Progress in Combustion Science and Technology
1st Edition
International Series of Monographs in Aeronautics and Astronautics, Vol. 1
International Series of Monographs in Aeronautics and Astronautics, Division III: Progress in Combustion Science and Technology, Volume I focuses primarily on the aeronautical aspects of combustion.
This book discusses the flow visualization techniques, chemical analysis in combustion chamber development, and aerodynamic influences on flame stability. The geometric-optical techniques in combustion research, flame quenching, and ignition in liquid propellant rocket engines are also elaborated. This text likewise covers the flow studies under combustion conditions, geometric optics of flames, and empirical studies of hypergolic rocket propellant ignition delays.
This volume is a good reference for research students, scientists, and engineers conducting work in the field of combustion science and technology.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Chapter I. Flow Visualization Techniques
Introduction
Choice of Working Fluid in Model, and Similarity Conditions
Flow Studies Under Combustion Conditions
Isothermal Flow Studies with Air
Flow Studies with Water
Photo-Viscous Methods of Flow Visualization
The Application of the Techniques
References
Chapter 2. Chemical Analysis in Combustion Chamber Development
I. Introduction
I. Chemical Methods of Analysis
II. Continuous Flow Physical Methods
III. Miscellaneous Methods
IV. Application of Continuous Flow Analyzers
V. Calibration
VI. Applications of Gas Analysis
Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 3. Aerodynamic Influences on Flame Stability
Summary
1.0 Introduction
2.0 General Discussion on Performance Correlations
3.0 "Can" Systems
4.0 Baffle Systems
5.0 Drag of Baffles
6.0 Mixing Effects in Combustion
7.0 Blockage Effects
8.0 Conclusions
References
Notation
Chapter 4. Geometric-Optical Techniques in Combustion Research
I. Introduction
II. The Geometric Optics of Flames
III. "Schlieren" Methods
IV. Shadowgraphs
V. Deflection Mapping
References
Chapter 5. Flame Quenching
Introduction
Measurement of Quenching Distance
Theories of Flame Quenching
Experimental Aspects of Flame Quenching
References
Chapter 6. Ignition in Liquid Propellant Rocket Engines
Introduction
The Phenomenon of Ignition
Empirical Studies of Hypergolic Rocket Propellant Ignition Delays
Ignition of Combustibles by Energy Addition
Ignition by Hot Surfaces
Ignition by Flames
Ignition by Hot Gases
Spark Ignition
Ignition in Rocket Engines
Ignition with Hypergolic Propellants
Ignition of Non-Hypergolic Propellants
References
Name Index
Subject Index
- No. of pages:
- 234
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1960
- Published:
- 1st January 1960
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483222561