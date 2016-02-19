Progress in Heat and Mass Transfer, Volume 5: Heat and Mass Transfer in Rheologically Complex Fluids compiles selected papers presented at the International Seminar held in Herceg Novi, Yugoslavia on September 8-12, 1970.

This book discusses the continuum foundation of rheology; transport phenomena in turbulent flow of rheologically complex fluids; and heat-transfer effects in flowing polymers. The thixotropic effects in viscoelastic media; non-equilibrium thermodynamics and rheology of viscoelastic fluids; and flow instability due to convective time changes of consistency are also elaborated. This publication also covers the prediction method for turbulent momentum and heat transfer in viscous non-Newtonian liquids; methods for determining thermal properties of anisotropic systems; and convection in ferromagnetic fluid due to magneto caloric effect.

This volume is beneficial to students and researchers interested in the heat and mass transfer in rheologically complex fluids.