Progress in Behavior Modification, Volume 2 reviews issues and developments in the field of behavior modification, with emphasis on a wide spectrum of child and adult disorders. Topics covered range from behavioral assessment and treatment of alcoholism to sexual arousal in male sexual deviates, along with aversion therapy and research methods in behavior modification.

Comprised of eight chapters, this volume begins with a discussion on the status and future trends in behavior assessment of alcoholism and behavior modification with alcoholics. The next chapter deals with therapy models, focusing on the domain of social learning, removal of fears, and assertive and social skill training. The discussion then turns to the measurement and generation of sexual arousal in male sexual deviates; applications of behavior modification in nursing practice; aversion therapy and its clinical effects; deceleration of aberrant behavior among retarded individuals; and research methods in behavior modification. The final chapter examines clinical issues regarding behavioral self-control.

This book should be of value to theoreticians, researchers, or practitioners in the fields of psychiatry, psychology, and behavior therapy as well as social work, speech therapy, education, and rehabilitation.