Progress in Biomass Conversion
1st Edition
Volume I
Description
Progress in Biomass Conversion, Volume 1 reviews advances in the conversion of biomass sources such as wood and wood residues, agricultural materials, and municipal refuse to fuel, with emphasis on the potential of wood to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels. Topics covered range from wood fuel use in the forest products industry to the economic values of wood residues as fuel. Methanol from wood and pyrolysis of wood residues with a vertical bed reactor are also considered.
Comprised of seven chapters, this volume begins with a discussion on living resources and renewing processes, focusing on carbon resources and cycles, biomass system assessment, and the renewability of biomass as well as the feedstock approach of producing chemicals from renewable resources. The use of wood fuel in the forest products industry is then examined, along with the economic importance of wood residues as fuel. Subsequent chapters deal with the pyrolysis of wood residues in a vertical bed reactor; the derivation of methanol from wood; practices for recovering energy from municipal waste in Europe and the United States; and silvicultural energy farms as a potential source of wood fuel in the long term.
This book should appeal to energy policymakers as well as public utilities, manufacturing plants, and public institutions interested in biomass fuel utilization.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Foreword
Preface
Living Resources and Renewing Processes: Some Thoughts and Considerations
Wood Fuel Use in the Forest Products Industry
The Economic Values of Wood Residues as Fuel
Pyrolysis of Wood Residues with a Vertical Bed Reactor
Methanol from Wood: A Critical Assessment
A Survey of United States and European Practices for Recovering Energy from Municipal Waste
The Silvicultural Energy Farm in Perspective
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 272
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1979
- Published:
- 28th January 1979
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483281629
About the Editor
Kyosti V. Sarkanen
David A. Tillman
David A. Tillman, PhD, has over 40 years of experience in all phases of the energy industry having worked at the plant level for DTE Energy as plant production specialist-fuels and combustion for Monroe Power Plant, at the power plant design level for Foster Wheeler as Chief Fuels and Combustion Engineer, and at the policy level as Vice President of Materials Associates. He also served as senior project manager for Ebasco Environmental, dealing with solid fuel projects. He retired from Foster Wheeler and now serves as an independent consultant. He has authored and/or edited some 20 books and over 200 papers and book chapters on the subjects of solid fossil and biomass fuels.
Affiliations and Expertise
Retired as Chief Fuels and Combustion Engineer for Foster Wheeler. Foster Wheeler, New Jersey, United States