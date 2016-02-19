Progress in Behavior Modification - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125356152, 9781483219158

Progress in Behavior Modification

1st Edition

Volume 15

Editors: Michel Hersen Richard M. Eisler Peter M. Miller
eBook ISBN: 9781483219158
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th December 1983
Page Count: 342
Description

Progress in Behavior Modification, Volume 7 covers the developments in the study of behavioral modification. The book discusses the behavioral intervention with child abuse and neglect; the effects of depression in the mentally retarded; and the critical issues in the assessment of headache. The text also describes social skills training; behavior modification in social work practice; and the outcomes and elements of behavioral contracting. The status of cognitive variables in assertiveness training is also considered. Psychologists and psychiatrists will find the book invaluable.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Behavioral Intervention with Child Abuse and Neglect

I. Introduction

II. Frameworks for Viewing Child Abuse and Neglect

III. A Social Learning Approach to Family Interaction

IV. Effectiveness of Behavioral Methods

V. Recommendations for Future Efforts

VI. Summary and Conclusions

References

Depression in the Mentally Retarded: Toward a Conceptual Analysis of Diagnosis

I. Prevalence

II. Etiology

III. Diagnosis

IV. Conclusions and Future Directions

References

Critical Issues in the Assessment of Headache

I. Introduction

II. Mechanisms and Treatment: From Past to Present

III. Basic Assessment Issues

IV. Client-Treatment Matching

V. Summary

References

A Review of Generalization in Social Skills Training: Suggestions for Future Research

I. Introduction

II. Methodology for Review

III. Review of Studies

IV. Factors Related to Success and/or Failure of Generalization

V. Suggestions for Successful Training and Assessment of Generalization

VI. Ethical Considerations

VII. Conclusions

References

Behavior Modification in Social Work Practice

I. Introduction

II. Applications

III. Discussion

References

Behavioral Contracting: Outcomes and Elements

I. Introduction

II. Examples and Operational Elements of Behavioral Contracting

III. Outcome Studies of Behavioral Contracting

IV. Summary and Integration: Toward Identifying Active Elements

References

The Current Status of Cognitive Variables in Assertiveness Training

I. Introduction

II. Cognitive Components

III. Methodological Issues-Cognitive versus Behavioral Approaches to Treatment

IV. Summary of Comparative Treatment Studies

V. Conclusions and Future Directions

References

Index

Contents of Previous Volumes


Details

No. of pages:
342
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1983
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483219158

About the Editor

Michel Hersen

Michel Hersen (Ph.D. State University of New York at Buffalo, 1966) is Professor and Dean, School of Professional Psychology, Pacific University, Forest Grove, Oregon. He is Past President of the Association for Advancement of Behavior Therapy. He has written 4 books, co-authored and co-edited 126 books, including the Handbook of Prescriptive Treatments for Adults and Single Case Experimental Designs. He has also published more than 220 scientific journal articles and is co-editor of several psychological journals, including Behavior Modification, Clinical Psychology Review, Journal of Anxiety Disorders, Journal of Family Violence, Journal of Developmental and Physical Disabilities, Journal of Clinical Geropsychology, and Aggression and Violent Behavior: A Review Journal. With Alan S. Bellack, he is co-editor of the recently published 11 volume work entitled Comprehensive Clinical Psychology. Dr. Hersen has been the recipient of numerous grants from the National Institute of Mental Health, the Department of Education, the National Institute of Disabilities and Rehabilitation Research, and the March of Dimes Birth Defects Foundation. He is a Diplomate of the American Board of Professional Psychology, Distinguished Practitioner and Member of the National Academy of Practice in Psychology, and recipient of the Distinguished Career Achievement Award in 1996 from the American Board of Medical Psychotherapists and Psychodiagnosticians. Dr. Hersen has written and edited numerous articles, chapters and books on clinical assessment.

Affiliations and Expertise

Pacific University, Forest Grove, Oregon, U.S.A.

Richard M. Eisler

Peter M. Miller

