Progress in Behavior Modification - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125356121, 9781483219127

Progress in Behavior Modification

1st Edition

Volume 12

Editors: Michel Hersen Richard M. Eisler Peter M. Miller
eBook ISBN: 9781483219127
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th December 1981
Page Count: 370
Description

Progress in Behavior Modification, Volume 12 covers the developments in the study of behavior modification. The book presents papers on the appraisal of research and a proposal for an integrative model for agoraphobia; on organizational behavior management; and on behavioral techniques for decreasing aberrant behaviors of retarded and autistic persons. The text also includes papers on behavior therapy in rehabilitation; competence, depression, and behavior modification with women; and on the theory, research, and practice in self-control procedures with the mentally retarded. A paper on the modification of adult aggression is also considered. Psychologists and students taking related courses will find the book invaluable.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Contents of Previous Volumes

Agoraphobia: Appraisal of Research and a Proposal for an Integrative Model

I. Introduction

II. Sex Differences

III. Interpersonal Interaction

IV. Theories of Etiology

V. A Model for the Development and Maintenance of Agoraphobic Behaviors

VI. Critical Evaluation of Treatment Strategies

VII. Concluding Remarks and Directions for Research

References

Organizational Behavior Management

I. Definition

II. Historical Development

III. Theoretical Perspectives

IV. Methodology

V. Review of the Literature

VI. Conclusions and Future Directions

References

Behavioral Techniques for Decreasing Aberrant Behaviors of Retarded and Autistic Persons

I. Introduction

II. Methods for Reducing Aberrant Behavior

III. Comparisons between Methods

IV. Summary and Conclusions

References

Behavior Therapy in Rehabilitation

I. Overview and Introduction

II. Medical Rehabilitation

III. Vocational Rehabilitation

IV. Independent Living

V. Developmental Disabilities

VI. Blindness

VII. Alcoholism

VIII. Staff Performance and Management

IX. Summary and Conclusions

References

Competence, Depression, and Behavior Modification with Women

I. An Overview

II. A Behavioral Model of Achieved Competence in Adult Women

III. Behavioral Interventions with Depressed Women

IV. Concluding Comments

References

Self-Control Procedures with the Mentally Retarded

I. Introduction

II. Self-Management: Settings and Procedures

III. Conclusions

References

Modification of Adult Aggression: A Critical Review of Theory, Research, and Practice

I. Introduction

II. Definition

III. The Measurement of Aggressive Behavior

IV. Theories of Aggression

V. Behavioral Approaches to the Treatment of Aggression

VI. Conclusions and Recommendations

References

Index


About the Editor

Michel Hersen

Michel Hersen (Ph.D. State University of New York at Buffalo, 1966) is Professor and Dean, School of Professional Psychology, Pacific University, Forest Grove, Oregon. He is Past President of the Association for Advancement of Behavior Therapy. He has written 4 books, co-authored and co-edited 126 books, including the Handbook of Prescriptive Treatments for Adults and Single Case Experimental Designs. He has also published more than 220 scientific journal articles and is co-editor of several psychological journals, including Behavior Modification, Clinical Psychology Review, Journal of Anxiety Disorders, Journal of Family Violence, Journal of Developmental and Physical Disabilities, Journal of Clinical Geropsychology, and Aggression and Violent Behavior: A Review Journal. With Alan S. Bellack, he is co-editor of the recently published 11 volume work entitled Comprehensive Clinical Psychology. Dr. Hersen has been the recipient of numerous grants from the National Institute of Mental Health, the Department of Education, the National Institute of Disabilities and Rehabilitation Research, and the March of Dimes Birth Defects Foundation. He is a Diplomate of the American Board of Professional Psychology, Distinguished Practitioner and Member of the National Academy of Practice in Psychology, and recipient of the Distinguished Career Achievement Award in 1996 from the American Board of Medical Psychotherapists and Psychodiagnosticians. Dr. Hersen has written and edited numerous articles, chapters and books on clinical assessment.

Affiliations and Expertise

Pacific University, Forest Grove, Oregon, U.S.A.

Richard M. Eisler

Peter M. Miller

