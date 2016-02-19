Progress in Combustion Science and Technology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080094687, 9781483149455

Progress in Combustion Science and Technology

1st Edition

International Series of Monographs in Aeronautics and Astronautics

Editors: J. Ducarme Melvin Gerstein A. H. Lefebvre
eBook ISBN: 9781483149455
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1960
Page Count: 234
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Progress in Combustion Science and Technology, Volume 1, is the first of a series designed as a means for publishing annually in one volume a number of review articles which are primarily concerned with the aeronautical aspects of combustion and propulsion. The main emphasis of the present volume is combustion, with contributions from authors who are themselves active in this field. In future volumes the scope will be widened to include articles on aircraft and spacecraft propulsion. The volume begins with a discussion of flow visualization techniques. It puts into perspective the developments in techniques which are particularly applicable to the flow of air and gases through such equipment as industrial furnaces and engine combustion systems, and to point the way to applying the experience we now have to the best advantage. Separate chapters cover chemical analysis in combustion chamber development; aerodynamic influences on flame stability; geometric-optical techniques in combustion research; flame quenching; and ignition in liquid propellant rocket engines.

Table of Contents


Foreword

1. Flow Visualization Techniques

2. Chemical Analysis in Combustion Chamber Development

3. Aerodynamic Influences on Flame Stability

4. Geometric-optical Techniques in Combustion Research

5. Flame Quenching

6. Ignition in Liquid Propellant Rocket Engines

Name Index

Subject Index


Details

No. of pages:
234
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1960
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483149455

About the Editor

J. Ducarme

Melvin Gerstein

A. H. Lefebvre

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.