Progress in Behavior Modification - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125356022, 9781483277073

Progress in Behavior Modification

1st Edition

Volume 2

Editors: Michel Hersen Richard M. Eisler Peter M. Miller
eBook ISBN: 9781483277073
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1976
Page Count: 384
Description

Progress in Behavior Modification, Volume 2 reviews issues and developments in the field of behavior modification, with emphasis on a wide spectrum of child and adult disorders. Topics covered range from behavioral assessment and treatment of alcoholism to sexual arousal in male sexual deviates, along with aversion therapy and research methods in behavior modification.

Comprised of eight chapters, this volume begins with a discussion on the status and future trends in behavior assessment of alcoholism and behavior modification with alcoholics. The next chapter deals with therapy models, focusing on the domain of social learning, removal of fears, and assertive and social skill training. The discussion then turns to the measurement and generation of sexual arousal in male sexual deviates; applications of behavior modification in nursing practice; aversion therapy and its clinical effects; deceleration of aberrant behavior among retarded individuals; and research methods in behavior modification. The final chapter examines clinical issues regarding behavioral self-control.

This book should be of value to theoreticians, researchers, or practitioners in the fields of psychiatry, psychology, and behavior therapy as well as social work, speech therapy, education, and rehabilitation.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Acknowledgments

Contents of Volume 1

Behavior Assessment and Modification with Alcoholics: Current Status and Future Trends

I. Introduction

II. Traditional Classification Systems

III. Behavioral Assessment of Alcoholism

IV. Behavioral Approaches to the Treatment of Alcoholism

References

Modeling Therapies

I. The Domain of Social Learning

II. Removal of Fears

III. Assertive and Social Skill Training

IV. Imposed Change Programs

References

The Measurement and Generation of Sexual Arousal in Male Sexual Deviates

I. Introduction

II. The Measurement of Deviant Arousal Patterns

III. Generating Heterosexual Arousal

IV. Future Directions

References

Applications of Behavior Modification in Nursing Practice

I. Introduction

II. Models of Practice

III. A Further Appraisal of Behavior Modification in Nursing

IV. Conclusions and Recommendations

References

Current Status of Aversion Therapy

I. Conditioning Theory

II. Classical Aversive Conditioning

III. Clinical Effects of Aversion Therapy

IV. Central Theories

V. Some Conclusions and Suggestions

VI. Summary

References

Deceleration of Aberrant Behavior among Retarded Individuals

I. Introduction

II. Stereotyped Behaviors

III. Antisocial Behaviors

IV. Disruptive Classroom Behaviors

V. Concluding Remarks

References

Research Methods in Behavior Modification: A Comparative Evaluation

I. The Clinical Practice of Behavior Therapy

II. The Factorial Group Design as a Research Strategy

III. Operant Therapy Techniques

IV. The Experimental Study of the Single Case

V. Conclusion

References

Behavioral Self-Control: Some Clinical Concerns

I. Introduction

II. A Widespread Interest Then and Now

III. What is Self-Control?

IV. Expanding Theoretical Boundaries

V. Multicomponent Treatment Programs

VI. Teaching Self-Management

VII. Maintenance in the Use of Self-Management

VIII. The Challenge

IX. Concluding Comments

References

Author Index

Subject Index

About the Editor

Michel Hersen

Michel Hersen (Ph.D. State University of New York at Buffalo, 1966) is Professor and Dean, School of Professional Psychology, Pacific University, Forest Grove, Oregon. He is Past President of the Association for Advancement of Behavior Therapy. He has written 4 books, co-authored and co-edited 126 books, including the Handbook of Prescriptive Treatments for Adults and Single Case Experimental Designs. He has also published more than 220 scientific journal articles and is co-editor of several psychological journals, including Behavior Modification, Clinical Psychology Review, Journal of Anxiety Disorders, Journal of Family Violence, Journal of Developmental and Physical Disabilities, Journal of Clinical Geropsychology, and Aggression and Violent Behavior: A Review Journal. With Alan S. Bellack, he is co-editor of the recently published 11 volume work entitled Comprehensive Clinical Psychology. Dr. Hersen has been the recipient of numerous grants from the National Institute of Mental Health, the Department of Education, the National Institute of Disabilities and Rehabilitation Research, and the March of Dimes Birth Defects Foundation. He is a Diplomate of the American Board of Professional Psychology, Distinguished Practitioner and Member of the National Academy of Practice in Psychology, and recipient of the Distinguished Career Achievement Award in 1996 from the American Board of Medical Psychotherapists and Psychodiagnosticians. Dr. Hersen has written and edited numerous articles, chapters and books on clinical assessment.

Richard M. Eisler

Peter M. Miller

