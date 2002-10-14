Progress in Heterocyclic Chemistry, Volume 14
1st Edition
A Critical Review of the 2001 Literature Preceded by Two Chapters on Current Heterocyclic Topics
Table of Contents
Recent Progress in the Chemistry of Sulphur-Containing Indoles (J. Bergman, T. Janosik).
Electrophile-Induced 5-Endo Cyclizations (D.W. Knight).
Three-Membered Ring Systems (A. Padwa, S.S. Murphree).
Four-Membered Ring Systems (L.K. Mehta, J. Parrick).
Five-Membered Ring Systems. Thipohenes & Se, Te analogs (E.T. Pelkey). Pyrroles and benzo derivatives (D.M. Ketcha). Furans and benzofurans (X-L. Hou et al.). With more than one N atom (L. Yet). With N & S (Se) atoms (D.J. Wilkins). With O & S (Se, Te) atoms (R.A. Aitken, S.J. Costello). With O & N atoms (S. Cicchi et al.).
Six-Membered Ring Systems. Pyridines and benzo derivatives (D.S. Coffey et al.). Diazines and benzo derivatives (G.H.C. Woo et al). Triazines, tetrazines and fused ring polyaza systems (C. Ochoa, P. Goya). With O and/or S atoms (J.D. Hepworth, B.M. Heron).
Eight Membered and Larger Rings (G.R. Newkome).
Description
This volume of Progress in Heterocyclic Chemistry (PHC) is the fourteenth annual review of the literature, covering the work published on important heterocyclic ring systems during 2001. In this volume there are two specialized reviews. The first, by Jan Bergman and Tomasz Janosik, covers their work on sulfur-containing indoles. The second, by David Knight, discusses 5-endo-trig iodocyclisations. The subsequent chapters, arranged by increasing heterocycle ring size, review recent advances in the field of heterocyclic chemistry with emphasis on synthesis and reactions.
Readership
For academic and industrial chemists and advanced students interested in heterocyclic chemistry
Details
- No. of pages:
- 384
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 2002
- Published:
- 14th October 2002
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080515090
Reviews
@from:Gareth Rowlands @qu:Overall the book is extremely well written and is an admirable reference material for those wanting to keep up to date with developments in heterocyclic chemistry or even for those wanting to reacquaint themselves with the field. @source:SYNTHESIS, Issue 12 @from:Dr. Peter Quayle @qu:This volume provides an overview of contemporary heterocyclic chemistry, giving those lapsed members of the club an authoritative précis of the current state of play. Perhaps more importantly, it facilitates the inquisitive, serendipitous browsing of areas that may have been missed - which, from my experience, often provide unforeseen avenues for further investigation. I will stongly recommend purchase of this book for my institution's library. @source:Chemistry and Industry, Issue 19
About the Authors
G.W. Gribble Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry, Dartmouth College, Hanover, New Hampshire, USA
Thomas L. Gilchrist Author
Affiliations and Expertise
The Robert Robinson Laboratories, University of Liverpool, UK