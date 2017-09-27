Progress in Endoscopic Ultrasonography, An Issue of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323546645, 9780323546652

Progress in Endoscopic Ultrasonography, An Issue of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Clinics, Volume 27-4

1st Edition

Authors: Frank Gress
eBook ISBN: 9780323546652
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323546645
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 27th September 2017
Table of Contents

Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Clinics

Progress in Endoscopic Ultrasonography

Foreword: Endoscopic Ultrasound Becomes a Major Interventional Tool

Preface: Progress in Endoscopic Ultrasonography

The Early History of Interventional Endoscopic Ultrasound

New Imaging Techniques: Endoscopic Ultrasound-Guided Elastography

New Imaging Techniques for Endoscopic Ultrasonography: Contrast-Enhanced Endoscopic Ultrasonography

New Developments in Endoscopic Ultrasound Tissue Acquisition

Endoscopic Ultrasonography with Fine-needle Aspiration: New Techniques for Interpretation of Endoscopic Ultrasonography Cytology and Histology Specimens

Endoscopic Ultrasound Imaging for Diagnosing and Treating Pancreatic Cysts

The Role of Endoscopic Ultrasound in the Diagnosis of Autoimmune Pancreatitis

Recent Advances in Therapeutic Endosonography for Cancer Treatment

Endoscopic Ultrasonography-Guided Techniques for Accessing and Draining the Biliary System and the Pancreatic Duct

Endoscopic Ultrasound–Guided Gastrojejunostomy

Endoscopic Ultrasonography–guided Drainage of Pancreatic Collections, Including the Role of Necrosectomy

Endoscopic Ultrasound-Guided Drainage of Pelvic Fluid Collections

Endoscopic Ultrasonography–Guided Hemostasis Techniques

Progress in Endoscopic Ultrasonography: Training in Therapeutic or Interventional Endoscopic Ultrasonography

Future Directions for Endoscopic Ultrasound: Where Are We Heading?

Description

Dr. Gress has assembled top experts to discuss the latest advances of using endoscopic ultrasound for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes. The issue has review articles devoted to the following topics: EUS Elastography; Contrast-Enhanced EUS; New developments in EUS- FNA Tissue Acquisition; EUS FNA: Cytologic and histologic using new techniques for interpretation; New EUS Techniques for diagnosing pancreatic neoplasms; EUS for diagnosing and treating pancreatic cysts; The role of EUS in the diagnosis of Autoimmune Pancreatitis; Therapeutic EUS for cancer treatment; and EUS-guided techniques in biliary drainage, pancreatic drainage, necrosectomy, pelvic fluid collections, hemostasis techniques, and gastrojejunostomy. The issue ends with articles that look at training issues and the future of EUS. Readers should leave with the clinical information they need to embrace the latest advances of endoscopic ultrasonography.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323546652
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323546645

About the Authors

Frank Gress Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Columbia University Medical Center, New York, NY

