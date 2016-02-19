Progress in Heat and Mass Transfer - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080169156, 9781483145358

Progress in Heat and Mass Transfer

1st Edition

Selected Papers of the 1970 International Seminar

Editors: W. R. Schowalter A. V. Luikov W. J. Minkowycz
eBook ISBN: 9781483145358
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 25th September 1972
Page Count: 362
Description

Progress in Heat and Mass Transfer, Volume 5: Heat and Mass Transfer in Rheologically Complex Fluids compiles selected papers presented at the International Seminar held in Herceg Novi, Yugoslavia on September 8-12, 1970.

This book discusses the continuum foundation of rheology; transport phenomena in turbulent flow of rheologically complex fluids; and heat-transfer effects in flowing polymers. The thixotropic effects in viscoelastic media; non-equilibrium thermodynamics and rheology of viscoelastic fluids; and flow instability due to convective time changes of consistency are also elaborated. This publication also covers the prediction method for turbulent momentum and heat transfer in viscous non-Newtonian liquids; methods for determining thermal properties of anisotropic systems; and convection in ferromagnetic fluid due to magneto caloric effect.

This volume is beneficial to students and researchers interested in the heat and mass transfer in rheologically complex fluids.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Foreword

Special Lectures

Continuum Foundation of Rheology—New Adventures

Some Rheological Effects in Gas Mixtures

Transport Phenomena in Turbulent Flow of Rheologically Complex Fluids

Flow, High Elasticity and Relaxation Characteristics of Polymer Systems

Heat-Transfer Effects in Flowing Polymers

Suspension Rheology

Rheological Properties of Biological Flow Systems

Thixotropic Effects in Viscoelastic Media

Communications

Microscopic Treatment of Non-Linear and Non-Local Transport Effects in Fluids

Non-Equilibrium Thermodynamics and Rheology of Viscoelastic Fluids

Rheodynamics and Mass Transfer in Rotating Flows of Anomalous-Viscous Fluids

On Instabilities in Poiseuille and Couette Flows of Viscoelastic Fluids

The Effect of Very Dilute Polymer Solutions on the Formation of Taylor Vortices. Comparison of Theory with Experiment

Flow Instability due to Convective Time Changes of Consistency

On Non-Newtonian Behavior in Pipe Flows and the Possibility of Its Prediction

Rheological Properties of Polymers Reducing Drag Friction

Heat Transfer in Drag-Reducing Solutions

Prediction Method for Turbulent Momentum and Heat Transfer in Viscous Non-Newtonian Liquids

A Model and Calculation Procedure for the Friction and Heat Transfer Behavior of Dilute Polymer Solutions in Turbulent Pipe Flow

Thermal Conductivity of U02-NaK and U02-Na Slurry

Methods for Determining Thermal Properties of Anisotropic Systems

On the Relation between Molecular Properties of Polymer Materials and Continuum Theories of Fluids with Structure

Convective Mass or Heat Transfer from Size-Distributed Ensembles of Drops, Bubbles, or Solid Particles

Convection in Ferromagnetic Fluid due to Magnetocaloric Effect

Variational Methods in a Theory of Decelerated Motions of Dissipative Continua

Similarity Problems of a Non-Isothermal Boundary Layer of an Incompressible Non-Linear Viscous Medium with Regard for Dissipation

Author Index

Details

No. of pages:
362
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1972
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483145358

About the Editor

W. R. Schowalter

A. V. Luikov

W. J. Minkowycz

