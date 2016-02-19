Progress in Behavior Modification - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125356176, 9781483219172

Progress in Behavior Modification

1st Edition

Volume 17

Editors: Michel Hersen Richard M. Eisler Peter M. Miller
eBook ISBN: 9781483219172
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st May 1984
Page Count: 266
Description

Progress in Behavior Modification, Volume 17 covers the developments in behavior modification. The book discusses psychophysiological assessment; behavioral counseling; and applications of behavioral medicine with children at risk of coronary heart disease. The text also describes the intervention for behavioral risk factors in coronary heart disease in children; behavioral medicine in children with pain disorders, seizures, neuromuscular disorders, diabetes, and pediatric oncology; and the training of behavior change agents. The private practice of behavior therapy is also considered. Psychologists and paediatricians will find the book invaluable.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Psychophysiological Assessment

I. Assessment of Responses

II. Methodological Issues

III. Factors Affecting Interpretation of Results

IV. Clinical Uses of Psychophysiological Assessment

V. Conclusions

References

Behavioral Counseling

I. Introduction: Counseling as a Practice-Oriented Profession

II. What Does It Mean To Be a Behavioral Counselor

III. What Is the Purpose of Behavioral Counseling Theory

IV. How Do We Change Self-Efficacy

V. What Are Some Examples of Counseling Research

VI. The Present and Future of Behavioral Counseling

References

Applications of Behavioral Medicine with Children

I. Epidemiology of Coronary Heart Disease

I. Introduction and Background Information

II. Epidemiology of Risk Factors

References

Applications of Behavioral Medicine with Children

II. Intervention for Behavioral Risk Factors in Coronary Heart Disease

I. Intervention Studies

II. Recommendations

References

Behavioral Medicine with Children: Applications in Chronic Disease

I. Introduction

II. Behavioral Interventions for Chronic Pediatric Pain

III. Applications with Seizure Disorders

IV. Neuromuscular Disorders

V. Diabetes

VI. Oncology

References

Training of Behavior Change Agents

I. Introduction

II. Defining Change Agent Competence

III. Teaching Behavior Change Skills

IV. Generalization of Behavior Change Skills

V. Issues in Training Research

VI. Concluding Comments

References

The Private Practice of Behavior Therapy

I. The Advantages and Disadvantages of a Private Practice in Behavior Therapy

II. Establishing and Maintaining a Private Practice in Behavior Therapy

III. Procedural Concerns for the Conduct of a Private Practice

IV. Business Concerns for the Behavior Therapist

V. Case Illustrations

VI. Current Trends and Future Directions in the Practice of Behavior Therapy

References

Index

Contents of Previous Volumes


About the Editor

Michel Hersen

Michel Hersen (Ph.D. State University of New York at Buffalo, 1966) is Professor and Dean, School of Professional Psychology, Pacific University, Forest Grove, Oregon. He is Past President of the Association for Advancement of Behavior Therapy. He has written 4 books, co-authored and co-edited 126 books, including the Handbook of Prescriptive Treatments for Adults and Single Case Experimental Designs. He has also published more than 220 scientific journal articles and is co-editor of several psychological journals, including Behavior Modification, Clinical Psychology Review, Journal of Anxiety Disorders, Journal of Family Violence, Journal of Developmental and Physical Disabilities, Journal of Clinical Geropsychology, and Aggression and Violent Behavior: A Review Journal. With Alan S. Bellack, he is co-editor of the recently published 11 volume work entitled Comprehensive Clinical Psychology. Dr. Hersen has been the recipient of numerous grants from the National Institute of Mental Health, the Department of Education, the National Institute of Disabilities and Rehabilitation Research, and the March of Dimes Birth Defects Foundation. He is a Diplomate of the American Board of Professional Psychology, Distinguished Practitioner and Member of the National Academy of Practice in Psychology, and recipient of the Distinguished Career Achievement Award in 1996 from the American Board of Medical Psychotherapists and Psychodiagnosticians. Dr. Hersen has written and edited numerous articles, chapters and books on clinical assessment.

Affiliations and Expertise

Pacific University, Forest Grove, Oregon, U.S.A.

Richard M. Eisler

Peter M. Miller

