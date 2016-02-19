Progress in Behavior Modification
1st Edition
Volume 13
Progress in Behavior Modification, Volume 13 covers the developments in the study of behavior modification. The book discusses the critical analysis of assessment, facilitation, and generalization procedures on classroom sharing; hypnosis and related behavioral approaches in the treatment of addictive behaviors; and the behavior modification of children's written language. The text also describes the physical and emotional benefits of social support, with focus on the application to obesity, smoking, and alcoholism; and the behavioral factors in the etiology and treatment of myopia. Behavioral homework and overcorrection are also considered. Psychologists and psychiatrists will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Contents of Previous Volumes
Classroom Sharing: A Critical Analysis of Assessment, Facilitation, and Generalization Procedures
I. Introduction
II. Naturalistic and Quasi-Naturalistic Methodologies
III. Training: Immediate and Generalized Effects
IV. Evaluation of Training Methods
V. Factors Influencing Generalization
VI. Future Directions
VII. Conclusion
References
Hypnosis and Related Behavioral Approaches in the Treatment of Addictive Behaviors
I. Methodological Considerations in Hypnosis Research
II. Treatment Studies
III. Summary and Implications for Future Research
References
Behavior Modification of Children's Written Language
I. Introduction
II. Spelling
III. Penmanship
IV. Creative Writing
V. Concluding Remarks
References
The Physical and Emotional Benefits of Social Support: Application to Obesity, Smoking, and Alcoholism
I. Introduction
II. Defining Social Support
III. The Epidemiology of Social Support and Health
IV. Social Support and Health: Correlation or Causation?
V. Social Support and Causation, or at Least Prevention
VI. Pathways for Social Support
VII. Obesity
VIII. Smoking
IX. Alcoholism
X. Conclusion
References
Behavioral Factors in the Etiology and Treatment of Myopia
I. The Optical System of the Eye
II. Definition and Etiology of Myopia
III. Genetic Contributions
IV. Environmental Contributions
V. Vision Training
VI. Future Directions
References
Behavioral Homework
I. Historical Perspective
II. A Model for Using Homework in Therapy
III. Summary
References
Overcorrection
I. Introduction
II. Conceptual Issues
III. Behaviors Treated
IV. General Considerations
V. Conclusions and Recommendations
References
Index
- 310
- English
- © Academic Press 1982
- 28th December 1982
- Academic Press
- 9781483219134
Michel Hersen
Michel Hersen (Ph.D. State University of New York at Buffalo, 1966) is Professor and Dean, School of Professional Psychology, Pacific University, Forest Grove, Oregon. He is Past President of the Association for Advancement of Behavior Therapy. He has written 4 books, co-authored and co-edited 126 books, including the Handbook of Prescriptive Treatments for Adults and Single Case Experimental Designs. He has also published more than 220 scientific journal articles and is co-editor of several psychological journals, including Behavior Modification, Clinical Psychology Review, Journal of Anxiety Disorders, Journal of Family Violence, Journal of Developmental and Physical Disabilities, Journal of Clinical Geropsychology, and Aggression and Violent Behavior: A Review Journal. With Alan S. Bellack, he is co-editor of the recently published 11 volume work entitled Comprehensive Clinical Psychology. Dr. Hersen has been the recipient of numerous grants from the National Institute of Mental Health, the Department of Education, the National Institute of Disabilities and Rehabilitation Research, and the March of Dimes Birth Defects Foundation. He is a Diplomate of the American Board of Professional Psychology, Distinguished Practitioner and Member of the National Academy of Practice in Psychology, and recipient of the Distinguished Career Achievement Award in 1996 from the American Board of Medical Psychotherapists and Psychodiagnosticians. Dr. Hersen has written and edited numerous articles, chapters and books on clinical assessment.
Pacific University, Forest Grove, Oregon, U.S.A.