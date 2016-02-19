Progress in Ceramic Science
1st Edition
Volume 2
Editors: J. E. Burke
eBook ISBN: 9781483180526
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1962
Page Count: 256
Details
- No. of pages:
- 256
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1962
- Published:
- 1st January 1962
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483180526
About the Editor
J. E. Burke
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.