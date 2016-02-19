Progress in Behavior Modification - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125356053, 9781483277097

Progress in Behavior Modification

1st Edition

Volume 5

Editors: Michel Hersen Richard M. Eisler Peter M. Miller
eBook ISBN: 9781483277097
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th September 1977
Page Count: 398
Description

Progress in Behavior Modification, Volume 5, is a multidisciplinary serial publication that encompasses the contributions of psychology, psychiatry, social work, speech therapy, education, and rehabilitation. This serial aims to meet the need for a review publication that undertakes to present yearly in-depth evaluations that include a scholarly examination of theoretical underpinnings, a careful survey of research findings, and a comparative analysis of existing techniques and methodologies. The discussions center on a wide spectrum of child and adult disorders. The book opens with a chapter on the assessment and treatment of minimal dating behavior in college students. This is followed by separate chapters on methods of behavioral control of excessive drinking; behavioral analysis and treatment of child noncompliance to parental requests; and behavioral group therapy. Subsequent chapters deal with the conceptual underpinnings of research in children's self-management and treatment strategies; the assessment and therapeutic functions of self-monitoring; and behavioral treatment in homosexuality.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Previous Volumes

Measurement and Modification of Minimal Dating Behavior

I. Introduction

II. Models of Minimal Dating

III. Assessment for Minimal Dating

IV. The Treatment of Minimal Dating

V. Social Skill Training in Clinical Populations

VI. Concluding Comments

References

Behavioral Control of Excessive Drinking

I. Introduction

II. Behavioral Definition of Responsible and Excessive Drinking

III. The Goals of a Modification Program

IV. The Target Group

V. Behavioral Theories of the Etiology of Excessive Drinking

VI. Animal Models of Alcohol Addiction

VII. Taste Aversion Learning in Animal

VIII. Aversive Methods in the Control of Excessive Drinking

IX. Implications of the Behavioral Control of Overeating

X. Objective Assessment of Outcome

XI. Multifaceted Control-Oriented Programs

References

Child Noncompliance to Parental Requests: Behavioral Analysis and Treatment

I. Introduction

II. Definitions

III. Hypotheses concerning the Development of Noncompliance

IV. Normative Data

V. Analog Studies

VI. Outcome Studies

VII. Ethical Issues

VIII. Concluding Comments

References

Behavioral Group Therapy: I. Emotional, Avoidance, and Social Skills Problems of Adults

I. Introduction

II. Why Conduct Behavior Therapy in Groups?

III. Theoretical Influences and Basic Research

IV. Clinical Applications for Specific Behavioral Problems

V. Discussion and Conclusions

References

Behavioral Self-Management in Children: Concepts, Methods, Issues, and Directions

I. Introduction

II. The Experimental Bases of Self-Management

III. Supplemental Models

IV. A Synthesis

V. Toward Systematic Assessment

VI. Strategies for the Remediation of Children's Self-Control Deficiencies

VII. Self-Regulation in the Classroom

VIII. The Future

References

Assessment and Therapeutic Functions of Self-Monitoring

I. The Self-Monitoring Procedure

II. Assessment Functions of Self-Monitoring

III. Therapeutic Functions of Self-Monitoring

IV. Future Research Directions

References

Behavioral Treatment in Homosexuality

I. Methodological Issues

II. Development of Aversive Techniques in Homosexuality

III. Controlled Trials of Aversive Therapies in Homosexuality

IV. Theory and Practice in Research Design and Assessment of Sexual Arousal

V. Nonaversive Techniques in Homosexuality

VI. Conclusions

References

Subject Index


About the Editor

Michel Hersen

Michel Hersen (Ph.D. State University of New York at Buffalo, 1966) is Professor and Dean, School of Professional Psychology, Pacific University, Forest Grove, Oregon. He is Past President of the Association for Advancement of Behavior Therapy. He has written 4 books, co-authored and co-edited 126 books, including the Handbook of Prescriptive Treatments for Adults and Single Case Experimental Designs. He has also published more than 220 scientific journal articles and is co-editor of several psychological journals, including Behavior Modification, Clinical Psychology Review, Journal of Anxiety Disorders, Journal of Family Violence, Journal of Developmental and Physical Disabilities, Journal of Clinical Geropsychology, and Aggression and Violent Behavior: A Review Journal. With Alan S. Bellack, he is co-editor of the recently published 11 volume work entitled Comprehensive Clinical Psychology. Dr. Hersen has been the recipient of numerous grants from the National Institute of Mental Health, the Department of Education, the National Institute of Disabilities and Rehabilitation Research, and the March of Dimes Birth Defects Foundation. He is a Diplomate of the American Board of Professional Psychology, Distinguished Practitioner and Member of the National Academy of Practice in Psychology, and recipient of the Distinguished Career Achievement Award in 1996 from the American Board of Medical Psychotherapists and Psychodiagnosticians. Dr. Hersen has written and edited numerous articles, chapters and books on clinical assessment.

Affiliations and Expertise

Pacific University, Forest Grove, Oregon, U.S.A.

Richard M. Eisler

Peter M. Miller

