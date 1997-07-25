Progress in Heterocyclic Chemistry, Volume 9
1st Edition
A Critical Review of the 1996 Literature Preceded by Two Chapters on Current Heterocyclic Topics
Table of Contents
The Synthesis of Oxazoles from Diazocarbronyl Compounds (C.J. Moody, K.J. Doyle). The Heterocyclic Chemistry Associated with the Herbicide Glyphosate (J.A. Sikorski). Three-Membered Ring Systems (S.S. Murphree, A. Padwa). Four-Membered Ring Systems (J. Parrick, L.K. Mehta). Five-Membered Ring Systems. Thiophenes & Se & Te analogs (J. B. Press, E.T. Pelkey). Pyrroles and benzo derivatives (D.M. Ketcha). Furans and benzo derivatives (S. Reck, W. Friedrichsen). With more than one N atom (M.A. Walters, J.R. Vargas). With N & S (Se) atoms (P.A. Bradley, D.J. Wilkins). With O & S (Se, Te) atoms (R.A. Aitken, L. Hill). With O & N atoms (G.V. Boyd). Six-Membered Ring Systems. Pyridine and benzo derivatives (D.L. Comins, S. O'Connor). Diazines and benzo derivatives (M.P. Groziak). Triazines, tetrazines and fused polyaza systems (D.T. Hurst). With O and/or S atoms (J.D. Hepworth, B.M. Heron). Seven-Membered Rings (D.J. Le Count). Eight-Membered and Larger Rings (G.R. Newkome). Subject Index.
Description
Progress in Heterocyclic Chemistry (PHC) is an annual review series commissioned by the International Society of Heterocyclic Chemistry (ISHC). The volumes in the series contain both highlights of the previous year's literature on heterocyclic chemistry and articles on new developing topics of interest to heterocyclic chemists.
The highlight chapters in Volume 9 are all written by leading researchers in their field and these chapters constitute a systematic survey of the important original material reported in the literature on heterocyclic chemistry in 1996. Additional articles in this volume also review "The Synthesis of Oxazoles from Diazocarbonyl Compounds" and "The Heterocyclic Chemistry Associated with the Herbicide Glyphosate".
As with previous volumes in the series, Volume 9 will enable academic and industrial chemists, and advanced students to keep abreast of developments in heterocyclic chemistry in an effortless way.
Readership
For academics, industrial chemists, and advanced students interested in heterocyclic chemistry.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 365
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1997
- Published:
- 25th July 1997
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080539843
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080428017
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Thomas L. Gilchrist Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
The Robert Robinson Laboratories, University of Liverpool, UK
G.W. Gribble Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry, Dartmouth College, Hanover, New Hampshire, USA