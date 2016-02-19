Progress in Behavior Modification - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125356138, 9781483219134

Progress in Behavior Modification

1st Edition

Volume 13

Editors: Michel Hersen Richard M. Eisler Peter M. Miller
eBook ISBN: 9781483219134
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th December 1982
Page Count: 310
Description

Progress in Behavior Modification, Volume 13 covers the developments in the study of behavior modification. The book discusses the critical analysis of assessment, facilitation, and generalization procedures on classroom sharing; hypnosis and related behavioral approaches in the treatment of addictive behaviors; and the behavior modification of children's written language. The text also describes the physical and emotional benefits of social support, with focus on the application to obesity, smoking, and alcoholism; and the behavioral factors in the etiology and treatment of myopia. Behavioral homework and overcorrection are also considered. Psychologists and psychiatrists will find the book invaluable.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Contents of Previous Volumes

Classroom Sharing: A Critical Analysis of Assessment, Facilitation, and Generalization Procedures

I. Introduction

II. Naturalistic and Quasi-Naturalistic Methodologies

III. Training: Immediate and Generalized Effects

IV. Evaluation of Training Methods

V. Factors Influencing Generalization

VI. Future Directions

VII. Conclusion

References

Hypnosis and Related Behavioral Approaches in the Treatment of Addictive Behaviors

I. Methodological Considerations in Hypnosis Research

II. Treatment Studies

III. Summary and Implications for Future Research

References

Behavior Modification of Children's Written Language

I. Introduction

II. Spelling

III. Penmanship

IV. Creative Writing

V. Concluding Remarks

References

The Physical and Emotional Benefits of Social Support: Application to Obesity, Smoking, and Alcoholism

I. Introduction

II. Defining Social Support

III. The Epidemiology of Social Support and Health

IV. Social Support and Health: Correlation or Causation?

V. Social Support and Causation, or at Least Prevention

VI. Pathways for Social Support

VII. Obesity

VIII. Smoking

IX. Alcoholism

X. Conclusion

References

Behavioral Factors in the Etiology and Treatment of Myopia

I. The Optical System of the Eye

II. Definition and Etiology of Myopia

III. Genetic Contributions

IV. Environmental Contributions

V. Vision Training

VI. Future Directions

References

Behavioral Homework

I. Historical Perspective

II. A Model for Using Homework in Therapy

III. Summary

References

Overcorrection

I. Introduction

II. Conceptual Issues

III. Behaviors Treated

IV. General Considerations

V. Conclusions and Recommendations

References

Index


No. of pages:
310
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1982
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483219134

Michel Hersen

Michel Hersen (Ph.D. State University of New York at Buffalo, 1966) is Professor and Dean, School of Professional Psychology, Pacific University, Forest Grove, Oregon. He is Past President of the Association for Advancement of Behavior Therapy. He has written 4 books, co-authored and co-edited 126 books, including the Handbook of Prescriptive Treatments for Adults and Single Case Experimental Designs. He has also published more than 220 scientific journal articles and is co-editor of several psychological journals, including Behavior Modification, Clinical Psychology Review, Journal of Anxiety Disorders, Journal of Family Violence, Journal of Developmental and Physical Disabilities, Journal of Clinical Geropsychology, and Aggression and Violent Behavior: A Review Journal. With Alan S. Bellack, he is co-editor of the recently published 11 volume work entitled Comprehensive Clinical Psychology. Dr. Hersen has been the recipient of numerous grants from the National Institute of Mental Health, the Department of Education, the National Institute of Disabilities and Rehabilitation Research, and the March of Dimes Birth Defects Foundation. He is a Diplomate of the American Board of Professional Psychology, Distinguished Practitioner and Member of the National Academy of Practice in Psychology, and recipient of the Distinguished Career Achievement Award in 1996 from the American Board of Medical Psychotherapists and Psychodiagnosticians. Dr. Hersen has written and edited numerous articles, chapters and books on clinical assessment.

Pacific University, Forest Grove, Oregon, U.S.A.

Richard M. Eisler

Peter M. Miller

