Progress in Biophysics and Biophysical Chemistry, Volume 12, provides an overview of the state of knowledge in biophysics and biological chemistry.

The book begins with a study on cell division synchronization. This is followed by separate chapters on the biology and function of the nucleolus; the nature of ribosomes and their involvement in protein synthesis; taste receptor stimulation; and the various methods developed for quantitative estimation of the amount of dye deposited in a stained preparation as well as some of the associated theoretical and practical implications.

Subsequent chapters deal with the preparation, fractionation, physical properties, analysis, and functions of histones; and the use of tritium labelled DNA precursors in autoradiography.