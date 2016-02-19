Progress in Behavior Modification
Progress in Behavior Modification, Volume 12 covers the developments in the study of behavior modification. The book presents papers on the appraisal of research and a proposal for an integrative model for agoraphobia; on organizational behavior management; and on behavioral techniques for decreasing aberrant behaviors of retarded and autistic persons. The text also includes papers on behavior therapy in rehabilitation; competence, depression, and behavior modification with women; and on the theory, research, and practice in self-control procedures with the mentally retarded. A paper on the modification of adult aggression is also considered. Psychologists and students taking related courses will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Agoraphobia: Appraisal of Research and a Proposal for an Integrative Model
I. Introduction
II. Sex Differences
III. Interpersonal Interaction
IV. Theories of Etiology
V. A Model for the Development and Maintenance of Agoraphobic Behaviors
VI. Critical Evaluation of Treatment Strategies
VII. Concluding Remarks and Directions for Research
Organizational Behavior Management
I. Definition
II. Historical Development
III. Theoretical Perspectives
IV. Methodology
V. Review of the Literature
VI. Conclusions and Future Directions
Behavioral Techniques for Decreasing Aberrant Behaviors of Retarded and Autistic Persons
I. Introduction
II. Methods for Reducing Aberrant Behavior
III. Comparisons between Methods
IV. Summary and Conclusions
Behavior Therapy in Rehabilitation
I. Overview and Introduction
II. Medical Rehabilitation
III. Vocational Rehabilitation
IV. Independent Living
V. Developmental Disabilities
VI. Blindness
VII. Alcoholism
VIII. Staff Performance and Management
IX. Summary and Conclusions
Competence, Depression, and Behavior Modification with Women
I. An Overview
II. A Behavioral Model of Achieved Competence in Adult Women
III. Behavioral Interventions with Depressed Women
IV. Concluding Comments
Self-Control Procedures with the Mentally Retarded
I. Introduction
II. Self-Management: Settings and Procedures
III. Conclusions
Modification of Adult Aggression: A Critical Review of Theory, Research, and Practice
I. Introduction
II. Definition
III. The Measurement of Aggressive Behavior
IV. Theories of Aggression
V. Behavioral Approaches to the Treatment of Aggression
VI. Conclusions and Recommendations
Michel Hersen
Michel Hersen (Ph.D. State University of New York at Buffalo, 1966) is Professor and Dean, School of Professional Psychology, Pacific University, Forest Grove, Oregon. He is Past President of the Association for Advancement of Behavior Therapy. He has written 4 books, co-authored and co-edited 126 books, including the Handbook of Prescriptive Treatments for Adults and Single Case Experimental Designs. He has also published more than 220 scientific journal articles and is co-editor of several psychological journals, including Behavior Modification, Clinical Psychology Review, Journal of Anxiety Disorders, Journal of Family Violence, Journal of Developmental and Physical Disabilities, Journal of Clinical Geropsychology, and Aggression and Violent Behavior: A Review Journal. With Alan S. Bellack, he is co-editor of the recently published 11 volume work entitled Comprehensive Clinical Psychology. Dr. Hersen has been the recipient of numerous grants from the National Institute of Mental Health, the Department of Education, the National Institute of Disabilities and Rehabilitation Research, and the March of Dimes Birth Defects Foundation. He is a Diplomate of the American Board of Professional Psychology, Distinguished Practitioner and Member of the National Academy of Practice in Psychology, and recipient of the Distinguished Career Achievement Award in 1996 from the American Board of Medical Psychotherapists and Psychodiagnosticians. Dr. Hersen has written and edited numerous articles, chapters and books on clinical assessment.
