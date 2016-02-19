Progress in Behavior Modification
1st Edition
Volume 2
Description
Progress in Behavior Modification, Volume 2 reviews issues and developments in the field of behavior modification, with emphasis on a wide spectrum of child and adult disorders. Topics covered range from behavioral assessment and treatment of alcoholism to sexual arousal in male sexual deviates, along with aversion therapy and research methods in behavior modification.
Comprised of eight chapters, this volume begins with a discussion on the status and future trends in behavior assessment of alcoholism and behavior modification with alcoholics. The next chapter deals with therapy models, focusing on the domain of social learning, removal of fears, and assertive and social skill training. The discussion then turns to the measurement and generation of sexual arousal in male sexual deviates; applications of behavior modification in nursing practice; aversion therapy and its clinical effects; deceleration of aberrant behavior among retarded individuals; and research methods in behavior modification. The final chapter examines clinical issues regarding behavioral self-control.
This book should be of value to theoreticians, researchers, or practitioners in the fields of psychiatry, psychology, and behavior therapy as well as social work, speech therapy, education, and rehabilitation.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Acknowledgments
Contents of Volume 1
Behavior Assessment and Modification with Alcoholics: Current Status and Future Trends
I. Introduction
II. Traditional Classification Systems
III. Behavioral Assessment of Alcoholism
IV. Behavioral Approaches to the Treatment of Alcoholism
References
Modeling Therapies
I. The Domain of Social Learning
II. Removal of Fears
III. Assertive and Social Skill Training
IV. Imposed Change Programs
References
The Measurement and Generation of Sexual Arousal in Male Sexual Deviates
I. Introduction
II. The Measurement of Deviant Arousal Patterns
III. Generating Heterosexual Arousal
IV. Future Directions
References
Applications of Behavior Modification in Nursing Practice
I. Introduction
II. Models of Practice
III. A Further Appraisal of Behavior Modification in Nursing
IV. Conclusions and Recommendations
References
Current Status of Aversion Therapy
I. Conditioning Theory
II. Classical Aversive Conditioning
III. Clinical Effects of Aversion Therapy
IV. Central Theories
V. Some Conclusions and Suggestions
VI. Summary
References
Deceleration of Aberrant Behavior among Retarded Individuals
I. Introduction
II. Stereotyped Behaviors
III. Antisocial Behaviors
IV. Disruptive Classroom Behaviors
V. Concluding Remarks
References
Research Methods in Behavior Modification: A Comparative Evaluation
I. The Clinical Practice of Behavior Therapy
II. The Factorial Group Design as a Research Strategy
III. Operant Therapy Techniques
IV. The Experimental Study of the Single Case
V. Conclusion
References
Behavioral Self-Control: Some Clinical Concerns
I. Introduction
II. A Widespread Interest Then and Now
III. What is Self-Control?
IV. Expanding Theoretical Boundaries
V. Multicomponent Treatment Programs
VI. Teaching Self-Management
VII. Maintenance in the Use of Self-Management
VIII. The Challenge
IX. Concluding Comments
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 384
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1976
- Published:
- 28th January 1976
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483277073
About the Editor
Michel Hersen
Michel Hersen (Ph.D. State University of New York at Buffalo, 1966) is Professor and Dean, School of Professional Psychology, Pacific University, Forest Grove, Oregon. He is Past President of the Association for Advancement of Behavior Therapy. He has written 4 books, co-authored and co-edited 126 books, including the Handbook of Prescriptive Treatments for Adults and Single Case Experimental Designs. He has also published more than 220 scientific journal articles and is co-editor of several psychological journals, including Behavior Modification, Clinical Psychology Review, Journal of Anxiety Disorders, Journal of Family Violence, Journal of Developmental and Physical Disabilities, Journal of Clinical Geropsychology, and Aggression and Violent Behavior: A Review Journal. With Alan S. Bellack, he is co-editor of the recently published 11 volume work entitled Comprehensive Clinical Psychology. Dr. Hersen has been the recipient of numerous grants from the National Institute of Mental Health, the Department of Education, the National Institute of Disabilities and Rehabilitation Research, and the March of Dimes Birth Defects Foundation. He is a Diplomate of the American Board of Professional Psychology, Distinguished Practitioner and Member of the National Academy of Practice in Psychology, and recipient of the Distinguished Career Achievement Award in 1996 from the American Board of Medical Psychotherapists and Psychodiagnosticians. Dr. Hersen has written and edited numerous articles, chapters and books on clinical assessment.
Affiliations and Expertise
Pacific University, Forest Grove, Oregon, U.S.A.