Progress in Fracture Mechanics: Fracture Mechanics Research and Technological Activities of Nations around the World is a collection of papers that presents the contemporary state of fracture mechanics research in different countries. This collection arises from the need to access various fracture mechanics materials in one publication, since fracture mechanics varies in parameters, methods of testing, and jargons. This text will be of great use to students, researchers, and practitioners of materials science.

Australia -"Fracture Mechanics in Australia"

Austria - "Fracture Mechanics in Austria"

Belgium - "Fracture Mechanics Activities in Belgium (Ghent)"

China - "Fracture Mechanics in China"

Czechoslovakia - "Activities in the Field of Fracture Mechanics in Czechoslovakia since ICF 4"

Denmark - "Fracture Mechanics Research in Denmark"

Finland - "Progress of Fracture Mechanics in Finland"

France - "French Work on Fracture"

Greece - "Stress Singularities at Crack Tips; Some Developments in Greece"

Holland - "Progress on Fracture Mechanics in the Netherlands (1960-1980)"

Hungary - "Review About the Activities on the Field of Fracture Mechanics in Hungary"

India - "Progress in Fatigue and Fracture Mechanics in India"

Israel - "Progress in Fracture Mechanics"

Italy - "Fracture Mechanics: Research, Engineering Applications and Educational Courses in Italy"

Japan - "Progress in Fracture Mechanics in Japan"

Korea - "The Fracture Mechanics Activities in Korea"

Norway - "Fracture Mechanics in Norway"

Poland - "Fracture Mechanics in Poland"

Portugal - "Fracture Mechanics in Portugal"

Spain - "Fracture Mechanics Activities in Spain"

Sweden - "Fracture Mechanics Research in Sweden"

Switzerland - "Fracture Mechanics in Switzerland"

Turkey - "Progress of Fracture Studies in Turkey"

United Kingdom - "Review of UK Work on Fracture for ICF 5"

United States of America - "Progress in Fracture Mechanics in the United States of America"

Union of Soviet Socialist Republics - "Some Aspects of Fracture Mechanics Research"

West Germany - "Progress in Fracture Mechanics: A Survey on Research Programs in the Federal Republic of Germany"

Yugoslavia - "Application and Development of Fracture Mechanics in Yugoslavia"

