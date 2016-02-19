Progress in Behavior Modification - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125356107, 9781483219103

Progress in Behavior Modification

1st Edition

Volume 10

Editors: Michel Hersen Richard M. Eisler Peter M. Miller
eBook ISBN: 9781483219103
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th December 1980
Page Count: 260
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Progress in Behavior Modification, Volume 10 covers the developments in behavior modification. The book discusses the conceptual structure for the assessment of social skills; the statistics to evaluate measurement accuracy and treatment effects in single-subject research designs; and the behavioral treatment of obesity in children and adolescents. The text also describes social cueing processes; the therapeutic utility of abbreviated progressive relaxation; and social skills training for the job interview. The role and uses of psychopharmacological agents in behavior therapy are also considered. Psychologists, psychiatrists, and sociologists will find the book invaluable.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Contents of Previous Volumes

A Conceptual Structure for the Assessment of Social Skills

I. Introduction

II. A Utility x Generalizability Decision Approach to Assessment

III. Definition of Social Skills

IV .An Illustrative Analogy

V. Generalizability across Observers

VI. Item (Response) Generalizability

VII. Generalizability across Occasions

VIII. Generalizability across Settings

IX. Generalizability across Sources and Methods

X. Conclusions

References

Statistics to Evaluate Measurement Accuracy and Treatment Effects in Single-Subject Research Designs

I. Measurement Accuracy (Reliability)

II. Treatment Effects

References

Behavioral Treatment of Obesity in Children and Adolescents

I. Scope of the Problem

II. Treatment of Childhood Obesity

III. Examining Assumptions

IV. Concluding Comments

References

Social Cueing Processes

I. Introduction

II. Interpersonal Prompting

III. Social Influence Options

IV. Distraction and Self-Maintained Complaints

References

The Therapeutic Utility of Abbreviated Progressive Relaxation: A Critical Review with Implications for Clinical Practice

I. Introduction

II. Abbreviated Progressive Relaxation

III. Critical Issues

IV. Conclusion

References

Social Skills Training for the Job Interview: Review and Prospectus

I. Attempts to Isolate Key Interview Skills

II. Social Skills Training for the Interview

III. Outcome Research

IV. Between-Group Studies

V. Between-Group Studies: Evaluation

VI. Multiple-Baseline Demonstrations

VII. Multiple-Baseline Demonstrations: Evaluation

VIII. Conclusion

References

The Role and Uses of Psychopharmacological Agents in Behavior Therapy

I. Introduction

II. Drug Classification and Pharmacokinetics

III. Hypnotics, Sedatives, and Minor Tranquilizers

IV. Neuroleptic (Antipsychotic) Drugs

V. Lithium Carbonate

VI. The Tricyclic Antidepressants

VII. Stimulants

VIII. Conclusion

References

Index


Details

No. of pages:
260
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1980
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483219103

About the Editor

Michel Hersen

Michel Hersen (Ph.D. State University of New York at Buffalo, 1966) is Professor and Dean, School of Professional Psychology, Pacific University, Forest Grove, Oregon. He is Past President of the Association for Advancement of Behavior Therapy. He has written 4 books, co-authored and co-edited 126 books, including the Handbook of Prescriptive Treatments for Adults and Single Case Experimental Designs. He has also published more than 220 scientific journal articles and is co-editor of several psychological journals, including Behavior Modification, Clinical Psychology Review, Journal of Anxiety Disorders, Journal of Family Violence, Journal of Developmental and Physical Disabilities, Journal of Clinical Geropsychology, and Aggression and Violent Behavior: A Review Journal. With Alan S. Bellack, he is co-editor of the recently published 11 volume work entitled Comprehensive Clinical Psychology. Dr. Hersen has been the recipient of numerous grants from the National Institute of Mental Health, the Department of Education, the National Institute of Disabilities and Rehabilitation Research, and the March of Dimes Birth Defects Foundation. He is a Diplomate of the American Board of Professional Psychology, Distinguished Practitioner and Member of the National Academy of Practice in Psychology, and recipient of the Distinguished Career Achievement Award in 1996 from the American Board of Medical Psychotherapists and Psychodiagnosticians. Dr. Hersen has written and edited numerous articles, chapters and books on clinical assessment.

Affiliations and Expertise

Pacific University, Forest Grove, Oregon, U.S.A.

Richard M. Eisler

Peter M. Miller

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.