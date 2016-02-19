Progress in Boron Chemistry
1st Edition
Progress in Boron Chemistry, Volume I is a 10-chapter text that covers the advances in the chemistry of various boron compounds and their applications. The opening chapter deals with the chemistry of compounds containing boron-boron bonds, followed by a brief overview of some aspects of the coordination chemistry of boron. The subsequent chapters discuss the molecular structures of boron hydrides and the chemotherapeutic potential of boron compounds. Other chapters explore the chemistry of other boron compounds, including heteroaromatic boron compounds, organoperoxyboranes, organoboron heterocycles, and boronic acids. The concluding chapter describes the NMR studies of boron compounds. This book is of value to organic, inorganic, and analytical chemists.
1. The Chemistry of Compounds which Contain Boron-Boron Bonds
2. Some Aspects of the Coordination Chemistry of Boron
3. The Structures of the Boron Hydrides
4. Boron Compounds in Cancer Therapy
5. Heteroaromatic Boron Compounds
6. Organoperoxyboranes
7. Organoboron Heterocycles
8. The Reactions of Diazoalkanes with Boron Compounds
9. The Chemistry of Boronic and Borinic Acids
10. Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy of Boron Compounds
