapter 2: Radical additions to pyridines, quinolines and isoquinolines (D.C. Harrowven, B.J. Sutton).

Chapter 3: Three-membered ring systems (A. Padwa, S. Murphree).

Chapter 4: Four-membered ring systems (B. Alcaide, P. Almendros).

Chapter 5: Five-Membered Ring Systems
Part 1. Thiophenes & Se, Te Analogs (V. Seshadri et al.).
Part 2. Pyrroles and Benzo Derivatives (T. Janosik et al.).
Part 3. Furans and Benzofurans (Xue-Long Hou et al.).
Part 4. With More than One N Atom (L. Yet).
Part 5. With N & S (Se) Atoms (M.G. Saulnier et al.).
Part 6. With O & S (Se, Te) Atoms (A. Aitken).
Part 7. With O & N Atoms (S. Cicchi et al.).

Chapter 6: Six-Membered Ring Systems
Part 1. Pyridines and Benzo Derivatives (D.L. Comins, J. Dinsmore).
Part 2. Diazines and Benzo Derivatives (M.P. Groziak).
Part 3. Triazines, Tetrazines and Fused Ring Polyaza Systems (Carmen Ochoa et al.).
Part 4. With O and/or S Atoms (J.D. Hepworth, B.M. Heron).

Chapter 7: Seven-Membered Ring Systems (J.D. Bremner).

Chapter 8: Eight-Membered and Larger Ring Systems (G.R. Newkome).
Index.

Description

This is the sixteenth annual volume of Progress in Heterocyclic Chemistry, and covers the literature published during 2003 on most of the important heterocyclic ring systems.

This volume opens with two specialized reviews. The first covers 'Lamellarins: Isolation, activity and synthesis' a significant group of biologically active marine alkaloids and the second discusses 'Radical Additions to Pyridines, Quinolines and Isoquinolines'. The remaining chapters examine the recent literature on the common heterocycles in order of increasing ring size and the heteroatoms present.

Readership

For academic and industrial chemists and advanced students interested in heterocyclic chemistry.

About the Editors

Gordon Gribble Editor

Gordon Gribble is the Dartmouth Professor of Chemistry at Dartmouth College, Hanover, USA. His research program covers several areas of organic chemistry, most of which involve synthesis, including novel indole chemistry, triterpenoid synthesis, DNA intercalation, and new synthetic methodology. Prof Gribble also has a deep interest in naturally occurring organohalogen compounds, and in the chemistry of wine and wine making.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Chemistry, Dartmouth College, Hanover, NH, USA

J. Joule Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Chemistry, The University of Manchester, UK

