Progress in Heat and Mass Transfer
1st Edition
Selected Papers of the 1970 International Seminar
Description
Progress in Heat and Mass Transfer, Volume 5: Heat and Mass Transfer in Rheologically Complex Fluids compiles selected papers presented at the International Seminar held in Herceg Novi, Yugoslavia on September 8-12, 1970.
This book discusses the continuum foundation of rheology; transport phenomena in turbulent flow of rheologically complex fluids; and heat-transfer effects in flowing polymers. The thixotropic effects in viscoelastic media; non-equilibrium thermodynamics and rheology of viscoelastic fluids; and flow instability due to convective time changes of consistency are also elaborated. This publication also covers the prediction method for turbulent momentum and heat transfer in viscous non-Newtonian liquids; methods for determining thermal properties of anisotropic systems; and convection in ferromagnetic fluid due to magneto caloric effect.
This volume is beneficial to students and researchers interested in the heat and mass transfer in rheologically complex fluids.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Foreword
Special Lectures
Continuum Foundation of Rheology—New Adventures
Some Rheological Effects in Gas Mixtures
Transport Phenomena in Turbulent Flow of Rheologically Complex Fluids
Flow, High Elasticity and Relaxation Characteristics of Polymer Systems
Heat-Transfer Effects in Flowing Polymers
Suspension Rheology
Rheological Properties of Biological Flow Systems
Thixotropic Effects in Viscoelastic Media
Communications
Microscopic Treatment of Non-Linear and Non-Local Transport Effects in Fluids
Non-Equilibrium Thermodynamics and Rheology of Viscoelastic Fluids
Rheodynamics and Mass Transfer in Rotating Flows of Anomalous-Viscous Fluids
On Instabilities in Poiseuille and Couette Flows of Viscoelastic Fluids
The Effect of Very Dilute Polymer Solutions on the Formation of Taylor Vortices. Comparison of Theory with Experiment
Flow Instability due to Convective Time Changes of Consistency
On Non-Newtonian Behavior in Pipe Flows and the Possibility of Its Prediction
Rheological Properties of Polymers Reducing Drag Friction
Heat Transfer in Drag-Reducing Solutions
Prediction Method for Turbulent Momentum and Heat Transfer in Viscous Non-Newtonian Liquids
A Model and Calculation Procedure for the Friction and Heat Transfer Behavior of Dilute Polymer Solutions in Turbulent Pipe Flow
Thermal Conductivity of U02-NaK and U02-Na Slurry
Methods for Determining Thermal Properties of Anisotropic Systems
On the Relation between Molecular Properties of Polymer Materials and Continuum Theories of Fluids with Structure
Convective Mass or Heat Transfer from Size-Distributed Ensembles of Drops, Bubbles, or Solid Particles
Convection in Ferromagnetic Fluid due to Magnetocaloric Effect
Variational Methods in a Theory of Decelerated Motions of Dissipative Continua
Similarity Problems of a Non-Isothermal Boundary Layer of an Incompressible Non-Linear Viscous Medium with Regard for Dissipation
Author Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 362
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1972
- Published:
- 25th September 1972
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483145358