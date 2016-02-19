Progress in Boron Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080130804, 9781483146355

Progress in Boron Chemistry

1st Edition

Volume 3

Editors: R. J. Brotherton H. Steinberg
eBook ISBN: 9781483146355
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1970
Page Count: 400
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
101.77
71.24
71.24
71.24
81.42
71.24
71.24
81.42
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Progress in Boron Chemistry, Volume 3 discusses the chemistry and applications of boron and its compounds. This book offers a detailed treatment of five areas of boron chemistry. Organized into five chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the use of boric acid to favor alcohol formation in the air oxidation of hydrocarbons. This text then explains the standard procedure for hydrocarbon oxidation, which consists of passing air or a dilute oxygen in nitrogen stream via a suspension of boric acid in the heated substrate. Other chapters describe the radical-catalyzed addition of carbon tetrachloride to dibutyl vinylboronate and examine the growing interest in boron–nitrogen chemistry. This book discusses as well the polar addition of hydrogen bromide to unsaturated boronic esters. The final chapter deals with the chemical properties of organic boron–sulfur compounds. This book is a valuable resource for chemists, organic chemists, students, and research workers.

Table of Contents


Preface

1. Oxidations of Organic Substrates in the Presence of Boron Compounds

2. Neighboring-Group Effects of Boron in Organoboron Compounds

3. Thermochemistry of Boron Compounds

4. Some Recent Developments in Boron-Nitrogen Chemistry

5. Organic Boron-Sulfur Compounds

Name Index

Subject Index


Details

No. of pages:
400
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1970
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483146355

About the Editor

R. J. Brotherton

H. Steinberg

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.