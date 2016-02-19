Progress in Behavior Modification
1st Edition
Volume 17
Description
Progress in Behavior Modification, Volume 17 covers the developments in behavior modification. The book discusses psychophysiological assessment; behavioral counseling; and applications of behavioral medicine with children at risk of coronary heart disease. The text also describes the intervention for behavioral risk factors in coronary heart disease in children; behavioral medicine in children with pain disorders, seizures, neuromuscular disorders, diabetes, and pediatric oncology; and the training of behavior change agents. The private practice of behavior therapy is also considered. Psychologists and paediatricians will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Psychophysiological Assessment
I. Assessment of Responses
II. Methodological Issues
III. Factors Affecting Interpretation of Results
IV. Clinical Uses of Psychophysiological Assessment
V. Conclusions
References
Behavioral Counseling
I. Introduction: Counseling as a Practice-Oriented Profession
II. What Does It Mean To Be a Behavioral Counselor
III. What Is the Purpose of Behavioral Counseling Theory
IV. How Do We Change Self-Efficacy
V. What Are Some Examples of Counseling Research
VI. The Present and Future of Behavioral Counseling
References
Applications of Behavioral Medicine with Children
I. Epidemiology of Coronary Heart Disease
I. Introduction and Background Information
II. Epidemiology of Risk Factors
References
Applications of Behavioral Medicine with Children
II. Intervention for Behavioral Risk Factors in Coronary Heart Disease
I. Intervention Studies
II. Recommendations
References
Behavioral Medicine with Children: Applications in Chronic Disease
I. Introduction
II. Behavioral Interventions for Chronic Pediatric Pain
III. Applications with Seizure Disorders
IV. Neuromuscular Disorders
V. Diabetes
VI. Oncology
References
Training of Behavior Change Agents
I. Introduction
II. Defining Change Agent Competence
III. Teaching Behavior Change Skills
IV. Generalization of Behavior Change Skills
V. Issues in Training Research
VI. Concluding Comments
References
The Private Practice of Behavior Therapy
I. The Advantages and Disadvantages of a Private Practice in Behavior Therapy
II. Establishing and Maintaining a Private Practice in Behavior Therapy
III. Procedural Concerns for the Conduct of a Private Practice
IV. Business Concerns for the Behavior Therapist
V. Case Illustrations
VI. Current Trends and Future Directions in the Practice of Behavior Therapy
References
Index
Contents of Previous Volumes
Details
- No. of pages:
- 266
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1984
- Published:
- 1st May 1984
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483219172
About the Editor
Michel Hersen
Michel Hersen (Ph.D. State University of New York at Buffalo, 1966) is Professor and Dean, School of Professional Psychology, Pacific University, Forest Grove, Oregon. He is Past President of the Association for Advancement of Behavior Therapy. He has written 4 books, co-authored and co-edited 126 books, including the Handbook of Prescriptive Treatments for Adults and Single Case Experimental Designs. He has also published more than 220 scientific journal articles and is co-editor of several psychological journals, including Behavior Modification, Clinical Psychology Review, Journal of Anxiety Disorders, Journal of Family Violence, Journal of Developmental and Physical Disabilities, Journal of Clinical Geropsychology, and Aggression and Violent Behavior: A Review Journal. With Alan S. Bellack, he is co-editor of the recently published 11 volume work entitled Comprehensive Clinical Psychology. Dr. Hersen has been the recipient of numerous grants from the National Institute of Mental Health, the Department of Education, the National Institute of Disabilities and Rehabilitation Research, and the March of Dimes Birth Defects Foundation. He is a Diplomate of the American Board of Professional Psychology, Distinguished Practitioner and Member of the National Academy of Practice in Psychology, and recipient of the Distinguished Career Achievement Award in 1996 from the American Board of Medical Psychotherapists and Psychodiagnosticians. Dr. Hersen has written and edited numerous articles, chapters and books on clinical assessment.
Affiliations and Expertise
Pacific University, Forest Grove, Oregon, U.S.A.