Progress in Heterocyclic Chemistry, Volume 16
1st Edition
Chapter 1: Lamellarins: Isolation, activity and synthesis (P. Cironi et al.).
Chapter 2: Radical additions to pyridines, quinolines and isoquinolines (D.C. Harrowven, B.J. Sutton).
Chapter 3: Three-membered ring systems (A. Padwa, S. Murphree).
Chapter 4: Four-membered ring systems (B. Alcaide, P. Almendros).
Chapter 5: Five-Membered Ring Systems
Part 1. Thiophenes & Se, Te Analogs (V. Seshadri et al.).
Part 2. Pyrroles and Benzo Derivatives (T. Janosik et al.).
Part 3. Furans and Benzofurans (Xue-Long Hou et al.).
Part 4. With More than One N Atom (L. Yet).
Part 5. With N & S (Se) Atoms (M.G. Saulnier et al.).
Part 6. With O & S (Se, Te) Atoms (A. Aitken).
Part 7. With O & N Atoms (S. Cicchi et al.).
Chapter 6: Six-Membered Ring Systems
Part 1. Pyridines and Benzo Derivatives (D.L. Comins, J. Dinsmore).
Part 2. Diazines and Benzo Derivatives (M.P. Groziak).
Part 3. Triazines, Tetrazines and Fused Ring Polyaza Systems (Carmen Ochoa et al.).
Part 4. With O and/or S Atoms (J.D. Hepworth, B.M. Heron).
Chapter 7: Seven-Membered Ring Systems (J.D. Bremner).
Chapter 8: Eight-Membered and Larger Ring Systems (G.R. Newkome).
Index.
This is the sixteenth annual volume of Progress in Heterocyclic Chemistry, and covers the literature published during 2003 on most of the important heterocyclic ring systems.
This volume opens with two specialized reviews. The first covers 'Lamellarins: Isolation, activity and synthesis' a significant group of biologically active marine alkaloids and the second discusses 'Radical Additions to Pyridines, Quinolines and Isoquinolines'. The remaining chapters examine the recent literature on the common heterocycles in order of increasing ring size and the heteroatoms present.
Readership
For academic and industrial chemists and advanced students interested in heterocyclic chemistry.
484
- 484
English
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2005
26th November 2004
- 26th November 2004
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
9780080539881
- 9780080539881
9780080444826
- 9780080444826
Gordon Gribble Editor
Gordon Gribble is the Dartmouth Professor of Chemistry at Dartmouth College, Hanover, USA. His research program covers several areas of organic chemistry, most of which involve synthesis, including novel indole chemistry, triterpenoid synthesis, DNA intercalation, and new synthetic methodology. Prof Gribble also has a deep interest in naturally occurring organohalogen compounds, and in the chemistry of wine and wine making.
Department of Chemistry, Dartmouth College, Hanover, NH, USA
J. Joule Editor
Department of Chemistry, The University of Manchester, UK