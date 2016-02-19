Progress in Biophysics and Biophysical Chemistry
1st Edition
Volume 12
Description
Progress in Biophysics and Biophysical Chemistry, Volume 12, provides an overview of the state of knowledge in biophysics and biological chemistry.
The book begins with a study on cell division synchronization. This is followed by separate chapters on the biology and function of the nucleolus; the nature of ribosomes and their involvement in protein synthesis; taste receptor stimulation; and the various methods developed for quantitative estimation of the amount of dye deposited in a stained preparation as well as some of the associated theoretical and practical implications.
Subsequent chapters deal with the preparation, fractionation, physical properties, analysis, and functions of histones; and the use of tritium labelled DNA precursors in autoradiography.
Table of Contents
1 Cell Division Synchronization
2 The Nucleolus
3 Ribosomes and the Synthesis of Proteins
4 Taste Receptor Stimulation
5 Quantitative Staining in Histo- and Cytochemistry
6 The Histones
7 Progress in Tritium Autoradiography
Addendum to the Nucleolus
Contents of Previous Volumes
Name Index of Authors In Previous Volumes
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 352
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1962
- Published:
- 1st January 1962
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483149882