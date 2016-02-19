Progress in Biophysics and Biophysical Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080096575, 9781483149882

Progress in Biophysics and Biophysical Chemistry

1st Edition

Volume 12

Editors: J. A. V. Butler H. E. Huxley R. E. Zirkle
eBook ISBN: 9781483149882
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1962
Page Count: 352
Description

Progress in Biophysics and Biophysical Chemistry, Volume 12, provides an overview of the state of knowledge in biophysics and biological chemistry.
The book begins with a study on cell division synchronization. This is followed by separate chapters on the biology and function of the nucleolus; the nature of ribosomes and their involvement in protein synthesis; taste receptor stimulation; and the various methods developed for quantitative estimation of the amount of dye deposited in a stained preparation as well as some of the associated theoretical and practical implications.
Subsequent chapters deal with the preparation, fractionation, physical properties, analysis, and functions of histones; and the use of tritium labelled DNA precursors in autoradiography.

Table of Contents


1 Cell Division Synchronization

2 The Nucleolus

3 Ribosomes and the Synthesis of Proteins

4 Taste Receptor Stimulation

5 Quantitative Staining in Histo- and Cytochemistry

6 The Histones

7 Progress in Tritium Autoradiography

Addendum to the Nucleolus

Contents of Previous Volumes

Name Index of Authors In Previous Volumes

Author Index

Subject Index


