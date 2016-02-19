Progress in Behavior Modification
1st Edition
Volume 5
Progress in Behavior Modification, Volume 5, is a multidisciplinary serial publication that encompasses the contributions of psychology, psychiatry, social work, speech therapy, education, and rehabilitation. This serial aims to meet the need for a review publication that undertakes to present yearly in-depth evaluations that include a scholarly examination of theoretical underpinnings, a careful survey of research findings, and a comparative analysis of existing techniques and methodologies. The discussions center on a wide spectrum of child and adult disorders. The book opens with a chapter on the assessment and treatment of minimal dating behavior in college students. This is followed by separate chapters on methods of behavioral control of excessive drinking; behavioral analysis and treatment of child noncompliance to parental requests; and behavioral group therapy. Subsequent chapters deal with the conceptual underpinnings of research in children's self-management and treatment strategies; the assessment and therapeutic functions of self-monitoring; and behavioral treatment in homosexuality.
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Previous Volumes
Measurement and Modification of Minimal Dating Behavior
I. Introduction
II. Models of Minimal Dating
III. Assessment for Minimal Dating
IV. The Treatment of Minimal Dating
V. Social Skill Training in Clinical Populations
VI. Concluding Comments
Behavioral Control of Excessive Drinking
I. Introduction
II. Behavioral Definition of Responsible and Excessive Drinking
III. The Goals of a Modification Program
IV. The Target Group
V. Behavioral Theories of the Etiology of Excessive Drinking
VI. Animal Models of Alcohol Addiction
VII. Taste Aversion Learning in Animal
VIII. Aversive Methods in the Control of Excessive Drinking
IX. Implications of the Behavioral Control of Overeating
X. Objective Assessment of Outcome
XI. Multifaceted Control-Oriented Programs
Child Noncompliance to Parental Requests: Behavioral Analysis and Treatment
I. Introduction
II. Definitions
III. Hypotheses concerning the Development of Noncompliance
IV. Normative Data
V. Analog Studies
VI. Outcome Studies
VII. Ethical Issues
VIII. Concluding Comments
Behavioral Group Therapy: I. Emotional, Avoidance, and Social Skills Problems of Adults
I. Introduction
II. Why Conduct Behavior Therapy in Groups?
III. Theoretical Influences and Basic Research
IV. Clinical Applications for Specific Behavioral Problems
V. Discussion and Conclusions
Behavioral Self-Management in Children: Concepts, Methods, Issues, and Directions
I. Introduction
II. The Experimental Bases of Self-Management
III. Supplemental Models
IV. A Synthesis
V. Toward Systematic Assessment
VI. Strategies for the Remediation of Children's Self-Control Deficiencies
VII. Self-Regulation in the Classroom
VIII. The Future
Assessment and Therapeutic Functions of Self-Monitoring
I. The Self-Monitoring Procedure
II. Assessment Functions of Self-Monitoring
III. Therapeutic Functions of Self-Monitoring
IV. Future Research Directions
Behavioral Treatment in Homosexuality
I. Methodological Issues
II. Development of Aversive Techniques in Homosexuality
III. Controlled Trials of Aversive Therapies in Homosexuality
IV. Theory and Practice in Research Design and Assessment of Sexual Arousal
V. Nonaversive Techniques in Homosexuality
VI. Conclusions
Michel Hersen
Michel Hersen (Ph.D. State University of New York at Buffalo, 1966) is Professor and Dean, School of Professional Psychology, Pacific University, Forest Grove, Oregon. He is Past President of the Association for Advancement of Behavior Therapy. He has written 4 books, co-authored and co-edited 126 books, including the Handbook of Prescriptive Treatments for Adults and Single Case Experimental Designs. He has also published more than 220 scientific journal articles and is co-editor of several psychological journals, including Behavior Modification, Clinical Psychology Review, Journal of Anxiety Disorders, Journal of Family Violence, Journal of Developmental and Physical Disabilities, Journal of Clinical Geropsychology, and Aggression and Violent Behavior: A Review Journal. With Alan S. Bellack, he is co-editor of the recently published 11 volume work entitled Comprehensive Clinical Psychology. Dr. Hersen has been the recipient of numerous grants from the National Institute of Mental Health, the Department of Education, the National Institute of Disabilities and Rehabilitation Research, and the March of Dimes Birth Defects Foundation. He is a Diplomate of the American Board of Professional Psychology, Distinguished Practitioner and Member of the National Academy of Practice in Psychology, and recipient of the Distinguished Career Achievement Award in 1996 from the American Board of Medical Psychotherapists and Psychodiagnosticians. Dr. Hersen has written and edited numerous articles, chapters and books on clinical assessment.
Pacific University, Forest Grove, Oregon, U.S.A.