Progress in Clinical Endocrinology presents a critical review of role of hormones in metabolism. The book discusses the endocrine regulation of protein metabolism; the etiology of endemic goiter; and the relation of nodular goiter to thyroid carcinoma. Some of the topics covered in the text are the description of hyperparathyroidism; the use of radioactive iodine in the diagnosis, study, and treatment of thyroid diseases; and hypothyroidism in children. The clinical use of antithyroid drugs; the pituitary regulation of adrenal cortical activity; and the influence of the adrenal cortex on the metabolism of food are also considered. The book further tackles the surgical treatment and postoperative care of hyperparathyroidism; the clinical diagnosis of Cushing’s syndrome; and the analysis of the diagnosis and treatment of Addison’s disease. A study of the theory and practice of diabetes treatment is also presented. A chapter is devoted to the diagnostic significance of pregnandiol excretion. The book can provide useful information to endocrinologists, doctors, students, and researchers.

I. Introductory

1. The Role of Hormones in Metabolism

2. Endocrine Regulation of Protein Metabolism

II. Thyroid

1. The Etiology of Endemic Goiter: Iodine Deficiency?

2. The Etiology of Endemic Goiter: a Goiterogenic Factor?

3. Relation of Nodular Goiter to Thyroid Carcinoma

4. The Thyrotoxic Myopathies

5. Hypothyroidism in Children

6. Plasma Protein-Bound Iodine in the Diagnosis of Thyroid Disease

7. Use of Radioactive Iodine in the Diagnosis, Study and Treatment of Diseases of the Thyroid

8. Clinical Use of the Antithyroid Drugs

9. Indications for and Comparative Merits of Surgical and Medical Treatments of Hyperthyroidism

III. Parathyroid

1. Hyperparathyroidism

2. The Surgical Treatment and Postoperative Care of Hyperparathyroidism

3. Diagnosis and Treatment of Hypoparathyroidism

IV. Adrenal Cortex

1. Pituitary Regulation of Adrenal Cortical Activity

2. The Influence of the Adrenal Cortex on the Metabolism of Foodstuffs

3. Electrolyte Regulation by the Adrenal Cortex

4. Physiologic Significance of the Amorphous Fraction of the Adrenal Cortex

5. Adrenogenital Syndrome

6. Cushing's Syndrome

7. The Diagnosis and Treatment of Addison's Disease

8. Diagnosis and Treatment of Adrenal Insufficiency in Infants

9. Urinary Corticosteroids

10. 17-Ketosteroids in Human Urine

11. Clinical Tests for Adrenal Cortical Reserve

V. Adrenal Medulla

1. Pheochromocytoma

2. Adrenergic Blocking Drugs

VI. Pancreas

1. Theory and Practice of the Treatment of Diabetes

2. Diabetes Mellitus of Nonpancreatic Origin

3. The Etiology of Diabetes Mellitus in Man

4. Pregnancy and Diabetes

5. Insulin Resistance

6. Treatment of Diabetes Mellitus

7. The Treatment of Diabetic Acidosis with Potassium Salts

8. Treatment of Diabetes Mellitus in Infants and Children

9. Treatment of Diabetes With "Free Diet" during the Past Ten Years

10. Factors Influencing Premature Cardiovascular Degeneration in Diabetes Mellitus

11. Insulin Mixtures and Modifications

12. Spontaneous Hypoglycemia

VII. Ovary

1. Pituitary-Ovarian Relationship

2. Influence of the Central Nervous System on the Menstrual Cycle

3. Attempted Induction of Ovulation in Women

4. Ovarian Agenesis and Rudimentary Ovaries

5. Endocrine Factors in Sterility of Women

6. Hormone Producing Tumors of the Ovary

7. The Diagnostic Significance of Pregnandiol Excretion

8. Gynecography in the Diagnosis of Ovarian Disorders

9. Cytologic Indices of Ovarian Function

10. Clinical Significance of FSH Excretion

11. The Determination of Estrogens for Clinical Purposes

12. The Treatment of Functional Menstrual Disorders

13. Clinical Uses of Progesterone

VIII. Testis

1. Metabolic Influence of the Androgens

2. Hypogonadism in the Male

3. Gynecomastia

4. Endocrine Aspects of Infertility in the Male

5. Hormonally Active Tumors of the Testes

6. Suprasellar Lesions Affecting Sexual Development

7. The Treatment of Cryptorchidism

IX. Special Aspects of Sex Endocrinology

1. Hormonal Control of Lactation

2. Axillary Hair as a Quantitative Index of the Endocrine Status

3. The Influence of the Liver on Sex Endocrine Functions

4. Methods for Chronic Administration of Steroid Hormones

X. Anterior Pituitary

1. Relation of Nutrition to the Anterior Pituitary Gland

2. The Nutritional and Endocrine Control of Growth in Children

3. Simmonds' Disease and Anorexia Nervosa

4. Antihormones

XI. Posterior Pituitary

1. Principles of the Posterior Lobe of the Pituitary Body

2. Diabetes Insipidus and Its Differential Diagnosis

3. The Role of the Posterior Pituitary in the Production of Ascites Associated with Cirrhosis of the Liver

XII. Use of Hormones in Nonendocrine Conditions

1. Hormone Therapy of Carcinoma of the Prostate

2. Hormone Therapy in Cancer of the Breast

3. Experimental Use of Testosterone Compounds in Premature Infants

4. Puerperal Mastalgia—Estrogen in the Management of Painful Engorgement and Ductal Distension Distress

5. Use of ACTH and Compound E (Kendall) in Rheumatoid Arthritis and Other Disorders

6. The Role of Hormones in the Pathogenesis and Treatment of Gout

XIII. General Endocrine Topics

1. Influence of the Endocrines on the Skeleton in Health and Disease

2. The Relationship of the Endocrine Glands to Obesity

3. Endocrine Influences on Renal Function

