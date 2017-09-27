Progress in Endoscopic Ultrasonography, An Issue of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Clinics, Volume 27-4
1st Edition
Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Clinics
Progress in Endoscopic Ultrasonography
Foreword: Endoscopic Ultrasound Becomes a Major Interventional Tool
Preface: Progress in Endoscopic Ultrasonography
The Early History of Interventional Endoscopic Ultrasound
New Imaging Techniques: Endoscopic Ultrasound-Guided Elastography
New Imaging Techniques for Endoscopic Ultrasonography: Contrast-Enhanced Endoscopic Ultrasonography
New Developments in Endoscopic Ultrasound Tissue Acquisition
Endoscopic Ultrasonography with Fine-needle Aspiration: New Techniques for Interpretation of Endoscopic Ultrasonography Cytology and Histology Specimens
Endoscopic Ultrasound Imaging for Diagnosing and Treating Pancreatic Cysts
The Role of Endoscopic Ultrasound in the Diagnosis of Autoimmune Pancreatitis
Recent Advances in Therapeutic Endosonography for Cancer Treatment
Endoscopic Ultrasonography-Guided Techniques for Accessing and Draining the Biliary System and the Pancreatic Duct
Endoscopic Ultrasound–Guided Gastrojejunostomy
Endoscopic Ultrasonography–guided Drainage of Pancreatic Collections, Including the Role of Necrosectomy
Endoscopic Ultrasound-Guided Drainage of Pelvic Fluid Collections
Endoscopic Ultrasonography–Guided Hemostasis Techniques
Progress in Endoscopic Ultrasonography: Training in Therapeutic or Interventional Endoscopic Ultrasonography
Future Directions for Endoscopic Ultrasound: Where Are We Heading?
Dr. Gress has assembled top experts to discuss the latest advances of using endoscopic ultrasound for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes. The issue has review articles devoted to the following topics: EUS Elastography; Contrast-Enhanced EUS; New developments in EUS- FNA Tissue Acquisition; EUS FNA: Cytologic and histologic using new techniques for interpretation; New EUS Techniques for diagnosing pancreatic neoplasms; EUS for diagnosing and treating pancreatic cysts; The role of EUS in the diagnosis of Autoimmune Pancreatitis; Therapeutic EUS for cancer treatment; and EUS-guided techniques in biliary drainage, pancreatic drainage, necrosectomy, pelvic fluid collections, hemostasis techniques, and gastrojejunostomy. The issue ends with articles that look at training issues and the future of EUS. Readers should leave with the clinical information they need to embrace the latest advances of endoscopic ultrasonography.
- English
- © Elsevier 2017
- 27th September 2017
- Elsevier
- 9780323546652
- 9780323546645
Frank Gress Author
Columbia University Medical Center, New York, NY