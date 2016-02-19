Progress in Behavior Modification - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125356145, 9781483219141

Progress in Behavior Modification

1st Edition

Volume 14

Editors: Michel Hersen Richard M. Eisler Peter M. Miller
eBook ISBN: 9781483219141
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th July 1983
Page Count: 404
Description

Progress in Behavior Modification, Volume 14 covers the developments in the study of behavior modification. The book discusses the research on the education of autistic children; behavioral approaches to drug abuse; and behavior therapy and community living skills. The text also describes the behavior modification in New Zealand; the critical treatment parameters in attention deficit disorder with hyperactivity and their application in applied outcome research; and the nutritional approaches to behavior modification. Punishment, a concept that is no longer necessary, is also considered. Psychologists and psychiatrists will find the book invaluable.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Contents of Previous Volumes

Research on the Education of Autistic Children

I. Introduction

II. Recent Advances in Treatment

III. Future Directions

IV. Summary

References

Behavioral Approaches to Drug Abuses

I. Introduction

II. Behavioral Model of Drug Abuse

III. Operant Conditioning Therapies

IV. Respondent Conditioning Therapies

V. Assessment and Training of Prosocial Skills

VI. Issues in Drug Abuse Treatment Evaluation

VII. Summary of the Behavioral Approach to Drug Abuse

References

Behavior Therapy and Community Living Skills

I. Introduction

II. Preliminary Steps to Program Development

III. Task Analysis

IV. Training

V. Evaluation Methods

VI. Recommendations

References

Behavior Modification in New Zealand

I. Introduction

II. Behavior Modification in School Settings

III. Behavior Modification with Parents

IV Behavior Modification of Psychiatric Disorders

V Behavior Modification in the Criminal Justice System

VI. Behavior Modification with the Mentally Retarded

VII. Conclusions

References

Attention Deficit Disorder with Hyperactivity: Critical Treatment Parameters and Their Application in Applied Outcome Research

I. Overview and Introduction

II. Critical Parameters in the Choice and Maintenance of Successful Treatment

III. Behavioral Intervention

IV. Behavioral and Stimulant Treatment of Hyperactivity

V. Concluding Remarks and Future Directions

References

Nutritional Approaches to Behavior Modification

I. Introduction

II. Types of Approaches

III. Nutritional Approaches to Treatment

IV. Conclusions and Recommendations

References

Punishment: A Concept That is no Longer Necessary

I. The Objectionable Features of "Punishment"

II. The Distinction between Punishment and Negative Reinforcement and the Importance of Positive versus Negative Reinforcement

III. If Not Punishment, What? The Distinction between Punishment and Extinction

IV. Implications for Research

V. Conclusions

References

Index


No. of pages:
404
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1983
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483219141

About the Editor

Michel Hersen

Michel Hersen (Ph.D. State University of New York at Buffalo, 1966) is Professor and Dean, School of Professional Psychology, Pacific University, Forest Grove, Oregon. He is Past President of the Association for Advancement of Behavior Therapy. He has written 4 books, co-authored and co-edited 126 books, including the Handbook of Prescriptive Treatments for Adults and Single Case Experimental Designs. He has also published more than 220 scientific journal articles and is co-editor of several psychological journals, including Behavior Modification, Clinical Psychology Review, Journal of Anxiety Disorders, Journal of Family Violence, Journal of Developmental and Physical Disabilities, Journal of Clinical Geropsychology, and Aggression and Violent Behavior: A Review Journal. With Alan S. Bellack, he is co-editor of the recently published 11 volume work entitled Comprehensive Clinical Psychology. Dr. Hersen has been the recipient of numerous grants from the National Institute of Mental Health, the Department of Education, the National Institute of Disabilities and Rehabilitation Research, and the March of Dimes Birth Defects Foundation. He is a Diplomate of the American Board of Professional Psychology, Distinguished Practitioner and Member of the National Academy of Practice in Psychology, and recipient of the Distinguished Career Achievement Award in 1996 from the American Board of Medical Psychotherapists and Psychodiagnosticians. Dr. Hersen has written and edited numerous articles, chapters and books on clinical assessment.

Affiliations and Expertise

Pacific University, Forest Grove, Oregon, U.S.A.

Richard M. Eisler

Peter M. Miller

