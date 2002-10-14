Progress in Heterocyclic Chemistry, Volume 14

Recent Progress in the Chemistry of Sulphur-Containing Indoles (J. Bergman, T. Janosik).

Electrophile-Induced 5-Endo Cyclizations (D.W. Knight).

Three-Membered Ring Systems (A. Padwa, S.S. Murphree).

Four-Membered Ring Systems (L.K. Mehta, J. Parrick).

Five-Membered Ring Systems. Thipohenes & Se, Te analogs (E.T. Pelkey). Pyrroles and benzo derivatives (D.M. Ketcha). Furans and benzofurans (X-L. Hou et al.). With more than one N atom (L. Yet). With N & S (Se) atoms (D.J. Wilkins). With O & S (Se, Te) atoms (R.A. Aitken, S.J. Costello). With O & N atoms (S. Cicchi et al.).

Six-Membered Ring Systems. Pyridines and benzo derivatives (D.S. Coffey et al.). Diazines and benzo derivatives (G.H.C. Woo et al). Triazines, tetrazines and fused ring polyaza systems (C. Ochoa, P. Goya). With O and/or S atoms (J.D. Hepworth, B.M. Heron).

Eight Membered and Larger Rings (G.R. Newkome).