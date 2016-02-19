International Series of Monographs in Aeronautics and Astronautics, Division III: Progress in Combustion Science and Technology, Volume I focuses primarily on the aeronautical aspects of combustion.

This book discusses the flow visualization techniques, chemical analysis in combustion chamber development, and aerodynamic influences on flame stability. The geometric-optical techniques in combustion research, flame quenching, and ignition in liquid propellant rocket engines are also elaborated. This text likewise covers the flow studies under combustion conditions, geometric optics of flames, and empirical studies of hypergolic rocket propellant ignition delays.

This volume is a good reference for research students, scientists, and engineers conducting work in the field of combustion science and technology.