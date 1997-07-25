Progress in Heterocyclic Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080428017, 9780080539843

Progress in Heterocyclic Chemistry, Volume 9

1st Edition

A Critical Review of the 1996 Literature Preceded by Two Chapters on Current Heterocyclic Topics

Editors: Thomas L. Gilchrist G.W. Gribble
eBook ISBN: 9780080539843
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080428017
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 25th July 1997
Page Count: 365
Table of Contents

The Synthesis of Oxazoles from Diazocarbronyl Compounds (C.J. Moody, K.J. Doyle). The Heterocyclic Chemistry Associated with the Herbicide Glyphosate (J.A. Sikorski). Three-Membered Ring Systems (S.S. Murphree, A. Padwa). Four-Membered Ring Systems (J. Parrick, L.K. Mehta). Five-Membered Ring Systems. Thiophenes & Se & Te analogs (J. B. Press, E.T. Pelkey). Pyrroles and benzo derivatives (D.M. Ketcha). Furans and benzo derivatives (S. Reck, W. Friedrichsen). With more than one N atom (M.A. Walters, J.R. Vargas). With N & S (Se) atoms (P.A. Bradley, D.J. Wilkins). With O & S (Se, Te) atoms (R.A. Aitken, L. Hill). With O & N atoms (G.V. Boyd). Six-Membered Ring Systems. Pyridine and benzo derivatives (D.L. Comins, S. O'Connor). Diazines and benzo derivatives (M.P. Groziak). Triazines, tetrazines and fused polyaza systems (D.T. Hurst). With O and/or S atoms (J.D. Hepworth, B.M. Heron). Seven-Membered Rings (D.J. Le Count). Eight-Membered and Larger Rings (G.R. Newkome). Subject Index.

Description

Progress in Heterocyclic Chemistry (PHC) is an annual review series commissioned by the International Society of Heterocyclic Chemistry (ISHC). The volumes in the series contain both highlights of the previous year's literature on heterocyclic chemistry and articles on new developing topics of interest to heterocyclic chemists.

The highlight chapters in Volume 9 are all written by leading researchers in their field and these chapters constitute a systematic survey of the important original material reported in the literature on heterocyclic chemistry in 1996. Additional articles in this volume also review "The Synthesis of Oxazoles from Diazocarbonyl Compounds" and "The Heterocyclic Chemistry Associated with the Herbicide Glyphosate".

As with previous volumes in the series, Volume 9 will enable academic and industrial chemists, and advanced students to keep abreast of developments in heterocyclic chemistry in an effortless way.

Readership

For academics, industrial chemists, and advanced students interested in heterocyclic chemistry.

Details

No. of pages:
365
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1997
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9780080539843
Hardcover ISBN:
9780080428017

About the Editors

Thomas L. Gilchrist Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

The Robert Robinson Laboratories, University of Liverpool, UK

G.W. Gribble Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Chemistry, Dartmouth College, Hanover, New Hampshire, USA

