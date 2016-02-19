Progress in Ape Research
1st Edition
Progress in Ape Research presents the papers reported in the conference organized by the staff of Yerkes Primate Research Center in celebrating the centenary of Dr. Robert Mearns Yerkes' birth, who gave significant contributions to ape research. This book is divided into four sections representing the sessions of the conference. First, the historical beginnings of research on great apes are presented. The other three sections deal mainly with the ongoing studies at the Yerkes Primate Research Center, particularly, in the field of communication and language in great apes, utilization of chimpanzees as biomedical models, and the comparative perspectives of human origins.Presentations by outstanding scientists from other institutions are also shown. The conference is arranged to honor the memory of Dr. Robert Mearns Yerkes, to inspire, and to emphasize some of the areas in psychobiological and medical sciences to which research on great apes is making a contribution.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Section 1: Historical Beginnings of Research on Great Apes
Introduction
Home Life with Chimpanzees (Part 1)
Home Life with Chimpanzees (Part 2)
Five Years in New Haven and Orange Park: An Appreciation
Reminiscences of the Yerkes Orange Park Laboratory in the mid-1930s
Robert M. Yerkes and Memories of Early Days in the Laboratories
Reminiscences of Early Days in New Haven and Orange Park
Memories of My Friend Robert M. Yerkes and His "Prince Chim"
Dr. Robert Yerkes and Sex Research
In Search of the Elusive Semiotic
Section 2: Communication and Language in Great Apes
The Emergence and State of Ape Language Research
Primate Vocalization: Affective or Symbolic?
Spontaneous Gestural Communication among Conspecifics in the Pygmy Chimpanzee (Pan paniscus)
Ameslan in Pan
Talking to Lana: The Question of Conversation
Mathematical Capabilities of Lana Chimpanzee
Object- and Color-Naming Skills of Lana Chimpanzee
Apes, Anthropologists, and Language
Section 3: Chimpanzees as Biomedical Models
Introduction: Chimpanzees as Biomedical Models
Acute Effects of Stimulants and Depressants on Sequential Learning in Great Apes
A Survey of Advances in Chimpanzee Reproduction
Sexual Behavior of the Chimpanzee in Relation to the Gorilla and Orang-utan
Visual Characteristics of Apes and Persons
Immunology and Melanoma
Section 4: Comparative Perspectives of Human Origins
Field Study of Primate Behavior
The Release of Primate Aggression
A Review of Cross-Modal Perceptual Research at the Yerkes Regional Primate Research Center
Cognitive Processing in Great Apes (Pongidae)
Naturalistic Positional Behavior of Apes and Models of Hominid Evolution, 1929-1976
Index
