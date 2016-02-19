Progress in Behavior Modification
1st Edition
Volume 10
Progress in Behavior Modification, Volume 10 covers the developments in behavior modification. The book discusses the conceptual structure for the assessment of social skills; the statistics to evaluate measurement accuracy and treatment effects in single-subject research designs; and the behavioral treatment of obesity in children and adolescents. The text also describes social cueing processes; the therapeutic utility of abbreviated progressive relaxation; and social skills training for the job interview. The role and uses of psychopharmacological agents in behavior therapy are also considered. Psychologists, psychiatrists, and sociologists will find the book invaluable.
A Conceptual Structure for the Assessment of Social Skills
I. Introduction
II. A Utility x Generalizability Decision Approach to Assessment
III. Definition of Social Skills
IV .An Illustrative Analogy
V. Generalizability across Observers
VI. Item (Response) Generalizability
VII. Generalizability across Occasions
VIII. Generalizability across Settings
IX. Generalizability across Sources and Methods
X. Conclusions
Statistics to Evaluate Measurement Accuracy and Treatment Effects in Single-Subject Research Designs
I. Measurement Accuracy (Reliability)
II. Treatment Effects
Behavioral Treatment of Obesity in Children and Adolescents
I. Scope of the Problem
II. Treatment of Childhood Obesity
III. Examining Assumptions
IV. Concluding Comments
Social Cueing Processes
I. Introduction
II. Interpersonal Prompting
III. Social Influence Options
IV. Distraction and Self-Maintained Complaints
The Therapeutic Utility of Abbreviated Progressive Relaxation: A Critical Review with Implications for Clinical Practice
I. Introduction
II. Abbreviated Progressive Relaxation
III. Critical Issues
IV. Conclusion
Social Skills Training for the Job Interview: Review and Prospectus
I. Attempts to Isolate Key Interview Skills
II. Social Skills Training for the Interview
III. Outcome Research
IV. Between-Group Studies
V. Between-Group Studies: Evaluation
VI. Multiple-Baseline Demonstrations
VII. Multiple-Baseline Demonstrations: Evaluation
VIII. Conclusion
The Role and Uses of Psychopharmacological Agents in Behavior Therapy
I. Introduction
II. Drug Classification and Pharmacokinetics
III. Hypnotics, Sedatives, and Minor Tranquilizers
IV. Neuroleptic (Antipsychotic) Drugs
V. Lithium Carbonate
VI. The Tricyclic Antidepressants
VII. Stimulants
VIII. Conclusion
- No. of pages:
- 260
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1980
- Published:
- 28th December 1980
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483219103
Michel Hersen
Michel Hersen (Ph.D. State University of New York at Buffalo, 1966) is Professor and Dean, School of Professional Psychology, Pacific University, Forest Grove, Oregon. He is Past President of the Association for Advancement of Behavior Therapy. He has written 4 books, co-authored and co-edited 126 books, including the Handbook of Prescriptive Treatments for Adults and Single Case Experimental Designs. He has also published more than 220 scientific journal articles and is co-editor of several psychological journals, including Behavior Modification, Clinical Psychology Review, Journal of Anxiety Disorders, Journal of Family Violence, Journal of Developmental and Physical Disabilities, Journal of Clinical Geropsychology, and Aggression and Violent Behavior: A Review Journal. With Alan S. Bellack, he is co-editor of the recently published 11 volume work entitled Comprehensive Clinical Psychology. Dr. Hersen has been the recipient of numerous grants from the National Institute of Mental Health, the Department of Education, the National Institute of Disabilities and Rehabilitation Research, and the March of Dimes Birth Defects Foundation. He is a Diplomate of the American Board of Professional Psychology, Distinguished Practitioner and Member of the National Academy of Practice in Psychology, and recipient of the Distinguished Career Achievement Award in 1996 from the American Board of Medical Psychotherapists and Psychodiagnosticians. Dr. Hersen has written and edited numerous articles, chapters and books on clinical assessment.
Pacific University, Forest Grove, Oregon, U.S.A.