Progress in Heterocyclic Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080442877, 9780080539898

Progress in Heterocyclic Chemistry, Volume 15

1st Edition

Editors: Gordon Gribble J. Joule
eBook ISBN: 9780080539898
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080442877
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 23rd July 2003
Page Count: 474
Table of Contents

Recent Advances in the Synthesis of Heterocycles via Ring-Closing Metathesis
Photochemical Isomerizations of Some Five-Membered Heteroaromatic Azoles
Naturally Occurring Halogenated Pyrroles and Indoles
Three- and Four-Membered Ring Systems
Five-Membered Ring Systems
Six-Membered Ring Systems
Seven-Membered Ring Systems
Eight-Membered and Larger Ring Systems

Description

This is the fifteenth annual volume of Progress in Heterocyclic Chemistry, which covers the literature published during 2002. The volume opens with three reviews on current heterocyclic topics. The highlight chapters in Volume 15 are all written by leading researchers in their field and these chapters constitute a systematic survey of the important original material reported in the literature on heterocyclic chemistry in 2002. As with previous volumes in the series, Volume 15 will enable the reader to keep abreast of developments in heterocyclic chemistry in an effortless way.

Key Features

  • A critical review of the heterocyclic literature published during 2002
  • Opens with three specialized reviews on new developing topics of interest to heterocyclic chemists. Subsequent chapters review advances in the formation and reaction of heterocyclic rings
  • Chapters all written by leading researchers in their field

Readership

Academic and industrial chemists and advanced students interested in heterocyclic chemistry

Details

About the Editors

Gordon Gribble Editor

Gordon Gribble is the Dartmouth Professor of Chemistry at Dartmouth College, Hanover, USA. His research program covers several areas of organic chemistry, most of which involve synthesis, including novel indole chemistry, triterpenoid synthesis, DNA intercalation, and new synthetic methodology. Prof Gribble also has a deep interest in naturally occurring organohalogen compounds, and in the chemistry of wine and wine making.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Chemistry, Dartmouth College, Hanover, NH, USA

J. Joule Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Chemistry, The University of Manchester, UK

