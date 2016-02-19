Progress in Behavior Modification - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125356206, 9781483219202

Progress in Behavior Modification

1st Edition

Volume 20

Editors: Michel Hersen Richard M. Eisler Peter M. Miller
eBook ISBN: 9781483219202
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 10th March 1986
Page Count: 246
Description

Progress in Behavior Modification, Volume 20 covers the developments in the study of behavior modification. The book discusses the guidelines for the use of contingent electric shock to treat aberrant behavior; the motor activity measurements and DSM-IIII; and the innovations in behavioral medicine. The text also describes the behavioral interventions as adjunctive treatments for chronic asthma; health behavior change at the worksite, with regard to cardiovascular risk reduction; and the role of behavioral change procedures in multifactorial coronary heart disease prevention programs. Psychologists, psychiatrists, and people involved in the study of behavior modification will find the book invaluable.

Table of Contents


Contents

Contributors

Guidelines for the Use of Contingent Electric Shock to Treat Aberrant Behavior

I. Introduction

II. Preparing an Informed Consent Document for the Treatment of Self-Injurious Behavior

III. Preparing an Informed Consent Document for the Treatment of Aggression

IV. Guidelines for Developing and Implementing a Shock Program

V. Concluding Comments

References

Motor Activity Measurements and DSM-III

I. Introduction

II. Activity

III. DSM-I

IV. DSM-II

V. DSM-III

VI. DSM-III Categories Involving Activity

VII. Other Disorders

VIII. Conclusions

References

Innovations in Behavioral Medicine

I. Historical Overview and Current Status

II. Treatment

III. Health Care Delivery

IV. Preventive Health Care

V. Methodological Status and Future Directions

VI. Summary

References

Behavioral Interventions as Adjunctive Treatments for Chronic Asthma

I. Introduction

II. Behavioral Interventions

III. Methodological Issues in Asthma Research

IV. Summary

References

Health Behavior Change at the Worksite: Cardiovascular Risk Reduction

I. Introduction

II. Review of Studies

III. Discussion

IV. Research Directions

References

The Role of Behavioral Change Procedures in Multifactorial Coronary Heart Disease Prevention Programs

I. Introduction

II. Guidelines for Intervention Aimed at Changing Coronary Risk-Related Behaviors

III. Community-Based Studies

IV. Clinic-Based Studies

V. Summary

VI. Concluding Remarks

References

Index

About the Editor

Michel Hersen

Michel Hersen (Ph.D. State University of New York at Buffalo, 1966) is Professor and Dean, School of Professional Psychology, Pacific University, Forest Grove, Oregon. He is Past President of the Association for Advancement of Behavior Therapy. He has written 4 books, co-authored and co-edited 126 books, including the Handbook of Prescriptive Treatments for Adults and Single Case Experimental Designs. He has also published more than 220 scientific journal articles and is co-editor of several psychological journals, including Behavior Modification, Clinical Psychology Review, Journal of Anxiety Disorders, Journal of Family Violence, Journal of Developmental and Physical Disabilities, Journal of Clinical Geropsychology, and Aggression and Violent Behavior: A Review Journal. With Alan S. Bellack, he is co-editor of the recently published 11 volume work entitled Comprehensive Clinical Psychology. Dr. Hersen has been the recipient of numerous grants from the National Institute of Mental Health, the Department of Education, the National Institute of Disabilities and Rehabilitation Research, and the March of Dimes Birth Defects Foundation. He is a Diplomate of the American Board of Professional Psychology, Distinguished Practitioner and Member of the National Academy of Practice in Psychology, and recipient of the Distinguished Career Achievement Award in 1996 from the American Board of Medical Psychotherapists and Psychodiagnosticians. Dr. Hersen has written and edited numerous articles, chapters and books on clinical assessment.

Affiliations and Expertise

Pacific University, Forest Grove, Oregon, U.S.A.

Richard M. Eisler

Peter M. Miller

