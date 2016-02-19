Progress in Behavior Modification
1st Edition
Volume 15
Description
Progress in Behavior Modification, Volume 7 covers the developments in the study of behavioral modification. The book discusses the behavioral intervention with child abuse and neglect; the effects of depression in the mentally retarded; and the critical issues in the assessment of headache. The text also describes social skills training; behavior modification in social work practice; and the outcomes and elements of behavioral contracting. The status of cognitive variables in assertiveness training is also considered. Psychologists and psychiatrists will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Behavioral Intervention with Child Abuse and Neglect
I. Introduction
II. Frameworks for Viewing Child Abuse and Neglect
III. A Social Learning Approach to Family Interaction
IV. Effectiveness of Behavioral Methods
V. Recommendations for Future Efforts
VI. Summary and Conclusions
References
Depression in the Mentally Retarded: Toward a Conceptual Analysis of Diagnosis
I. Prevalence
II. Etiology
III. Diagnosis
IV. Conclusions and Future Directions
References
Critical Issues in the Assessment of Headache
I. Introduction
II. Mechanisms and Treatment: From Past to Present
III. Basic Assessment Issues
IV. Client-Treatment Matching
V. Summary
References
A Review of Generalization in Social Skills Training: Suggestions for Future Research
I. Introduction
II. Methodology for Review
III. Review of Studies
IV. Factors Related to Success and/or Failure of Generalization
V. Suggestions for Successful Training and Assessment of Generalization
VI. Ethical Considerations
VII. Conclusions
References
Behavior Modification in Social Work Practice
I. Introduction
II. Applications
III. Discussion
References
Behavioral Contracting: Outcomes and Elements
I. Introduction
II. Examples and Operational Elements of Behavioral Contracting
III. Outcome Studies of Behavioral Contracting
IV. Summary and Integration: Toward Identifying Active Elements
References
The Current Status of Cognitive Variables in Assertiveness Training
I. Introduction
II. Cognitive Components
III. Methodological Issues-Cognitive versus Behavioral Approaches to Treatment
IV. Summary of Comparative Treatment Studies
V. Conclusions and Future Directions
References
Index
Contents of Previous Volumes
Details
- No. of pages:
- 342
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1983
- Published:
- 28th December 1983
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483219158
About the Editor
Michel Hersen
Michel Hersen (Ph.D. State University of New York at Buffalo, 1966) is Professor and Dean, School of Professional Psychology, Pacific University, Forest Grove, Oregon. He is Past President of the Association for Advancement of Behavior Therapy. He has written 4 books, co-authored and co-edited 126 books, including the Handbook of Prescriptive Treatments for Adults and Single Case Experimental Designs. He has also published more than 220 scientific journal articles and is co-editor of several psychological journals, including Behavior Modification, Clinical Psychology Review, Journal of Anxiety Disorders, Journal of Family Violence, Journal of Developmental and Physical Disabilities, Journal of Clinical Geropsychology, and Aggression and Violent Behavior: A Review Journal. With Alan S. Bellack, he is co-editor of the recently published 11 volume work entitled Comprehensive Clinical Psychology. Dr. Hersen has been the recipient of numerous grants from the National Institute of Mental Health, the Department of Education, the National Institute of Disabilities and Rehabilitation Research, and the March of Dimes Birth Defects Foundation. He is a Diplomate of the American Board of Professional Psychology, Distinguished Practitioner and Member of the National Academy of Practice in Psychology, and recipient of the Distinguished Career Achievement Award in 1996 from the American Board of Medical Psychotherapists and Psychodiagnosticians. Dr. Hersen has written and edited numerous articles, chapters and books on clinical assessment.
Affiliations and Expertise
Pacific University, Forest Grove, Oregon, U.S.A.