Progress in Boron Chemistry, Volume I is a 10-chapter text that covers the advances in the chemistry of various boron compounds and their applications. The opening chapter deals with the chemistry of compounds containing boron-boron bonds, followed by a brief overview of some aspects of the coordination chemistry of boron. The subsequent chapters discuss the molecular structures of boron hydrides and the chemotherapeutic potential of boron compounds. Other chapters explore the chemistry of other boron compounds, including heteroaromatic boron compounds, organoperoxyboranes, organoboron heterocycles, and boronic acids. The concluding chapter describes the NMR studies of boron compounds. This book is of value to organic, inorganic, and analytical chemists.