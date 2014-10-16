Progress in Filtration and Separation
1st Edition
Description
Progress in Filtration and Separation contains reference content on fundamentals, core principles, technologies, processes, and applications. It gives detailed coverage of the latest technologies and research, models, applications and standards, practical implementations, case studies, best practice, and process selection. Extensive worked examples are included that cover basic calculations through to process design, including the effects of key variables. Techniques and topics covered include pervaporation, electrodialysis, ion exchange, magnetic (LIMS, HIMS, HGMS), ultrasonic, and more.
Key Features
- Solves the needs of university based researchers and R&D engineers in industry for high-level overviews of sub-topics within the solid-liquid separation field
- Provides insight and understanding of new technologies and methods
- Combines the expertise of several separations experts
Readership
Chemical Engineers, Mechanical Engineers, Process Engineers (incl. waste & water, food, oil & gas, bioprocess)
Table of Contents
- List of Contributors
- Chapter One. Hydrocyclones
- Nomenclature
- 1. Background
- 2. Basic Design
- 3. Characterization of Performance
- 4. Hydrocyclone Models
- 5. Scale-up and Design
- 6. Monitoring and Control of Hydrocyclones
- 7. Future Developments
- Section One. Membrane filters
- Chapter Two. Dynamic Filtration with Rotating Disks, and Rotating or Vibrating Membranes
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Review of Industrial Dynamic Filtration Modules
- 3. Calculations of Internal Fluid Dynamics in Various Dynamic Filtration Modules
- 4. Recent Applications of Dynamic Filtration and Industrial Case Studies
- 5. Discussion
- 6. Conclusions
- Chapter Three. Membrane Distillation (MD)
- 1. Membrane Distillation Separation Technology and Its Variants
- 2. MD Modules and Fluid Flow
- 3. MD Applications: Filtration and Separation
- 4. Tips, Remarks, and Future Directions in MD
- Chapter Four. Pervaporation
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Fundamentals of Pervaporation
- 3. Pervaporation Membranes
- 4. Hydrophilic Pervaporation: Applications in Dehydration
- 5. Hydrophobic Pervaporation
- 6. Organophilic Pervaporation
- 7. Hybrid Systems
- 8. Ethanol Purification and Production of Bio-Ethanol
- 9. Pervaporation Membrane Reactors
- 10. Conclusions
- Chapter Five. Liquid – Membrane Filters
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Theoretical Background of Solute Transport through LM
- 3. Mechanism of Transport of Solute in LM-Based Separation
- 4. Types of Transport of Solute in LM-Based Separation
- 5. Carrier
- 6. Solvents
- 7. Types of LM
- 8. Operational Issues Related to LM-Based Separation Unit
- 9. Case Study
- Chapter Six. Electrodialysis
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Electrodialyzer
- 3. Continuous (SINGLE-PASS) Electrodialysis Program
- 4. Batch Electrodialysis Program
- 5. Feed-and-Bleed Electrodialysis Program
- Section Two. Force field assisted separators
- Chapter Seven. Magnetic Techniques for Mineral Processing
- 1. Introduction to Magnetic Separation
- 2. Magnetic Separation Techniques
- 3. Case Studies on Magnetic Separations
- 4. Future Trends in Magnetic Separation
- 5. Conclusions
- Chapter Eight. Electric (Electro/Dielectro-Phoretic)—Force Field Assisted Separators
- Nomenclature
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Electrophoretic and Electroosmotic Treatments
- 3. Dielectrophoretic Treatment
- 4. Comparison of Electrically Assisted Separation Processes
- 5. Conclusions
- Chapter Nine. Ultrasonic
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Origin of Ultrasonically Induced Effects
- 3. Standing Wave Separation
- 4. Ultrasound Assisted Sieving
- 5. Polishing Filtration
- 6. Sludge Dewatering
- 7. Membrane Filtration
- Section Three. Membranes
- Chapter Ten. Ion Exchange
- 1. Ion Exchange Process
- 2. Ion Exchange Materials
- 3. Industrial Applications of Ion Exchange Processes
- Chapter Eleven. Hot Gas Filters
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Hot Gas Filtration—Advantages/Disadvantages
- 3. Filter Media for Hot Gas Filtration
- 4. Surface Filtration and Hot Gas Filter Element Cleaning
- 5. Hot Gas Filter Design
- 6. Applications
- 7. Conclusions
- Chapter Twelve. Air Tabling—A Dry Gravity Solid–Solid Separation Technique
- Nomenclature
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Applications of Air Tabling
- 3. Apparatus
- 4. Principles of Air Tabling
- 5. Case Study: Air Tabling of PVC/PP Mixture
- 6. Performance Curve of Air Tabling
- Chapter Thirteen. Gas–Gas Separation by Membranes
- Nomenclature
- Indices
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Membrane Modules for Gas Separation
- 3. Process Design
- 4. Applications of Gas Permeation Processes
- Chapter Fourteen. Surface Area: Brunauer–Emmett–Teller (BET)
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Gas–Solid Interface
- 3. Surface Adsorption Phenomena
- 4. BET Surface Area Measurements
- 5. Sample Preparation
- 6. Volumetric Gas Adsorption Technique
- 7. Gravimetric Dynamic Vapour Sorption Technique
- 8. Chromatographic Adsorption Technique
- 9. Summary
- Chapter Fifteen. Particle Shape Characterization by Image Analysis
- Nomenclature
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Image Acquisition
- 3. Image Treatment
- 4. Basic Size Descriptors
- 5. Shape Descriptors
- 6. Twinned Crystals and Agglomerates
- 7. Fractal-like Particles
- 8. Biological Particles
- 9. Case of In situ Images
- 10. Selection of Magnification
- 11. Distributions
- 12. 3D Shape
- 13. Conclusions
- Chapter Sixteen. Turbidity: Measurement of Filtrate and Supernatant Quality?
- 1. Importance of Particulates in Process and Municipal Waters
- 2. Advantages of Turbidity Measurements
- 3. Turbidity as Surrogate for Particle Concentrations
- 4. Principles of Turbidity Measurement
- 5. Turbidity Instruments
- 6. Instrument Calibration
- 7. Techniques for Accurate Turbidity Measurements
- Chapter Seventeen. Capillary Suction Time (CST)
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Methods
- 3. Factors Affecting CST Measurements
- 4. Examples of CST use
- 5. Conclusions
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 698
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2015
- Published:
- 16th October 2014
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123983077
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123847461
About the Editor-in-Chief
E. Steven Tarleton
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer at Loughborough University
Reviews
"...useful for learning basic information across a wide range of technologies...suitable for students and general practitioners alike…" --tce, February 2015