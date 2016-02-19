Progress in Behavior Modification
1st Edition
Volume 20
Progress in Behavior Modification, Volume 20 covers the developments in the study of behavior modification. The book discusses the guidelines for the use of contingent electric shock to treat aberrant behavior; the motor activity measurements and DSM-IIII; and the innovations in behavioral medicine. The text also describes the behavioral interventions as adjunctive treatments for chronic asthma; health behavior change at the worksite, with regard to cardiovascular risk reduction; and the role of behavioral change procedures in multifactorial coronary heart disease prevention programs. Psychologists, psychiatrists, and people involved in the study of behavior modification will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Contents
Contributors
Guidelines for the Use of Contingent Electric Shock to Treat Aberrant Behavior
I. Introduction
II. Preparing an Informed Consent Document for the Treatment of Self-Injurious Behavior
III. Preparing an Informed Consent Document for the Treatment of Aggression
IV. Guidelines for Developing and Implementing a Shock Program
V. Concluding Comments
References
Motor Activity Measurements and DSM-III
I. Introduction
II. Activity
III. DSM-I
IV. DSM-II
V. DSM-III
VI. DSM-III Categories Involving Activity
VII. Other Disorders
VIII. Conclusions
References
Innovations in Behavioral Medicine
I. Historical Overview and Current Status
II. Treatment
III. Health Care Delivery
IV. Preventive Health Care
V. Methodological Status and Future Directions
VI. Summary
References
Behavioral Interventions as Adjunctive Treatments for Chronic Asthma
I. Introduction
II. Behavioral Interventions
III. Methodological Issues in Asthma Research
IV. Summary
References
Health Behavior Change at the Worksite: Cardiovascular Risk Reduction
I. Introduction
II. Review of Studies
III. Discussion
IV. Research Directions
References
The Role of Behavioral Change Procedures in Multifactorial Coronary Heart Disease Prevention Programs
I. Introduction
II. Guidelines for Intervention Aimed at Changing Coronary Risk-Related Behaviors
III. Community-Based Studies
IV. Clinic-Based Studies
V. Summary
VI. Concluding Remarks
References
Index
- No. of pages:
- 246
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1986
- Published:
- 10th March 1986
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483219202
About the Editor
Michel Hersen
Michel Hersen (Ph.D. State University of New York at Buffalo, 1966) is Professor and Dean, School of Professional Psychology, Pacific University, Forest Grove, Oregon. He is Past President of the Association for Advancement of Behavior Therapy. He has written 4 books, co-authored and co-edited 126 books, including the Handbook of Prescriptive Treatments for Adults and Single Case Experimental Designs. He has also published more than 220 scientific journal articles and is co-editor of several psychological journals, including Behavior Modification, Clinical Psychology Review, Journal of Anxiety Disorders, Journal of Family Violence, Journal of Developmental and Physical Disabilities, Journal of Clinical Geropsychology, and Aggression and Violent Behavior: A Review Journal. With Alan S. Bellack, he is co-editor of the recently published 11 volume work entitled Comprehensive Clinical Psychology. Dr. Hersen has been the recipient of numerous grants from the National Institute of Mental Health, the Department of Education, the National Institute of Disabilities and Rehabilitation Research, and the March of Dimes Birth Defects Foundation. He is a Diplomate of the American Board of Professional Psychology, Distinguished Practitioner and Member of the National Academy of Practice in Psychology, and recipient of the Distinguished Career Achievement Award in 1996 from the American Board of Medical Psychotherapists and Psychodiagnosticians. Dr. Hersen has written and edited numerous articles, chapters and books on clinical assessment.
Affiliations and Expertise
Pacific University, Forest Grove, Oregon, U.S.A.