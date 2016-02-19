Progress in Combustion Science and Technology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483197531, 9781483222561

Progress in Combustion Science and Technology

1st Edition

International Series of Monographs in Aeronautics and Astronautics, Vol. 1

Editors: J. Ducarme Melvin Gerstein A. H. Lefebvre
eBook ISBN: 9781483222561
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1960
Page Count: 234
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

International Series of Monographs in Aeronautics and Astronautics, Division III: Progress in Combustion Science and Technology, Volume I focuses primarily on the aeronautical aspects of combustion.

This book discusses the flow visualization techniques, chemical analysis in combustion chamber development, and aerodynamic influences on flame stability. The geometric-optical techniques in combustion research, flame quenching, and ignition in liquid propellant rocket engines are also elaborated. This text likewise covers the flow studies under combustion conditions, geometric optics of flames, and empirical studies of hypergolic rocket propellant ignition delays.

This volume is a good reference for research students, scientists, and engineers conducting work in the field of combustion science and technology.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Chapter I. Flow Visualization Techniques

Introduction

Choice of Working Fluid in Model, and Similarity Conditions

Flow Studies Under Combustion Conditions

Isothermal Flow Studies with Air

Flow Studies with Water

Photo-Viscous Methods of Flow Visualization

The Application of the Techniques

References

Chapter 2. Chemical Analysis in Combustion Chamber Development

I. Introduction

I. Chemical Methods of Analysis

II. Continuous Flow Physical Methods

III. Miscellaneous Methods

IV. Application of Continuous Flow Analyzers

V. Calibration

VI. Applications of Gas Analysis

Concluding Remarks

References

Chapter 3. Aerodynamic Influences on Flame Stability

Summary

1.0 Introduction

2.0 General Discussion on Performance Correlations

3.0 "Can" Systems

4.0 Baffle Systems

5.0 Drag of Baffles

6.0 Mixing Effects in Combustion

7.0 Blockage Effects

8.0 Conclusions

References

Notation

Chapter 4. Geometric-Optical Techniques in Combustion Research

I. Introduction

II. The Geometric Optics of Flames

III. "Schlieren" Methods

IV. Shadowgraphs

V. Deflection Mapping

References

Chapter 5. Flame Quenching



Introduction

Measurement of Quenching Distance

Theories of Flame Quenching

Experimental Aspects of Flame Quenching

References

Chapter 6. Ignition in Liquid Propellant Rocket Engines

Introduction

The Phenomenon of Ignition

Empirical Studies of Hypergolic Rocket Propellant Ignition Delays

Ignition of Combustibles by Energy Addition

Ignition by Hot Surfaces

Ignition by Flames

Ignition by Hot Gases

Spark Ignition

Ignition in Rocket Engines

Ignition with Hypergolic Propellants

Ignition of Non-Hypergolic Propellants

References

Name Index

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
234
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1960
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483222561

About the Editor

J. Ducarme

Melvin Gerstein

A. H. Lefebvre

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.