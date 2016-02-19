Progress in Biomass Conversion - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125359023, 9781483281636

Progress in Biomass Conversion

1st Edition

Volume 2

Editors: Kyosti V. Sarkanen David A. Tillman
eBook ISBN: 9781483281636
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1980
Page Count: 226
Description

Progress in Biomass Conversion, Volume 2, provides an overview of the state of knowledge and development in the biomass energy and chemicals field. The current cornerstone of biomass fuel utilization is wood. This form of biomass is storable ""on the stump"", and it can be harvested without any particular regard to season. Further, it is the basic raw material for the vast, essential forest products industry that produces lumber, plywood, pulp and paper, particleboard, and numerous other products. The book opens with an assessment of the energy potential of logging residue. This is followed by separate chapters on the use of genetics to improve forest trees for biomass production; total wood fuels consumption in 1978; and sugar stalk crops as potential sources of fuels and chemicals. Subsequent chapters deal with the organosolv delignification process for ""total biomass utilization""; environmental impact of wood fuel; and the sources and preparation of wood fuel.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Logging Residue as an Energy Source

Genetic Improvement of Forest Trees for Biomass Production

Wood Fuels Consumption Methodology and 1978 Results

Sugar Stalk Crops for Fuels and Chemicals

Acid-Catalyzed Delignification of Lignocellulosics in Organic Solvents

Environmental Considerations in Wood Fuel Utilization

Wood Fuel Preparation

Index


Details

No. of pages:
226
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1980
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483281636

About the Editor

Kyosti V. Sarkanen

David A. Tillman

David A. Tillman, PhD, has over 40 years of experience in all phases of the energy industry having worked at the plant level for DTE Energy as plant production specialist-fuels and combustion for Monroe Power Plant, at the power plant design level for Foster Wheeler as Chief Fuels and Combustion Engineer, and at the policy level as Vice President of Materials Associates. He also served as senior project manager for Ebasco Environmental, dealing with solid fuel projects. He retired from Foster Wheeler and now serves as an independent consultant. He has authored and/or edited some 20 books and over 200 papers and book chapters on the subjects of solid fossil and biomass fuels.

Affiliations and Expertise

Retired as Chief Fuels and Combustion Engineer for Foster Wheeler. Foster Wheeler, New Jersey, United States

