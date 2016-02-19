Progress in Boron Chemistry, Volume 3 discusses the chemistry and applications of boron and its compounds. This book offers a detailed treatment of five areas of boron chemistry. Organized into five chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the use of boric acid to favor alcohol formation in the air oxidation of hydrocarbons. This text then explains the standard procedure for hydrocarbon oxidation, which consists of passing air or a dilute oxygen in nitrogen stream via a suspension of boric acid in the heated substrate. Other chapters describe the radical-catalyzed addition of carbon tetrachloride to dibutyl vinylboronate and examine the growing interest in boron–nitrogen chemistry. This book discusses as well the polar addition of hydrogen bromide to unsaturated boronic esters. The final chapter deals with the chemical properties of organic boron–sulfur compounds. This book is a valuable resource for chemists, organic chemists, students, and research workers.