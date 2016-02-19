Progress in Biomass Conversion, Volume 2, provides an overview of the state of knowledge and development in the biomass energy and chemicals field. The current cornerstone of biomass fuel utilization is wood. This form of biomass is storable ""on the stump"", and it can be harvested without any particular regard to season. Further, it is the basic raw material for the vast, essential forest products industry that produces lumber, plywood, pulp and paper, particleboard, and numerous other products. The book opens with an assessment of the energy potential of logging residue. This is followed by separate chapters on the use of genetics to improve forest trees for biomass production; total wood fuels consumption in 1978; and sugar stalk crops as potential sources of fuels and chemicals. Subsequent chapters deal with the organosolv delignification process for ""total biomass utilization""; environmental impact of wood fuel; and the sources and preparation of wood fuel.