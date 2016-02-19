Progress in Ape Research presents the papers reported in the conference organized by the staff of Yerkes Primate Research Center in celebrating the centenary of Dr. Robert Mearns Yerkes' birth, who gave significant contributions to ape research. This book is divided into four sections representing the sessions of the conference. First, the historical beginnings of research on great apes are presented. The other three sections deal mainly with the ongoing studies at the Yerkes Primate Research Center, particularly, in the field of communication and language in great apes, utilization of chimpanzees as biomedical models, and the comparative perspectives of human origins.Presentations by outstanding scientists from other institutions are also shown. The conference is arranged to honor the memory of Dr. Robert Mearns Yerkes, to inspire, and to emphasize some of the areas in psychobiological and medical sciences to which research on great apes is making a contribution.

Table of Contents



List of Contributors

Preface

Section 1: Historical Beginnings of Research on Great Apes

Introduction

Home Life with Chimpanzees (Part 1)

Home Life with Chimpanzees (Part 2)

Five Years in New Haven and Orange Park: An Appreciation

Reminiscences of the Yerkes Orange Park Laboratory in the mid-1930s

Robert M. Yerkes and Memories of Early Days in the Laboratories

Reminiscences of Early Days in New Haven and Orange Park

Memories of My Friend Robert M. Yerkes and His "Prince Chim"

Dr. Robert Yerkes and Sex Research

In Search of the Elusive Semiotic

Section 2: Communication and Language in Great Apes

The Emergence and State of Ape Language Research

Primate Vocalization: Affective or Symbolic?

Spontaneous Gestural Communication among Conspecifics in the Pygmy Chimpanzee (Pan paniscus)

Ameslan in Pan

Talking to Lana: The Question of Conversation

Mathematical Capabilities of Lana Chimpanzee

Object- and Color-Naming Skills of Lana Chimpanzee

Apes, Anthropologists, and Language

Section 3: Chimpanzees as Biomedical Models

Introduction: Chimpanzees as Biomedical Models

Acute Effects of Stimulants and Depressants on Sequential Learning in Great Apes

A Survey of Advances in Chimpanzee Reproduction

Sexual Behavior of the Chimpanzee in Relation to the Gorilla and Orang-utan

Visual Characteristics of Apes and Persons

Immunology and Melanoma

Section 4: Comparative Perspectives of Human Origins

Field Study of Primate Behavior

The Release of Primate Aggression

A Review of Cross-Modal Perceptual Research at the Yerkes Regional Primate Research Center

Cognitive Processing in Great Apes (Pongidae)

Naturalistic Positional Behavior of Apes and Models of Hominid Evolution, 1929-1976

Index



