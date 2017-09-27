Progress in Endoscopic Ultrasonography, An Issue of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Clinics, Volume 27-4

Dr. Gress has assembled top experts to discuss the latest advances of using endoscopic ultrasound for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes. The issue has review articles devoted to the following topics: EUS Elastography; Contrast-Enhanced EUS; New developments in EUS- FNA Tissue Acquisition; EUS FNA: Cytologic and histologic using new techniques for interpretation; New EUS Techniques for diagnosing pancreatic neoplasms; EUS for diagnosing and treating pancreatic cysts; The role of EUS in the diagnosis of Autoimmune Pancreatitis; Therapeutic EUS for cancer treatment; and EUS-guided techniques in biliary drainage, pancreatic drainage, necrosectomy, pelvic fluid collections, hemostasis techniques, and gastrojejunostomy. The issue ends with articles that look at training issues and the future of EUS. Readers should leave with the clinical information they need to embrace the latest advances of endoscopic ultrasonography.